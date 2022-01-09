Easy Configuration Loader with Strict Validation

Features

Schema Validation: Avoid production typos. Write JSON Schema for your configuration, and we'll have your back.

Using App Config

Read the Introduction or Quick Start guides on our website.

Or, start by installing through your package manager:

yarn add @app-config/main@2

Contributing

Contributions are always welcome, no matter how large or small. Substantial feature requests should be proposed as an Github issue first. Before contributing, please read the code of conduct.

See Contributing.