@apielements/openapi2-parser

by apiaryio
0.32.6

Library for consuming API Elements in JavaScript

6.9K

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

39

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

API Elements: JavaScript

API Elements is a uniform interface for dealing with API description formats (API Blueprint, OpenAPI, ...). This repository contains tooling for handling API Elements in JavaScript along with parsers and serializers for API description languages. @apielements/cli provides a command line interface to API Elements which can be used to validate API Description Documents.

API Elements adapters:

Usage

const { Fury } = require('@apielements/core');

const fury = new Fury();

// Load any parsers or serializer adapters you wish to use
const apiBlueprintParser = require('@apielements/apib-parser');
fury.use(apiBlueprintParser);

const openAPI2Parser = require('@apielements/openapi2-parser');
fury.use(openAPI2Parser);

const source = `
FORMAT: 1A

# My API
## GET /message
+ Response 200 (text/plain)

        Hello World!
`;

fury.parse({source}, (error, parseResult) => {
  console.log(parseResult.api.title);
});

See API Reference documentation for the details about the ParseResult object and other elements interface in JavaScript.

API Elements Reference contains information regarding the design of various API Elements.

Development

Using Lerna

Install dependencies of all packages:

$ npm install --global yarn
$ yarn

NOTE: Please do commit the yarn.lock to the GitHub repo

To list all packages:

$ npx lerna ls -a -l

To add a new dependency to a package:

$ npx lerna add --scope='package_name' dep@version

To run tests for a single package:

$ npx lerna exec --scope='package_name' -- npm run test

Documentation

The documentation is built using Sphinx, a Python tool. Assuming you have Python 3 and pipenv installed, the following steps can be used to build the site.

$ cd docs
$ pipenv install --dev

Running the Development Server

You can run a local development server to preview changes using the following:

$ cd docs
$ pipenv run serve

