rnv

@applications-developer/react-native-view-transformer

by ldn0x7dc
0.1.0 (see all)

A pure JavaScript RN component that makes ANY views transformable using gestures like pinch, double tap or pull.

Overview

Readme

react-native-view-transformer

A pure JavaScript RN component that makes ANY views transformable using gestures like pinch, double tap or pull.

Install

npm install --save react-native-view-transformer@latest

Usage

import ViewTransformer from 'react-native-view-transformer';
...
render() {
  return (
    <ViewTransformer>
      //ANY views
    </ViewTransformer>
  );
}

Now, the wrapped views are transformable!

This component accepts following props:

  • enableTransform : false to disable transform gestures. Default is true.
  • enableScale : false to disable scale. Default is true.
  • enableTranslate : false to disable translateX/Y. Default is true.
  • maxScale : a number. Default is 1.
  • enableResistance : true to resist over pan. Defaul is false.
  • maxOverScrollDistance : a number used to determine final scroll position triggered by fling. Default is 20.
  • onViewTransformed : a callback called when transform changed, receiving current transform object, {scale: xxx, translateX: xxx, translateY: xxx}.
  • onTransformGestureReleased : a callback called when the transform gesture is released, receiving current transform object, {scale: xxx, translateX: xxx, translateY: xxx}. Return true to abort further animations like bounce back.

methods

updateTransform(transform) : immediately transform this view.

Transformable Image

The most common case is to transform an image, or a photo, which is famous as a PhotoView, or ImageViewer, so I provide a dedicated component react-native-transformable-image

Application

Besides transforming an image, this component is helpful in implementing transition animations.

For example, you want to transform a normal size content into a right-bottom floating small window (like the android youtube app). Using this component, you can do as following:

  1. Calculate the normal rect and the final rect. A ViewTransformer.Rect(left, top, right, bottom) object defines the boundary of a view
  2. Use ViewTransformer.getTransform(fromRect, toRect) to get the transform object
  3. Use updateTransform(transform) to make the tranform happen( This is immediate, but you can animate it by calculating the intermediate rects and then transform using your own animation loop)

