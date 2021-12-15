Apployees-Nx is a collection of builders and extensions for the Nx monorepo tooling.
Here's a complete list of builders and tools for NX:
Note that this repository is itself an Nx repository. That is, we bootstrapped the first builder using Nx's original Node Builder, and used our Enhanced Node Builder to build the rest of the builders and tooling in Apployees-Nx.
See README.md for level-task-runner.
@apployees-nx/webserver
The Webserver builder and schematic is a Create-React-App-inspired Universal webserver. It is capable of:
Bundling your express server.
Bundling your client.
Server-side rendering on the client.
Generating a package.json file for you just like @apployees-nx/node below.
To use with a new project, start with the application schematic
nx g @apployees-nx/webserver:app myApp.
The schematic used when running
nx g @apployees-nx/webserver:app myApp will add a few scripts to your package.json:
yarn dev-myApp for development. Nx will watch all affected files of myApp and automatically compile and restart myApp.
yarn test-myApp runs all the Jest unit tests for myApp.
yarn lint-myApp runs the linter on myApp.
yarn build-myApp builds myApp for production.
yarn build-dev-myApp builds myApp for development, watching for changes (this is the target that
yarn dev-myApp waits for before running the compiled output).
To use with an existing project, create a new project first using the above command and change the locations of files in angular/workspace.json to point to your existing project.
The Webserver builder is bootstrapped with
apployees-nx/node builder. You will first need to follow the bootstrapping instructions below from
apployees-nx/node then follow these instructions.
Here are the steps for developing
@apployees-nx/webserver itself:
Run
yarn dev-webserver.
Go to the dist folder and run yarn link.
cd dist/apps/webserver
yarn link
Go to the root directory and link webserver.
cd ../../..
yarn link "@apployees-nx/webserver"
To build before publishing webserver, simply run
yarn build-webserver.
You can now also build the rest of the apps with
@apployees-nx/webserver if they require it, or the use the same process to bootstrap another builder if it requires it.
@apployees-nx/webserver in the examples directory you can play around with. Check out the package.json scripts for how to develop, run, and test them.
@apployees-nx/node
Similar to the Nx Node Builder, with the following additions:
Options:
main entry-point code, it also supports
otherEntries. Each of the otherEntries will become a separate, individually invokeable entry point (i.e., you will be able to do
node myOtherEntryPoint.js).
externalLibraries that controls which node_modules should or should not be bundled, you can also define
externalLibraries, which indicates which libraries within the mono-repo should or should not be bundled.
Output:
externalDependencies that you specified and output in to the dist folder.
To use with a new project, start with the application schematic
nx g @apployees-nx/node:app myApp.
The schematic used when running
nx g @apployees-nx/node:app myApp will add a develop option and a few scripts to your package.json:
yarn dev-myApp for development. Nx will watch all affected files of myApp and automatically compile and restart myApp.
yarn test-myApp runs all the Jest unit tests for myApp.
yarn lint-myApp runs the linter on myApp.
yarn build-myApp builds myApp for production.
yarn build-dev-myApp builds myApp for development, watching for changes (this is the target that
yarn dev-myApp waits for before running the compiled output).
To use with an existing project, simply open up your angular.json or workspace.json and replace
@nrwl/node with
@apployees-nx/node.
It is recommended that you create a dummy new project using
nx g @apployees-nx/node:app myApp just to see what things it adds to workspace.json/angular.json and package.json.
The Enhanced Node Builder is bootstrapped with Nx's default out-of-the-box Node Builder.
Here are the steps for developing @apployees-nx/node itself:
node project:
node:architect:build:builder field to the value
@nrwl/node:build instead of
@apployees-nx/node:build.
node:architect:build:options:main field to the value
apps/node/src/builders/build/build.impl.ts.
node:architect:build:assets to only have one entry:
apps/node/src.
node:architect:build:options:otherEntries exists. This will be ignored by
@nrwl/node:build, but will be used by
@apployees-nx/node:build later on. So keep this entry.
apps/node/src/builders.json and change:
builders:build:implementation to be
"./main".
nx build node.
package.json file from
apps/node to
dist/apps/node.
cd dist/apps/node
yarn link
cd ../../..) and run
yarn link "@apployees-nx/node".
@apployees-nx/node:build for the
node:architect:build:builder field.
apps/node/src/main.ts for the
node:architect:build:options:main field.
node:architect:build:assets field should be just as before.
apps/node/src/builders.json and revert your changes.
builders:build:implementation should be
"./builder-build".
nx build node.
@apployees-nx/node using an
@nrwl/node-builder-compiled version of
@apployees-nx/node at this point.
@apployees-nx/node package.
@apployees-nx/node, run
yarn dev-node. It will watch for changes and re-compile. Since it is already yarn-linked, you do not need to do anything else.
@apployees-nx/node, run
yarn build-node.
@apployees-nx/node if they require it, or the use the same process to bootstrap another builder if it requires it.
@apployees-nx/node in the examples directory you can play around with. Check out the package.json scripts for how to develop, run, and test them.
Note that an alternative to the above bootstrapping would have been to use the published version of
@apployees-nx/node instead of
@nrwl/node. That might actually be easier than above...but I wrote the above steps when I didn't even have a published builder initially.