Aquila is an open-source component library provided by the Allianz Global Digital Factory (GDF). We use this library internally with Allianz branding. Here we provide a white label variant as part of the Open Insurance Platform.
Add the library to your project with the Angular CLI:
ng add @aposin/ng-aquila
You can find the documentation here: https://aposin.github.io/ng-aquila
You can also run the documentation locally with:
npm ci
npm start
We are happy that you submit issues here in the issue board for now.
More detailed developer documentation and contribution guidelines for code contributions will follow.
MIT License