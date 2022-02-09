First, run through the React Native environment setup instructions for iOS and Android. Make sure you're using the React Native CLI section, not Expo.
Then, install dependencies for all the front-end packages
yarn
Next, go into the app template folder and get the bundler up and running:
cd templates/mobile
yarn && yarn start
Add the server URL to a
.env file
templates/mobile/.env
*********************
APP_DATA_URL=https://apollos-demo.staging.apollos.app
Lastly, in a new tab, run the command to boot up the simulator
yarn ios
Any of the
apollos-ui-* folders are React Native code and when edited, will reload the app bundle. Now all that's left is to submit a PR!