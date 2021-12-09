JSON Schema $Ref Parser

Parse, Resolve, and Dereference JSON Schema $ref pointers

The Problem:

You've got a JSON Schema with $ref pointers to other files and/or URLs. Maybe you know all the referenced files ahead of time. Maybe you don't. Maybe some are local files, and others are remote URLs. Maybe they are a mix of JSON and YAML format. Maybe some of the files contain cross-references to each other.

{ "definitions" : { "person" : { "$ref" : "schemas/people/Bruce-Wayne.json" }, "place" : { "$ref" : "schemas/places.yaml#/definitions/Gotham-City" }, "thing" : { "$ref" : "http://wayne-enterprises.com/things/batmobile" }, "color" : { "$ref" : "#/definitions/thing/properties/colors/black-as-the-night" } } }

The Solution:

JSON Schema $Ref Parser is a full JSON Reference and JSON Pointer implementation that crawls even the most complex JSON Schemas and gives you simple, straightforward JavaScript objects.

Use JSON or YAML schemas — or even a mix of both!

or schemas — or even a mix of both! Supports $ref pointers to external files and URLs, as well as custom sources such as databases

pointers to external files and URLs, as well as custom sources such as databases Can bundle multiple files into a single schema that only has internal $ref pointers

pointers Can dereference your schema, producing a plain-old JavaScript object that's easy to work with

Supports circular references, nested references, back-references, and cross-references between files

Maintains object reference equality — $ref pointers to the same value always resolve to the same object instance

pointers to the same value always resolve to the same object instance Tested in Node v10, v12, & v14, and all major web browsers on Windows, Mac, and Linux

Example

$RefParser.dereference(mySchema, (err, schema) => { if (err) { console .error(err); } else { console .log(schema.definitions.person.properties.firstName); } })

Or use async / await syntax instead. The following example is the same as above:

try { let schema = await $RefParser.dereference(mySchema); console .log(schema.definitions.person.properties.firstName); } catch (err) { console .error(err); }

For more detailed examples, please see the API Documentation

Installation

Install using npm:

npm install @apidevtools/json-schema-ref-parser

Usage

When using JSON Schema $Ref Parser in Node.js apps, you'll probably want to use CommonJS syntax:

const $RefParser = require ( "@apidevtools/json-schema-ref-parser" );

When using a transpiler such as Babel or TypeScript, or a bundler such as Webpack or Rollup, you can use ECMAScript modules syntax instead:

import $RefParser from "@apidevtools/json-schema-ref-parser" ;

Browser support

JSON Schema $Ref Parser supports recent versions of every major web browser. Older browsers may require Babel and/or polyfills.

To use JSON Schema $Ref Parser in a browser, you'll need to use a bundling tool such as Webpack, Rollup, Parcel, or Browserify. Some bundlers may require a bit of configuration, such as setting browser: true in rollup-plugin-resolve.

API Documentation

Full API documentation is available right here

Contributing

I welcome any contributions, enhancements, and bug-fixes. Open an issue on GitHub and submit a pull request.

To build/test the project locally on your computer:

Clone this repo

git clone https://github.com/APIDevTools/json-schema-ref-parser.git Install dependencies

npm install Run the tests

npm test

License

JSON Schema $Ref Parser is 100% free and open-source, under the MIT license. Use it however you want.

This package is Treeware. If you use it in production, then we ask that you buy the world a tree to thank us for our work. By contributing to the Treeware forest you’ll be creating employment for local families and restoring wildlife habitats.

Big Thanks To

Thanks to these awesome companies for their support of Open Source developers ❤