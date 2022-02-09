Develop

First, run through the React Native environment setup instructions for iOS and Android. Make sure you're using the React Native CLI section, not Expo.

Then, install dependencies for all the front-end packages

yarn

Next, go into the app template folder and get the bundler up and running:

cd templates/mobile yarn && yarn start

Add the server URL to a .env file

templates/mobile/.env ********************* APP_DATA_URL=https://apollos-demo.staging.apollos.app

Lastly, in a new tab, run the command to boot up the simulator

yarn ios