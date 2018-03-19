openbase logo
@appandflow/touchable

by AppAndFlow
2.0.0 (see all)

React-Native button helper library

Downloads/wk

328

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Touch Events

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@appandflow/touchable

npm (scoped) Travis branch

A wrapper for react-native Touchable components to simplify the API and make the Android ripple effect work by default. Based on react-native-gesture-handler.

Why use this library?

It lets you import only component and forget about which platform you are using, it will default to the best behavior for the platform.

Installation

yarn add @appandflow/touchable

Usage

import Touchable from '@appandflow/touchable';

If you are using things like ScrollView make sure to use the one included in react-native-gesture-handler for better interactions.

Props

feedback

  • opacity
  • highlight
  • none

disabled

You can disable the touch by passing disabled true. Default false.

native [Android only]

TODO: This doesn't work anymore as of V2

Toggle whether or not to use the ripple effects on Android. By default this is true on Android.

If false don't forget to add a feedback

History

v2.0.0

  • This version now uses react-native-gesture-handler. If you are using Expo it is included by default, otherwise you will need to install it. For a version that uses RN primitives use @^1.0.0.

  • native={false} is not currently implemented.

  • onLongPress is no longer supported, use LongPressGestureHandler from react-native-gesture-handler instead.

Example

Take a look at example folder. Link

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { Text, View, Alert } from 'react-native';
import Touchable from '@appandflow/touchable';

class App extends Component {
  _handleAlert = feedback => {
    Alert.alert(`You touch the feedback: ${feedback}`);
  };
  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <Touchable
          feedback="opacity"
          style={[styles.button, styles.opacity]}
          onPress={() => this._handleAlert('opacity')}
        >
          <Text style={styles.buttonText}>OPACITY</Text>
        </Touchable>
        <Touchable
          feedback="highlight"
          style={[styles.button, styles.highlight]}
          onPress={() => this._handleAlert('highlight')}
        >
          <Text style={styles.buttonText}>HIGHLIGHT</Text>
        </Touchable>
        <Touchable
          feedback="none"
          style={[styles.button, styles.none]}
          onPress={() => this._handleAlert('none')}
        >
          <Text style={styles.buttonText}>NONE</Text>
        </Touchable>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

Alternatives

react-native-gesture-handlerDeclarative API exposing platform native touch and gesture system to React Native.
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
472K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
rng
react-native-gesture-detectorCreate and detect custom, complex gestures in React Native. 🍭
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
9
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnm
react-native-material-rippleBase component for touchable elements
GitHub Stars
383
Weekly Downloads
36K
rnt
react-native-touch-through-viewComponent library that allows for scroll views and table views to scroll over interactable content without poor performing size and bounds animations.
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
929
rnt
react-native-touchable-bounceReact Native <TouchableBounce /> component
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
16
See 6 Alternatives

