@applications-developer/react-native-view-transformer

A pure JavaScript RN component that makes ANY views transformable using gestures like pinch, double tap or pull.
npm install --save react-native-view-transformer@latest
import ViewTransformer from 'react-native-view-transformer';
...
render() {
return (
<ViewTransformer>
//ANY views
</ViewTransformer>
);
}
Now, the wrapped views are transformable!
This component accepts following props:
enableTransform : false to disable transform gestures. Default is true.
enableScale : false to disable scale. Default is true.
enableTranslate : false to disable translateX/Y. Default is true.
maxScale : a number. Default is 1.
enableResistance : true to resist over pan. Defaul is false.
maxOverScrollDistance : a number used to determine final scroll position triggered by fling. Default is 20.
onViewTransformed : a callback called when transform changed, receiving current transform object, {scale: xxx, translateX: xxx, translateY: xxx}.
onTransformGestureReleased : a callback called when the transform gesture is released, receiving current transform object, {scale: xxx, translateX: xxx, translateY: xxx}. Return true to abort further animations like bounce back.
updateTransform(transform) : immediately transform this view.
The most common case is to transform an image, or a photo, which is famous as a PhotoView, or ImageViewer, so I provide a dedicated component react-native-transformable-image
Besides transforming an image, this component is helpful in implementing transition animations.
For example, you want to transform a normal size content into a right-bottom floating small window (like the android youtube app). Using this component, you can do as following:
ViewTransformer.Rect(left, top, right, bottom) object defines the boundary of a view
ViewTransformer.getTransform(fromRect, toRect) to get the transform object
updateTransform(transform) to make the tranform happen( This is immediate, but you can animate it by calculating the intermediate rects and then transform using your own animation loop)