@apidevtools/openapi-schemas

by APIDevTools
2.1.0

JSON Schemas for every version of the OpenAPI Specification

582K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

OpenAPI Specification Schemas

Cross-Platform Compatibility Build Status

Coverage Status Dependencies

npm License Buy us a tree

This package contains the official JSON Schemas for every version of Swagger/OpenAPI Specification:

VersionSchemaDocs
Swagger 1.2v1.2 schemav1.2 docs
Swagger 2.0v2.0 schemav2.0 docs
OpenAPI 3.0.xv3.0.x schemav3.0.3 docs
OpenAPI 3.1.xv3.1.x schemav3.1.0 docs

All schemas are kept up-to-date with the latest official definitions via an automated CI/CD job. 🤖📦

Installation

You can install OpenAPI Schemas via npm.

npm install @apidevtools/openapi-schemas

Usage

The default export contains all OpenAPI Specification versions:

const openapi = require("@apidevtools/openapi-schemas");

console.log(openapi.v1);    // { $schema, id, properties, definitions, ... }
console.log(openapi.v2);    // { $schema, id, properties, definitions, ... }
console.log(openapi.v3);    // { $schema, id, properties, definitions, ... }
console.log(openapi.v31);    // { $schema, id, properties, definitions, ... }

Or you can import the specific version(s) that you need:

const { openapiV1, openapiV2, openapiV3, openapiV31 } = require("@apidevtools/openapi-schemas");

console.log(openapiV1);    // { $schema, id, properties, definitions, ... }
console.log(openapiV2);    // { $schema, id, properties, definitions, ... }
console.log(openapiV3);    // { $schema, id, properties, definitions, ... }
console.log(openapiV31);    // { $schema, id, properties, definitions, ... }

You can use a JSON Schema validator such as Z-Schema or AJV to validate OpenAPI definitions against the specification.

const { openapiV31 } = require("@apidevtools/openapi-schemas");
const ZSchema = require("z-schema");

// Create a ZSchema validator
let validator = new ZSchema();

// Validate an OpenAPI definition against the OpenAPI v3.0 specification
validator.validate(openapiDefinition, openapiV31);

Contributing

Contributions, enhancements, and bug-fixes are welcome! Open an issue on GitHub and submit a pull request.

Building

To build the project locally on your computer:

  1. Clone this repo
    git clone https://github.com/APIDevTools/openapi-schemas.git

  2. Install dependencies
    npm install

  3. Build the code
    npm run build

  4. Run the tests
    npm test

License

OpenAPI Schemas is 100% free and open-source, under the MIT license. Use it however you want.

This package is Treeware. If you use it in production, then we ask that you buy the world a tree to thank us for our work. By contributing to the Treeware forest you’ll be creating employment for local families and restoring wildlife habitats.

Big Thanks To

Thanks to these awesome companies for their support of Open Source developers ❤

GitHub NPM Coveralls Travis CI SauceLabs

