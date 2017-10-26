openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@appandflow/masonry-list

by AppAndFlow
0.4.0 (see all)

[![npm (scoped)](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/@appandflow/masonry-list.svg)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/@appandflow/masonry-list) [![Travis branch](https://img.shields.io/travis/AppAndFlow/react-native-masonry-list/master.svg)](https://travis-ci.org/Ap

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

121

GitHub Stars

167

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@appandflow/masonry-list

npm (scoped) Travis branch

Allows creating masonry style list layouts in a performant way.

This component leverages FlatList to render performant masonry layout lists. The main caveat right now is that it doesn't support measuring cells (yet) so you need to be able to provide the dimensions.

Installation

yarn add @appandflow/masonry-list

Usage

import MasonryList from '@appandflow/masonry-list';

Props

This component supports most of the props of FlatList plus a few extras one:

getHeightForItem: ({ item: any, index: number }) => number,

Returns the height for a specific item. Note that this it not optional for now.

numColumns: number

The number of columns.

renderItem: ({ item: any, index: number, column: number }) => ?ReactElement<*>,

Same as renderItem from FlatList but also gets passed the column index.

Example

Play with on Expo

Take a look at example folder

TODO

  • Support measuring items automatically and get rid of getHeightForItem.

  • Implement onEndReached in a way that it isn't called multiple times.

  • Support FooterComponent.

  • Long term, could probably be implemented without using multiple VirtualizedList to make it more performant and less hacky.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial