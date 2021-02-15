Nunjucks

Nunjucks is a full featured templating engine for javascript. It is heavily inspired by jinja2. View the docs here.

Installation

npm install nunjucks

To use the file watcher built-in to Nunjucks, Chokidar must be installed separately.

npm install nunjucks chokidar

Documentation

Browser Support

Supported in all modern browsers. For IE8 support, use es5-shim.

Tests

Run the tests with npm test .

Mailing List

Join our mailing list and get help with and issues you have: https://groups.google.com/forum/?fromgroups#!forum/nunjucks

Want to help?

Contributions are always welcome! Before you submit an issue or pull request, please read our contribution guidelines.

