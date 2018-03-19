A wrapper for react-native Touchable components to simplify the API and make the Android ripple effect work by default. Based on react-native-gesture-handler.

Why use this library?

It lets you import only component and forget about which platform you are using, it will default to the best behavior for the platform.

Installation

yarn add @appandflow/touchable

Usage

import Touchable from '@appandflow/touchable';

If you are using things like ScrollView make sure to use the one included in react-native-gesture-handler for better interactions.

Props

feedback

opacity

highlight

none

disabled

You can disable the touch by passing disabled true . Default false .

native [Android only]

TODO: This doesn't work anymore as of V2

Toggle whether or not to use the ripple effects on Android. By default this is true on Android.

If false don't forget to add a feedback

History

This version now uses react-native-gesture-handler. If you are using Expo it is included by default, otherwise you will need to install it. For a version that uses RN primitives use @^1.0.0.

native={false} is not currently implemented.

onLongPress is no longer supported, use LongPressGestureHandler from react-native-gesture-handler instead.

Example

Take a look at example folder. Link