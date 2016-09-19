@applications-developer/react-native-view-transformer

A pure JavaScript RN component that makes ANY views transformable using gestures like pinch, double tap or pull.

Install

npm install --save react-native-view-transformer@latest

Usage

import ViewTransformer from 'react-native-view-transformer' ; ... render() { return ( < ViewTransformer > //ANY views </ ViewTransformer > ); }

Now, the wrapped views are transformable!

This component accepts following props:

enableTransform : false to disable transform gestures. Default is true.

: false to disable transform gestures. Default is true. enableScale : false to disable scale. Default is true.

: false to disable scale. Default is true. enableTranslate : false to disable translateX/Y. Default is true.

: false to disable translateX/Y. Default is true. maxScale : a number. Default is 1.

: a number. Default is 1. enableResistance : true to resist over pan. Defaul is false.

: true to resist over pan. Defaul is false. maxOverScrollDistance : a number used to determine final scroll position triggered by fling. Default is 20.

: a number used to determine final scroll position triggered by fling. Default is 20. onViewTransformed : a callback called when transform changed, receiving current transform object, {scale: xxx, translateX: xxx, translateY: xxx}.

: a callback called when transform changed, receiving current transform object, {scale: xxx, translateX: xxx, translateY: xxx}. onTransformGestureReleased : a callback called when the transform gesture is released, receiving current transform object, {scale: xxx, translateX: xxx, translateY: xxx}. Return true to abort further animations like bounce back.

methods

updateTransform(transform) : immediately transform this view.

Transformable Image

The most common case is to transform an image, or a photo, which is famous as a PhotoView, or ImageViewer, so I provide a dedicated component react-native-transformable-image

Application

Besides transforming an image, this component is helpful in implementing transition animations.

For example, you want to transform a normal size content into a right-bottom floating small window (like the android youtube app). Using this component, you can do as following: