Appium is an open-source, cross-platform test automation tool for native, hybrid, and mobile web and desktop apps. We support simulators (iOS), emulators (Android), and real devices (iOS, Android, Windows, Mac).
Want to skip straight to the action? Check out our getting started doc.
Appium supports app automation across a variety of platforms, like iOS, Android, and Windows. Each platform is supported by one or more "drivers", which know how to automate that particular platform.
Please refer to Appium Platform Support for more details.
Investing in the WebDriver protocol means you are betting on a single, free, and open protocol for testing that has become a web standard. Don't lock yourself into a proprietary stack.
For example, if you use Apple's XCUITest library without Appium you can only write tests using Obj-C/Swift, and you can only run tests through Xcode. Similarly, with Google's UiAutomator or Espresso, you can only write tests in Java/Kotlin. Appium opens up the possibility of true cross-platform native app automation, for mobile and beyond. Finally!
If you're new to Appium or want a more comprehensive description of what this is all about, please read our Introduction to Appium Concepts.
Your environment needs to be set up for the particular platforms that you want to run tests on. Each of the drivers above documents the requirements for their particular brand of automation. At a minimum, you will need to be able to run Node.js 12+.
Check out our Getting Started guide to get going with Appium.
There is also a sample code that contains many examples of tests in a variety of different languages!
For prettily-rendered docs, please visit appium.io. You can always find the full list of Appium doc pages at Appium's GitHub Repo as well.
Please take a look at our contribution documentation for instructions on how to build, test, and run Appium from the source.
Interested in where Appium is heading in the future? Check out the Roadmap
Announcements and debates often take place on the Discussion Group, be sure to sign up!
We put together a troubleshooting guide. Please have a look here first if you run into any problems. It contains instructions for checking a lot of common errors and how to get in touch with the community if you're stumped.