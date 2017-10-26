Allows creating masonry style list layouts in a performant way.

This component leverages FlatList to render performant masonry layout lists. The main caveat right now is that it doesn't support measuring cells (yet) so you need to be able to provide the dimensions.

Installation

yarn add @appandflow/masonry-list

Usage

import MasonryList from '@appandflow/masonry-list';

Props

This component supports most of the props of FlatList plus a few extras one:

getHeightForItem: ({ item: any, index: number }) => number,

Returns the height for a specific item. Note that this it not optional for now.

numColumns: number

The number of columns.

renderItem: ({ item: any, index: number, column: number }) => ?ReactElement<*>,

Same as renderItem from FlatList but also gets passed the column index.

Example

Play with on Expo

Take a look at example folder

TODO