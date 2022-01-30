🌑 Custom elements meet Apollo GraphQL 🌜
👩🚀 It's one small step for a dev, one giant leap for the web platform! 👨🚀
Apollo Elements offers packages based on a variety of underlying web component authoring libraries. You can pick the one that suits your project in order to keep your app sizes small.
npm init @apollo-elements
#leeway is an example chat PWA that uses
lit-apollo to make it easier for you to avoid doing actual work. Source Repository
LaunchCTL is a simple PWA that displays info about SpaceX launches. It uses the unofficial spacex.land GraphQL API. Source Repository
If you just want to see the API Docs, check them out for all our packages at apolloelements.dev
Elements created with Apollo Elements work in any framework. Write GraphQL components once and use them in page with ease, even Angular, Preact, React, Svelte, or Vue apps.
Apollo Elements offers packages based on a variety of underlying web component authoring libraries. You can pick the one that suits your project and keep your bundle size small, or mix and match different libraries and approaches in the same app.
Reactive GraphQL controllers contain sharable, reusable, and stackable logic.
npm i -S @apollo-elements/core@next
import { ApolloQueryController } from '@apollo-elements/core/apollo-query-controller';
import { ApolloMutationController } from '@apollo-elements/core/apollo-mutation-controller';
import { ApolloSubscriptionController } from '@apollo-elements/core/apollo-subscription-controller';
Write GraphQL apps in HTML.
<apollo-client> provides all it's children (even across open shadow roots) with a client instance.
<apollo-query> write GraphQL queries and their templates in HTML.
<apollo-mutation> declarative mutation components in HTML.
<apollo-subscription> write realtime GraphQL subscriptions and their templates in HTML.
npm i -S @apollo-elements/components@next
<apollo-client src="/graphql">
<apollo-query>
<script type="application/graphql" src="AllUsers.query.graphql"></script>
<template>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="all-users.css">
<ul>
<template type="repeat" items="{{ data.users ?? [] }}">
<li data-user-id="{{ item.id }}">
<h2>{{ item.name }}</h2>
<img src="{{ item.avatar }}" alt=""/>
</li>
</template>
</ul>
</template>
</apollo-query>
<apollo-mutation refetch-queries="AllUsers">
<script type="application/graphql" src="AddUser.mutation.graphql"></script>
<template>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="add-user.css">
<label for="name">User Name</label>
<input id="name" ?disabled="{{ loading }}" data-variable="name"/>
<label for="avatar">Avatar Image</label>
<input id="avatar" type="file" ?disabled="{{ loading }}" data-variable="avatar"/>
<small ?hidden="{{ !data }}">{{ data.addUser.name }} added!</small>
</template>
</apollo-mutation>
</apollo-client>
These custom element class mixins give you all the features you need to connect your components to your Apollo cache without imposing a specific component library.
npm i -S @apollo-elements/mixins@next
import { ApolloQueryMixin } from '@apollo-elements/mixins/apollo-query-mixin';
import { ApolloMutationMixin } from '@apollo-elements/mixins/apollo-mutation-mixin';
import { ApolloSubscriptionMixin } from '@apollo-elements/mixins/apollo-subscription-mixin';
These base classes extend from
LitElement, so you can quickly get up and running creating declarative front-ends with Apollo GraphQL.
npm i -S @apollo-elements/lit-apollo@next
import { ApolloQuery } from '@apollo-elements/lit-apollo/apollo-query';
import { ApolloMutation } from '@apollo-elements/lit-apollo/apollo-mutation';
import { ApolloSubscription } from '@apollo-elements/lit-apollo/apollo-subscription';
These base classes extend from
FASTElement, with all it's ergonomics and reactivity.
npm i -S @apollo-elements/fast@next
import { ApolloQuery } from '@apollo-elements/fast/apollo-query';
import { ApolloMutation } from '@apollo-elements/fast/apollo-mutation';
import { ApolloSubscription } from '@apollo-elements/fast/apollo-subscription';
Apollo hooks for web components, with haunted!
npm i -S @apollo-elements/haunted@next
import { useQuery } from '@apollo-elements/haunted/useQuery';
import { useMutation } from '@apollo-elements/haunted/useMutation';
import { useSubscription } from '@apollo-elements/haunted/useSubscription';
Alternate hooks implementation for web components, with atomico!
npm i -S @apollo-elements/atomico@next
import { useQuery } from '@apollo-elements/atomico/useQuery';
import { useMutation } from '@apollo-elements/atomico/useMutation';
import { useSubscription } from '@apollo-elements/atomico/useSubscription';
Descriptor factories and object spreads you can roll into your hybrids to make it easier to connect to your Apollo cache.
npm i -S @apollo-elements/hybrids@next
import { query, mutation, subscription } from '@apollo-elements/hybrids';
These base classes extend from
GluonElement, a simplified wc library that uses
lit-html for templating while keeping component state and lifecycle concerns 'close to the metal'.
npm i -S @apollo-elements/gluon@next
import { ApolloQuery } from '@apollo-elements/gluon/apollo-query';
import { ApolloMutation } from '@apollo-elements/gluon/apollo-mutation';
import { ApolloSubscription } from '@apollo-elements/gluon/apollo-subscription';
These custom elements fire polymer-style
*-changed events when the Apollo cache updates their state. They extend directly from
HTMLElement so they're small in size, and their notifying properties make them perfect for use in Polymer templates.
npm i -S @apollo-elements/polymer@next
import '@apollo-elements/polymer/polymer-apollo-query';
import '@apollo-elements/polymer/polymer-apollo-mutation';
import '@apollo-elements/polymer/polymer-apollo-subscription';
apollo-elements is a community project maintained by Benny Powers. We proudly use Open Web Components and Modern Web tools. Thanks to Netlify and Heroku for hosting our documentation and demos.