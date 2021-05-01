This package contains the official JSON Schemas for every version of Swagger/OpenAPI Specification:
|Version
|Schema
|Docs
|Swagger 1.2
|v1.2 schema
|v1.2 docs
|Swagger 2.0
|v2.0 schema
|v2.0 docs
|OpenAPI 3.0.x
|v3.0.x schema
|v3.0.3 docs
|OpenAPI 3.1.x
|v3.1.x schema
|v3.1.0 docs
All schemas are kept up-to-date with the latest official definitions via an automated CI/CD job. 🤖📦
You can install OpenAPI Schemas via npm.
npm install @apidevtools/openapi-schemas
The default export contains all OpenAPI Specification versions:
const openapi = require("@apidevtools/openapi-schemas");
console.log(openapi.v1); // { $schema, id, properties, definitions, ... }
console.log(openapi.v2); // { $schema, id, properties, definitions, ... }
console.log(openapi.v3); // { $schema, id, properties, definitions, ... }
console.log(openapi.v31); // { $schema, id, properties, definitions, ... }
Or you can import the specific version(s) that you need:
const { openapiV1, openapiV2, openapiV3, openapiV31 } = require("@apidevtools/openapi-schemas");
console.log(openapiV1); // { $schema, id, properties, definitions, ... }
console.log(openapiV2); // { $schema, id, properties, definitions, ... }
console.log(openapiV3); // { $schema, id, properties, definitions, ... }
console.log(openapiV31); // { $schema, id, properties, definitions, ... }
You can use a JSON Schema validator such as Z-Schema or AJV to validate OpenAPI definitions against the specification.
const { openapiV31 } = require("@apidevtools/openapi-schemas");
const ZSchema = require("z-schema");
// Create a ZSchema validator
let validator = new ZSchema();
// Validate an OpenAPI definition against the OpenAPI v3.0 specification
validator.validate(openapiDefinition, openapiV31);
Contributions, enhancements, and bug-fixes are welcome! Open an issue on GitHub and submit a pull request.
To build the project locally on your computer:
Clone this repo
git clone https://github.com/APIDevTools/openapi-schemas.git
Install dependencies
npm install
Build the code
npm run build
Run the tests
npm test
OpenAPI Schemas is 100% free and open-source, under the MIT license. Use it however you want.
This package is Treeware. If you use it in production, then we ask that you buy the world a tree to thank us for our work. By contributing to the Treeware forest you’ll be creating employment for local families and restoring wildlife habitats.
