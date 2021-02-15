openbase logo
@apostrophecms/nunjucks

by mozilla
2.5.4

A powerful templating engine with inheritance, asynchronous control, and more (jinja2 inspired)

373

GitHub Stars

7.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

157

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Nunjucks

Nunjucks

Nunjucks is a full featured templating engine for javascript. It is heavily inspired by jinja2. View the docs here.

Installation

npm install nunjucks

To use the file watcher built-in to Nunjucks, Chokidar must be installed separately.

npm install nunjucks chokidar

(View the CHANGELOG)

Documentation

See here.

Browser Support

Supported in all modern browsers. For IE8 support, use es5-shim.

Tests

Run the tests with npm test.

Watch master branch's tests running in the browser.

Mailing List

Join our mailing list and get help with and issues you have: https://groups.google.com/forum/?fromgroups#!forum/nunjucks

Want to help?

Contributions are always welcome! Before you submit an issue or pull request, please read our contribution guidelines.

Contributors

November 26, 2020

