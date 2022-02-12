openbase logo
@apollo/client

by apollographql
3.5.6

🚀  A fully-featured, production ready caching GraphQL client for every UI framework and GraphQL server.

Readme

Apollo Client

Apollo Client

Apollo Client is a fully-featured caching GraphQL client with integrations for React, Angular, and more. It allows you to easily build UI components that fetch data via GraphQL.

Documentation

All Apollo Client documentation, including React integration articles and helpful recipes, can be found at:
https://www.apollographql.com/docs/react/

The Apollo Client API reference can be found at:
https://www.apollographql.com/docs/react/api/apollo-client/

Learn how to use Apollo Client with self-paced hands-on training on Odyssey, Apollo's official learning platform:
https://odyssey.apollographql.com/

Maintainers

Who is Apollo?

Apollo builds open-source software and a graph platform to unify GraphQL across your apps and services. We help you ship faster with:

  • Apollo Studio – A free, end-to-end platform for managing your GraphQL lifecycle. Track your GraphQL schemas in a hosted registry to create a source of truth for everything in your graph. Studio provides an IDE (Apollo Explorer) so you can explore data, collaborate on queries, observe usage, and safely make schema changes.
  • Apollo Federation – The industry-standard open architecture for building a distributed graph. Use Apollo's gateway to compose a unified graph from multiple subgraphs, determine a query plan, and route requests across your services.
  • Apollo Client – The most popular GraphQL client for the web. Apollo also builds and maintains Apollo iOS and Apollo Android.
  • Apollo Server – A production-ready JavaScript GraphQL server that connects to any microservice, API, or database. Compatible with all popular JavaScript frameworks and deployable in serverless environments.

Learn how to build with Apollo

Check out the Odyssey learning platform, the perfect place to start your GraphQL journey with videos and interactive code challenges. Join the Apollo Community to interact with and get technical help from the GraphQL community.

Adithya Krishna
15 days ago
SWE Intern @RedHatOfficial | LiFT Scholar '21 | Turning ☕ into </code>
15 days ago
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable

This with React integration is a gem which you can rely to build your UI components easily. I had used this in one of my proijects at, https://github.com/teamlbtc/lbtc-website/blob/master/package.json#L7 and it serves its purpose. Their documentation is also pretty great and you can easily use and understand from their examples. Along with the other things offered by the package, the hooks seems to be the most helpful as well as easier ones.

Saurav Khdoolia
6 months ago
On way to be : )
6 months ago
Buggy
Bleeding Edge
Great Documentation

Graphql has been a very useful API arch for most of the web apps. The ability to manage query costs and complexity with such ease was indeed very much needed. I've always use Apollo client in UI side as there were no alternatives. It works just fine, But it's a living hell as caching and re renders in react are very problematic with Apollo. It real pain to see when cache gets updated but there are no rerenders that's the worst of it i guess. But the hooks that this pkg provides and the ease that it comes with actually makes it bearable. 10/10 you should be using this.

Abhijith Vijayan
7 months ago
npx abhijithvijayan
7 months ago
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Performant

Every since I have moved towards GraphQL, I have been using the apollo client(v3) for the frontend as its got all that you ever need. The hooks exposed by the module is so easy to use and supports all sorts of use-cases. I always set up a Apollo Server within express framework and use apollo client for requests. Documentation is very good. Highly recommended for anyone trying out GraphQL.

Katharin Benson
5 months ago
Machine Learning and Deep Learning Enthusiast.
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable

It is a JavaScript state management framework that allows me to use graphQL API to handle both local and remote data. This is the best graphQL client for the frontend apps. The main highlight is that it is compatible with any build setup and any graphQL API. It also has a good developer experience. I recommend everyone to use it.

Kutner JS
February 8, 2021
February 8, 2021
Buggy

