Readme

app-config

Licensed under MPL 2.0 npm Build Status Cypress.io Status Codecov Status Netlify Status

Easy Configuration Loader with Strict Validation

Features

  • Schema Validation: Avoid production typos. Write JSON Schema for your configuration, and we'll have your back.
  • Strong Typing: Use it with TypeScript without separate validation. Types are generated based on JSON Schema constraints.
  • Powerful and Robust: Flexible parsing extensions and file loading strategies. File merging, environment-specific values and more.
  • First Class Encryption: Manage your secrets in version control, backed by OpenPGP. Or keep secrets out of committed files with schema validation.
  • Use Your Tools: Don't be constrained by your tools. Export environment variables for usage in any application.
  • Multi-Format: Write YAML, TOML, JSON, JSON5 - whatever makes most sense for you.

Using App Config

Read the Introduction or Quick Start guides on our website.

Or, start by installing through your package manager:

yarn add @app-config/main@2

Contributing

Contributions are always welcome, no matter how large or small. Substantial feature requests should be proposed as an Github issue first. Before contributing, please read the code of conduct.

See Contributing.

