An automatic documentation generator for koa APIs. The goal is to make documentation easy using route specs that may already exist.

Demo

See example folder for source code. View example output

Install

> npm install --save koa-docs @ 2 . x . x

Note version 2.x.x of this package uses joi router version ^3 specs; use version 1.x.x of this package if you are using older specs

Usage

const app = require ( 'koa' )(); const docs = require ( 'koa-docs' ); app.use(docs.get( '/docs' , { title : 'Pet Store API' , version : '1.0.0' , theme : 'simplex' , routeHandlers : 'disabled' , groups : [ { groupName : 'Pets' , routes : [ ] }, { groupName : 'Store' , routes : [ ] } ] })); app.listen( 3000 , (err) => { if (err) throw err; console .log( `Docs are available at http://localhost:3000/docs` ); });

Creates a koa middleware which generates and serves api documentation using the specs provided in the options object.

Arguments

path (String): the GET path at which the documentation will be served options (Object) title : string representing the page title; displayed at the top of the docs

: string representing the page title; displayed at the top of the docs version : string representing api version; also displayed at top of the docs

: string representing api version; also displayed at top of the docs routeHandlers : string indicating whether to show the route handler code in the docs. Options are disabled , expanded or collapsed (collapsed is the default)

: string indicating whether to show the route handler code in the docs. Options are , or (collapsed is the default) theme : string name of a theme from bootswatch to be used as the default theme

: string name of a theme from bootswatch to be used as the default theme groups : array of group specs as described below

Returns

(GeneratorFunction): Middleware suitable for use in koa.js app

Group specs

Groups are used to logically display the various sections of your api. They are declared as follows:

groupName : string representing the name of the group

: string representing the name of the group description : string that describes the group; keep this short at about 1 scentence. This is displayed in both expanded and collapsed states as well as in tooltips. This should be a simple string; no markdown

: string that describes the group; keep this short at about 1 scentence. This is displayed in both expanded and collapsed states as well as in tooltips. This should be a simple string; no markdown extendedDescription : string that supports markdown and is displayed only in when a group is being displayed in an expanded state. Make this as long as you need.

: string that supports markdown and is displayed only in when a group is being displayed in an expanded state. Make this as long as you need. prefix : optional string to be prefixed to all route paths in this group

: optional string to be prefixed to all route paths in this group routes : array of route specs representing the routes in this group. See below for details on route specs.

Route specs

The route specs are the same as koa-joi-router, therefore, those routes can be used directly with koa-docs . Specifications are as follows:

method : required HTTP method like "get", "post", "put", etc

: HTTP method like "get", "post", "put", etc path : required string

: string validate header : object which conforms to Joi validation query : object which conforms to Joi validation params : object which conforms to Joi validation body : object which conforms to Joi validation maxBody : max incoming body size for forms or json input failure : HTTP response code to use when input validation fails. default 400 type : if validating the request body, this is required . either form , json or multipart output : output validator object which conforms to Joi validation. if output is invalid, an HTTP 500 is returned continueOnError : if validation fails, this flags determines if koa-joi-router should continue processing the middleware stack or stop and respond with an error immediately. useful when you want your route to handle the error response. default false

handler : required GeneratorFunction

: GeneratorFunction meta : meta data about this route. koa-joi-router ignores this but stores it along with all other route data

In addition to the above options, koa-docs looks for the following properties in the meta object of each route:

friendlyName : string which is used in the sidebar and route title; route path is used if this is not proivded

: string which is used in the sidebar and route title; route path is used if this is not proivded description : string that describes the routes; keep this short at about 1 scentence. This is displayed in both expanded and collapsed states as well as in tooltips. This should be a simple string; no markdown

: string that describes the routes; keep this short at about 1 scentence. This is displayed in both expanded and collapsed states as well as in tooltips. This should be a simple string; no markdown extendedDescription : string that supports markdown and is displayed only in when a route is being displayed in an expanded state. Make this as long as you need.

Sample routes

Roadmap / Contribution

Please feel free to claim any of the following features for development; more features can be requested by opening an issue.

Create separate section for models (joi objects that have a label)

Create separate section for models (joi objects that have a label) Add popovers for displaying models

Add popovers for displaying models Quick filter (fuzzysearch)

Quick filter (fuzzysearch) Ability to save the generated HTML to file

Ability to save the generated HTML to file E2E testing of output

License

MIT