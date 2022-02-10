Apollo Federation

Apollo Federation is an architecture for declaratively composing APIs into a unified graph. Each team can own their slice of the graph independently, empowering them to deliver autonomously and incrementally.

Federation 2 is an evolution of the original Apollo Federation with an improved shared ownership model, enhanced type merging, and cleaner syntax for a smoother developer experience. It’s backwards compatible, requiring no major changes to your subgraphs.

Federation 2 was recently announced and is in alpha today. Checkout the v2 docs and demo repo to take it for a spin and let us know what you think!

For Federation 1, see the v1 docs and the branch we'll be using to maintain Federation 1.

Checkout the project roadmap to see what's coming next!

Contributing

If this project seems like something to which you want to contribute, first off thank you. We are so excited that you are excited about this project and we want to make sure contributing is a safe, fun, and fruitful experience for you. Please read our code of conduct and then head on over to the contributing guide to learn how to work on this project.

If you ever have any problems, questions, or ideas, the maintainers of this project are available to help. Please open an issue for assistance!

Current branches

Federation 2 (alpha) is the current main branch. Prior releases are located under the version-0.x branch. This comprises all 0.x packages previously released. Installing latest from npm will pull from here.

Who is Apollo?

Apollo builds open-source software and a graph platform to unify GraphQL across your apps and services. We help you ship faster with:

Apollo Studio – A free, end-to-end platform for managing your GraphQL lifecycle. Track your GraphQL schemas in a hosted registry to create a source of truth for everything in your graph. Studio provides an IDE (Apollo Explorer) so you can explore data, collaborate on queries, observe usage, and safely make schema changes.

Apollo Federation – The industry-standard open architecture for building a distributed graph. Use Apollo’s to compose a unified graph from multiple subgraphs, determine a query plan, and route requests across your services.

Apollo Client – The most popular GraphQL client for the web. Apollo also builds and maintains Apollo iOS and Apollo Android.

Apollo Server – A production-ready JavaScript GraphQL server that connects to any microservice, API, or database. Compatible with all popular JavaScript frameworks and deployable in serverless environments.

Learn how to build with Apollo

Check out the Odyssey learning platform, the perfect place to start your GraphQL journey with videos and interactive code challenges. Join the Apollo Community to interact with and get technical help from the GraphQL community.

Licensing

Source code in this repository is covered by (i) the Elastic License 2.0 or (ii) an MIT compatible license, in each case, as designated by a licensing file in a subdirectory or file header. The default throughout the repository is a license under the Elastic License 2.0, unless a file header or a licensing file in a subdirectory specifies another license.