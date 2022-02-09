openbase logo
@apollosproject/ui-kit

by ApollosProject
2.41.0 (see all)

Apollos Apps is an open source platform for launching better native apps for the modern church.

445

37

11d ago

24

12

Not Found

No?

The Apollos Project

Develop

First, run through the React Native environment setup instructions for iOS and Android. Make sure you're using the React Native CLI section, not Expo.

Then, install dependencies for all the front-end packages

yarn

Next, go into the app template folder and get the bundler up and running:

cd templates/mobile
yarn && yarn start

Add the server URL to a .env file

templates/mobile/.env
*********************

APP_DATA_URL=https://apollos-demo.staging.apollos.app

Lastly, in a new tab, run the command to boot up the simulator

yarn ios

Any of the apollos-ui-* folders are React Native code and when edited, will reload the app bundle. Now all that's left is to submit a PR!

