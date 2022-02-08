Angular components for the Open Insurance Platform

Background

Aquila is an open-source component library provided by the Allianz Global Digital Factory (GDF). We use this library internally with Allianz branding. Here we provide a white label variant as part of the Open Insurance Platform.

Getting started :medal_sports:

Add the library to your project with the Angular CLI:

ng add @ aposin / ng - aquila

Documentation 📚

You can find the documentation here: https://aposin.github.io/ng-aquila

You can also run the documentation locally with:

npm ci npm start

Contributing 🙌

We are happy that you submit issues here in the issue board for now.

More detailed developer documentation and contribution guidelines for code contributions will follow.

License 📝

MIT License