OpenAPI Specification Schemas

This package contains the official JSON Schemas for every version of Swagger/OpenAPI Specification:

All schemas are kept up-to-date with the latest official definitions via an automated CI/CD job. 🤖📦

Installation

You can install OpenAPI Schemas via npm.

npm install @apidevtools/openapi-schemas

Usage

The default export contains all OpenAPI Specification versions:

const openapi = require ( "@apidevtools/openapi-schemas" ); console .log(openapi.v1); console .log(openapi.v2); console .log(openapi.v3); console .log(openapi.v31);

Or you can import the specific version(s) that you need:

const { openapiV1, openapiV2, openapiV3, openapiV31 } = require ( "@apidevtools/openapi-schemas" ); console .log(openapiV1); console .log(openapiV2); console .log(openapiV3); console .log(openapiV31);

You can use a JSON Schema validator such as Z-Schema or AJV to validate OpenAPI definitions against the specification.

const { openapiV31 } = require ( "@apidevtools/openapi-schemas" ); const ZSchema = require ( "z-schema" ); let validator = new ZSchema(); validator.validate(openapiDefinition, openapiV31);

Contributing

Contributions, enhancements, and bug-fixes are welcome! Open an issue on GitHub and submit a pull request.

Building

To build the project locally on your computer:

Clone this repo

git clone https://github.com/APIDevTools/openapi-schemas.git Install dependencies

npm install Build the code

npm run build Run the tests

npm test

License

OpenAPI Schemas is 100% free and open-source, under the MIT license. Use it however you want.

This package is Treeware. If you use it in production, then we ask that you buy the world a tree to thank us for our work. By contributing to the Treeware forest you’ll be creating employment for local families and restoring wildlife habitats.

