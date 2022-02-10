Portman 👨🏽‍🚀

Port OpenAPI Spec to Postman Collection, with contract & variation tests included!

Portman leverages OpenAPI documents, with all its defined API request/response properties, to power your Postman collection. Let Portman do all the work and inject contract & variation tests with a minimum of configuration. Customize the Postman requests & variables with a wide range of options to assign & overwrite variables.

Why use Portman?

Convert your OpenAPI spec to Postman, generate contract & variation tests, upload the Postman collection & run the tests through Newman. Include the Portman CLI as part of an automated process for injecting the power of Portman directly into your CI/CD pipeline.

Read the full blog post

Features

With Portman, you can:

Convert an OpenAPI document to a Postman collection Support for OpenAPI 3.0 Support for OpenAPI 3.1

Convert an OpenAPI document to a Postman collection Extend the Postman collection with capabilities Assign collection variables Inject Postman Contract Tests Inject Postman Variation Tests Inject Postman Integration Tests Inject Postman with Pre-request scripts on a collection or operation level Modify Postman requests Fuzz Postman requests

Upload the Postman collection to your Postman app

Upload the Postman collection to your Postman app Test the Postman collection with Newman

Test the Postman collection with Newman Manage everything in config file for easy local or CI/CD usage

Getting started

Install Portman Initialize Portman CLI configuration by running: $ portman --init

OR

Install Portman Copy .env.example to .env and add environment variables you need available to your collection Copy/rename and customize each of the ____.default.json config files in the root directory to suit your needs Start converting your OpenAPI document to Postman

All configuration options to convert from OpenAPI to Postman can be found in the openapi-to-postman package documentation. All configuration options to filter flags/tags/methods/operations/... from OpenAPI can be found in the openapi-format package documentation.

Installation

Local Installation (recommended)

You can add the Portman CLI to the node_modules by using:

npm install --save @apideck/portman

or using yarn:

yarn add @apideck/portman

Note that this will require you to run the Portman CLI with npx @apideck/portman -l your-openapi-file.yaml or, if you are using an older version of npm, ./node_modules/.bin/portman -l your-openapi-file.yaml .

Global Installation

npm install -g @apideck/portman

NPX usage

To execute the CLI without installing it via npm, use the npx method.

npx @apideck/portman -l your-openapi-file.yaml

CLI Usage

Usage : -u <url> -l <local> -b <baseUrl> -t <includeTests> Option s: -- help Show help [boolean] -- version Show version number [boolean] - u , --url URL of OAS to port to Postman collection [ string ] - l , --local Use local OAS to port to Postman collection [ string ] - b , --baseUrl Override spec baseUrl to use in Postman [ string ] - o , --output Write the Postman collection to an output file [ string ] --oaOutput Write the (filtered) OpenAPI file to an output file [ string ] -n, --runNewman Run Newman on newly created collection [boolean] --newmanRunOptions JSON stringified object to pass options for configuring Newman [ string ] --newmanOptionsFile Path to Newman options file to pass options for configuring Newman [ string ] -d, --newmanIterationData Iteration data to run Newman with newly created collection [ string ] --localPostman Use local Postman collection, skips OpenAPI conversion [ string ] --syncPostman Upload generated collection to Postman (defaul t: false) [boolean] --postmanFastSync Postman sync creates new collection ( new UID),instead of update (defaul t: false) [boolean] --postmanRefreshCache Postman sync will refresh all local cached Postman API data (defaul t: false) [boolean] - p , --postmanUid Postman collection UID to upload with the generated Postman collection [ string ] --postmanWorkspaceName Postman Workspace name to target the upload of the generated Postman collection [ string ] -t, --includeTests Inject Portman test suite (defaul t: true) [boolean] --bundleContractTests Bundle Portman contract tests in a separate folder in Postman (defaul t: false) [boolean] - c , --portmanConfigFile Path to Portman settings config file (portman-config.json) [ string ] -s, --postmanConfigFile Path to openapi- to -postman config file (postman-config.json) [ string ] --filterFile Path to openapi-format config file (oas-format- filter .json) [ string ] --envFile Path to the .env file to inject environment variables [ string ] --collectionName Overwrite OpenAPI title to set the Postman collection name [ string ] --cliOptionsFile Path to Portman CLI options file [ string ] --ignoreCircularRefs Ignore circular references in OpenAPI spec (defaul t: false) [boolean] --init Configure Portman CLI options in an interactive manner [ string ]

Environment variables as Postman variables

Portman uses dotenv to not only access variables for functionality, but you can also add environment variables that you'd like declared within your Postman environment. Simply prefix any variable name with PORTMAN_ , and it will be available for use in your Postman collection as the camel-cased equivalent. For example:

PORTMAN_CONSUMER_ID =test_user_id

will be available in your collection or tests by referencing:

{{consumerId}}

It is possible to set a spec-specific .env file, that lives next to your config files. The path can be passed in via envFile cli option. This is useful if you have Portman managing multiple specs that have unique environment requirements.

By default, Portman will leverage any ENVIRONMENT variable that is defined that starts with PORTMAN_ .

CLI Options

Initialize Portman CLI configuration

portman --init

The init option will help you to configure the cliConfig options and put the default config, env file in place to kick-start the usage of Portman.

Pass in the remotely hosted spec

portman -u https://specs.apideck.com/crm.yml

Overwrite the baseUrl in spec and run Newman

portman -u https://specs.apideck.com/crm.yml -b http://localhost:3050 -n true

Path pass to a local data file for Newman to use for iterations

portman -u https://specs.apideck.com/crm.yml -b http://localhost:3050 -n true -d ./tmp/newman/data/crm.json

Pass the path to a local spec (useful when updating your specs) and output Postman collection locally

portman -l ./tmp/specs/crm .yml -o ./tmp/specs/crm .postman .json

Skip tests and just generate collection

portman -l ./tmp/specs/crm.yml -t false

Filter OpenAPI and generate collection

portman -u https://specs.apideck.com/crm.yml --filterFile examples/cli-filtering/oas-format-filter.json

For more details, review the cli-filtering example.

Upload newly generated collection to Postman, which will upsert the collection, based on the collection name

portman -l ./tmp/specs/crm.yml --syncPostman

Upload newly generated collection to Postman using the collection UID to overwrite the existing.

portman -l ./tmp/specs/crm .yml --syncPostman - p 9601963 a- 53 ff- 4 aaa- 92 a0- 2 e70a8a2a748

When a collection gets large, the Postman API will compare all the requests when updating the collection. This can take some time even result in 5xx errors. To overcome this, you can use the --postmanFastSync option. This option will sync your collection to Postman by using "delete" and "create" operations instead of the "update".

REMARK: Using --postmanFastSync will result in a new Postman collection and Postman UID for each sync.

portman -l ./tmp/specs/crm.yml --syncPostman --postmanFastSync

Portman caches a set of Postman API data to facilitate faster lookups and uploads, preventing unnecessary connecting to the Postman API. In case you need to reset the cache you simply remove the .portman.cache.json file or set the --postmanRefreshCache option when running the Postman sync.

portman -l ./tmp/specs/crm.yml --syncPostman --postmanRefreshCache

Pass custom paths for config files

All configuration options to convert from OpenAPI to Postman can be on the openapi-to-postman package documentation. Portman provides a default openapi-to-postman configuration postman-config.default.json, which will be used if no custom config --postmanConfigFile is passed.

Portman configuration file in JSON format:

portman -u https://specs.apideck.com/crm.yml -c ./tmp/crm/portman-config.json -s ./common/postman-config.json

Portman configuration file in YAML format:

portman -u https://specs.apideck.com/crm.yml -c ./tmp/crm/portman-config.yaml -s ./common/postman-config.json

Pass all CLI options as JSON/YAML file

All the CLI options can be managed in a separate configuration file and passed along to the portman command. This will make configuration easier, especially in CI/CD implementations.

Portman CLI options settings in JSON format

portman --cliOptionsFile ./examples/cli-options/portman-cli-options.json

Portman CLI options settings in YAML format

portman --cliOptionsFile ./examples/cli-options/portman-cli-options.yaml

All the available Portman CLI options can be used in the config file. By passing the CLI options as parameter, you can overwrite the defined CLI options defined in the file.

For more details, review the cli-options example.

Run Newman with Newman options

All Newman configuration options to run Newman can be passed along through Portman.

portman -u https://specs.apideck.com/crm.yml -c ./tmp/crm/portman-config.json --runNewman --newmanOptionsFile ./tmp/crm/newman-options.json

For more details, review the cli-options example.

NOTE: Newman is set to ignore redirects to allow for testing redirect response codes. If you are running collections within Postman UI, you'll need to ensure Postman is set to the same, or your redirect tests will fail.

Postman > Preferences > Automatically follow redirects > OFF

Output

Without specifying the output location, your generated Postman Collection is written to ./tmp/converted/${specName}.json if you are manually importing to Postman or need to inspect for debugging.

By using -o or --output parameter, you can define the location where the Postman collection will be written.

portman -l ./tmp/specs/crm .yml -o ./tmp/specs/crm .Postman .json

Portman settings

The Portman settings consist out of multiple parts:

version : which refers to the JSON Portman configuration version.

: which refers to the JSON Portman configuration version. tests : which refers to the definitions for the generated contract & variance tests. contractTests : refers to the options to enabled autogenerated contract tests. contentTests : refers to the additional Postman tests that check the content. variationTests : refers to the options to define variation tests. integrationTests : refers to the options to define integration tests. extendTests : refers to the custom additions of manually created Postman tests.

: which refers to the definitions for the generated contract & variance tests. assignVariables : which refers to setting Postman collection variables for easier automation.

: which refers to setting Postman collection variables for easier automation. overwrites : which refers to the custom additions/modifications of the OpenAPI/Postman request data.

: which refers to the custom additions/modifications of the OpenAPI/Postman request data. operationPreRequestScripts : which refers to injecting Postman Pre-request Scripts for requests.

: which refers to injecting Postman Pre-request Scripts for requests. globals : which refers to the customization that applies for the whole Postman collection.

Portman targeting

It is possible to inject Postman tests and pre-register scripts, assign variables and overwrite query params, headers, request body data with values.

To be able to do this very specifically, there are options to define the targets:

openApiOperationId (String) : References to the OpenAPI operationId, example: leadsAll

openApiOperationIds (Array) : References to an array of OpenAPI operationIds, example: ['leadsAll', 'companiesAll', 'contactsAll']

openApiOperation (String) : References to a combination of the OpenAPI method & path, example: GET::/crm/leads

excludeForOperations (Array) : References to OpenAPI operations that will be skipped for targeting. It supports both the openApiOperationId and openApiOperation format, example: ["leadsAdd", "GET::/crm/leads/{id}"]

An openApiOperationId is an optional property. To offer support for OpenAPI documents that don't have operationIds, we have added the openApiOperation definition, which is the unique combination of the OpenAPI method & path, with a :: separator symbol. The targeting option excludeForOperations is really useful when using wildcards, to allow exclusions from the wildcard.

This will allow targeting for very specific OpenAPI items.

To facilitate managing the filtering, we have included wildcard options for the openApiOperation option, supporting the methods & path definitions.

REMARK: Be sure to put quotes around the target definition.

Strict matching example: "openApiOperation": "GET::/crm/leads", This will target only the "GET" method and the specific path "/pets"

Method wildcard matching example: "openApiOperation": "*::/crm/leads", This will target all methods ('get', 'put', 'post', 'delete', 'options', 'head', 'patch', 'trace') and the specific path "/pets"

Path wildcard matching example: "openApiOperation": "GET::/crm/*" This will target only the "GET" method and any path matching any folder behind the "/pets", like "/pets/123" and "/pets/123/buy".

Method & Path wildcard matching example: "openApiOperation": "*::/crm/*", A combination of wildcards for the method and path parts is even possible.

Portman - tests properties

The Portman tests is where you would define the tests that would be applicable and automatically generated by Portman, based on the OpenAPI document. The contract tests are grouped in an array of contractTests .

contractTests options

openApiOperationId (String) : References to the OpenAPI operationId. (example: leadsAll )

openApiOperationIds (Array) : References to an array of OpenAPI operationIds, example: ['leadsAll', 'companiesAll', 'contactsAll']

openApiOperation (String) : References to a combination of the OpenAPI method & path (example: GET::/crm/leads )

excludeForOperations (Array | optional) : References to OpenAPI operations that will be skipped for targeting, example: ["leadsAdd", "GET::/crm/leads/{id}"]

statusSuccess (Boolean) : Adds the test if the response of the Postman request returned a 2xx

statusCode (Boolean, HTTP code) : Adds the test if the response of the Postman request return a specific status code.

responseTime (Boolean) : Adds the test to verify if the response of the Postman request is returned within a number of ms. maxMs (number) : Define the expected number of ms for the responseTime check.

contentType (Boolean) : Adds the test if the response header is matching the expected content-type defined in the OpenAPI spec.

jsonBody (Boolean) : Adds the test if the response body is matching the expected content-type defined in the OpenAPI spec.

schemaValidation (Boolean) : Adds the test if the response body is matching the JSON schema defined in the OpenAPI spec. The JSON schema is inserted inline in the Postman test. additionalProperties (Boolean) : Extend the expected JSON schema used for the schemaValidation by setting all the additionalProperties .

headersPresent (Boolean) : Adds the test to verify if the Postman response header has the header names present, like defined in the OpenAPI spec.

For more details, review the contract-tests example.

variationTests options

openApiOperationId (String) : References to the OpenAPI operationId for which a variation will be created. (example: leadsAll )

openApiOperationIds (Array) : References to an array of OpenAPI operationIds, example: ['leadsAll', 'companiesAll', 'contactsAll']

openApiOperation (String) : References to a combination of the OpenAPI method & path for which a variation will be created. (example: GET::/crm/leads )

excludeForOperations (Array | optional) : References to OpenAPI operations that will be skipped for targeting, example: ["leadsAdd", "GET::/crm/leads/{id}"]

openApiResponse (String | optional) : References to the OpenAPI response object code/name for which a variation will be created. (example: "404" ). If not defined, the 1st response object from OpenAPI will be taken as expected response. If the configured openApiResponse code is not defined in the OpenAPI document, Portman will not generate a variation for the targeted operations.

overwrites : which refers to the custom additions/modifications of the OpenAPI/Postman request data, specifically for the variation.

fuzzing : Fuzz testing sets unexpected values for API requests, to cause unexpected behavior and errors in the API response.

tests : which refers to the definitions for the generated contract & variance tests for the variation. contractTests : refers to the options to enabled autogenerated contract tests for the variation. contentTests : refers to the additional Postman tests that check the content for the variation. extendTests : refers to the custom additions of manual created Postman tests to be included in the variation.

assignVariables : This refers to setting Postman collection variables that are assigned based on variation.

For more details, review the content-variation example.

integrationTests options

name (String) : As Integration tests will normally contain multiple operations, this is the folder name that will be generated in the Integration Tests folder in your Postman collection.

: As Integration tests will normally contain multiple operations, this is the folder name that will be generated in the Integration Tests folder in your Postman collection. operations (Array) : Array of operations to be performed

Portman - contentTests properties

Content tests will validate if the response property values will match the expected defined values. While the Portman tests verify the "contract" of the API, the contentTests will verify the content of the API.

contentTests options

openApiOperationId (String) : References to the OpenAPI operationId. (example: leadsAll )

openApiOperationIds (Array) : References to an array of OpenAPI operationIds, example: ['leadsAll', 'companiesAll', 'contactsAll']

openApiOperation (String) : References to a combination of the OpenAPI method & path (example: GET::/crm/leads )

excludeForOperations (Array | optional) : References to OpenAPI operations that will be skipped for targeting, example: ["leadsAdd", "GET::/crm/leads/{id}"]

responseBodyTests (Array) : Array of key/value pairs of properties & values in the Postman response body. key (String) : The key that will be targeted in the response body to check if it exists. value (String) : The value that will be used to check if the value in the response body property matches. contains (String) : The value that will be used to check if the value is present in the value of the response body property. length (Number) : The number that will be used to check if the value of the response body property (string/array) has a length of the defined number. minLength (Number) : The number that will be used to check if the value of the response body property (string/array) has a minimum length of the defined number. maxLength (Number) : The number that will be used to check if the value of the response body property (string/array) has a maximum length of the defined number.

responseHeaderTests (Array) : Array of key/value pairs of properties & values in the Postman response header. key (String) : The header name that will be targeted in the response header to check if it exists. value (String) : The value that will be used to check if the value in the response header matches. contains (String) : The value that will be used to check if the value is present in the value of the response header. length (Number) : The number that will be used to check if the value of the response header has a length of the defined number of characters. minLength (Number) : The number that will be used to check if the value of the response header has a minimum length of the defined number of characters. maxLength (Number) : The number that will be used to check if the value of the response header has a maximum length of the defined number of characters.



For more details, review the content-tests example.

Portman - extendTests properties

When you need to add additional tests or overwrite the Portman-generated test, you can use the extendTests to define the raw Postman tests. Anything added in the tests array will be added to the Postman test scripts.

extendTests options

openApiOperationId (String) : References to the OpenAPI operationId. (example: leadsAll )

openApiOperationIds (Array) : References to an array of OpenAPI operationIds, example: ['leadsAll', 'companiesAll', 'contactsAll']

openApiOperation (String) : References to a combination of the OpenAPI method & path (example: GET::/crm/leads )

excludeForOperations (Array | optional) : References to OpenAPI operations that will be skipped for targeting, example: ["leadsAdd", "GET::/crm/leads/{id}"]

tests (Array) : Array of additional Postman test scripts.

overwrite (Boolean true/false | Default: false) : Resets all generateTests and overwrites them with the defined tests from the tests array.

append (Boolean true/false | Default: true) : Place the tests after (append) or before (prepend) all generated tests.

Portman - assignVariables properties

The "assignVariables" allows you to set Postman collection variables for easier automation.

assignVariables options

openApiOperationId (String) : Reference to the OpenAPI operationId for which the Postman pm.collectionVariables will be set. (example: leadsAll )

openApiOperationIds (Array) : References to an array of OpenAPI operationIds, for which the Postman pm.collectionVariables will be set. example: ['leadsAll', 'companiesAll', 'contactsAll']

openApiOperation (String) : Reference to the combination of the OpenAPI method & path, for which the Postman pm.collectionVariables will be set. (example: GET::/crm/leads )

excludeForOperations (Array | optional) : References to OpenAPI operations that will be skipped for targeting, example: ["leadsAdd", "GET::/crm/leads/{id}"]

collectionVariables (Array) : Array of key/value pairs to set the Postman collection variables. responseBodyProp (String) : The property for which the value will be taken from the response body and set the value as the pm.collectionVariables value. responseHeaderProp (String) : The property for which the value will be taken from the response header and set the value as the pm.collectionVariables value. requestBodyProp (String) : The property for which the value will be taken from the request body and set the value as the pm.collectionVariables value. value (String) : The defined value that will be set as the pm.collectionVariables value. name (string OPTIONAL | Default: openApiOperationId.responseProp) : The name that will be used to overwrite the default generated variable name



For more details, review the assign-variables example.

Portman - overwrites properties

To facilitate automation, you might want to modify properties with "randomized" or specific values. The overwrites are mapped based on the OpenAPI operationId or OpenAPI Operation reference.

overwrites options

openApiOperationId (String) : Reference to the OpenAPI operationId for which the Postman request will be overwritten or extended. (example: leadsAll )

openApiOperationIds (Array) : References to an array of OpenAPI operationIds, for which the Postman request will be overwritten or extended (example: ['leadsAll', 'companiesAll', 'contactsAll'] )

openApiOperation (String) : Reference to combination of the OpenAPI method & path, for which the Postman request will be overwritten or extended (example: GET::/crm/leads )

excludeForOperations (Array | optional) : References to OpenAPI operations that will be skipped for targeting. (example: ["leadsAdd", "GET::/crm/leads/{id}"] )

overwriteRequestQueryParams (Array) : Array of key/value pairs to overwrite in the Postman Request Query params. key (String) : The key that will be targeted in the request Query Param to overwrite/extend. value (String) : The value that will be used to overwrite/extend the value in the request Query Param OR use the Postman Dynamic variables to use dynamic values like {{$guid}} or {{$randomInt}} . overwrite (Boolean true/false | Default: true) : Overwrites the request query param value OR attach the value to the original request query param value. disable (Boolean true/false | Default: false) : Disables the request query param in Postman. remove (Boolean true/false | Default: false) : Removes the targeted request query param from Postman. insert (Boolean true/false | Default: true) : Insert additional the request query param in Postman that are not present in OpenAPI. description (String) : Overwrites the request query param description in Postman.

overwriteRequestPathVariables (Array) : Array of key/value pairs to overwrite in the Postman Request Path Variables. key (String) : The key that will be targeted in the request Path variables to overwrite/extend. value (String) : The value that will be used to overwrite/extend the value in the request path variable OR use the Postman Dynamic variables to use dynamic values like {{$guid}} or {{$randomInt}} . overwrite (Boolean true/false | Default: true) : Overwrites the request path variable value OR attaches the value to the original request Path variable value. remove (Boolean true/false | Default: false) : Removes the request path variable.

overwriteRequestHeaders (Array) : Array of key/value pairs to overwrite in the Postman Request Headers. key (String) : The key that will be targeted in the request Headers to overwrite/extend. value (String) : The value that will be used to overwrite/extend the value in the request headers OR use the Postman Dynamic variables to use dynamic values like {{$guid}} or {{$randomInt}} . overwrite (Boolean true/false | Default: true) : Overwrites the request header value OR attaches the value to the original request header value. remove (Boolean true/false | Default: false) : Removes the targeted request headers from Postman. insert (Boolean true/false | Default: true) : Insert additional the request headers in Postman that are not present in OpenAPI. description (String) : Overwrites the request header description in Postman.

overwriteRequestBody (Array) : Array of key/value pairs to overwrite in the Postman Request Body. key (String) : The key that will be targeted in the request body to overwrite/extend. value (String) : The value that will be used to overwrite/extend the key in the request body OR use the Postman Dynamic variables to use dynamic values like {{$guid}} or {{$randomInt}} . overwrite (Boolean true/false | Default: true) : Overwrites the request body value OR attaches the value to the original request body value. remove (Boolean true/false | Default: false) : Removes the request body property, including the value.

overwriteRequestSecurity (Object) : A Postman RequestAuthDefinition object that will be applied to the request.

For more details, review the overwrites example.

Portman - fuzzing properties - BETA 🏗

NOTICE: This feature is considered BETA, since we are investigating additional fuzzing capabilities.

Fuzzing or fuzz testing is an automated software testing technique that involves providing invalid, unexpected, or random data as inputs to a computer program (a REST API in the case of Portman).

Fuzzing changes the requests (body, query params, ... ) to unexpected values in an effort to cause unexpected behavior and errors in the API response. For Portman, we want to provide a simple form of Fuzzing, with the goal to trigger validation/error responses, which can be contract tested. The automatic fuzzing is based on the OpenAPI request properties, where for each fuzzing variation a new Postman request will be generated, with optional contract tests.

The Fuzzing options describe the configuration setting for available OpenAPI fuzzing variations.

REMARKS:

Postman Dynamic variables are rendered before being fuzzed.

Regular Postman variables are skipped from fuzzing.

fuzzing options

requestBody (Array) : An array of fuzzing options for the Postman Request Body. REMARK: Fuzzing is only applicable for OpenAPI request bodies of media type: "application/json" requiredFields (Boolean) : Removes the properties & values from the request body that are marked as "required" in OpenAPI. minimumNumberFields (Boolean) : Changes the values of the numeric fields to a lower value than the defined "minimum" property in the OpenAPI document. maximumNumberFields (Boolean) : Changes the value of the numeric fields to a lower value than the defined "maximum" property in the OpenAPI document. minLengthFields (Boolean) : Changes the length of the value to a lower length than the defined "minLength" property in the OpenAPI document. maxLengthFields (Boolean) : Changes the length of the value to a higher length than the defined "maxLength" property in the OpenAPI document.

requestQueryParams (Array) : An array of fuzzing options for the Postman Request Query parameters. requiredFields (Boolean) : Removes the properties & values from the request query params that are marked as "required" in OpenAPI. minimumNumberFields (Boolean) : Changes the values of the numeric fields to a lower value than the defined "minimum" property in the OpenAPI document. maximumNumberFields (Boolean) : Changes the value of the numeric fields to a lower value than the defined "maximum" property in the OpenAPI document. minLengthFields (Boolean) : Changes the length of the value to a lower length than the defined "minLength" property in the OpenAPI document. maxLengthFields (Boolean) : Changes the length of the value to a higher length than the defined "maxLength" property in the OpenAPI document.

requestQueryParams (Array) : An array of fuzzing options for the Postman Request Headers. requiredFields (Boolean) : Removes the properties & values from the request headers that are marked as "required" in OpenAPI. minimumNumberFields (Boolean) : Changes the values of the numeric fields to a lower value than the defined "minimum" property in the OpenAPI document. maximumNumberFields (Boolean) : Changes the value of the numeric fields to a lower value than the defined "maximum" property in the OpenAPI document. minLengthFields (Boolean) : Changes the length of the value to a lower length than the defined "minLength" property in the OpenAPI document. maxLengthFields (Boolean) : Changes the length of the value to a higher length than the defined "maxLength" property in the OpenAPI document.



For more details, review the fuzzing example.

Portman - operationPreRequestScripts properties

The operationPreRequestScripts configuration will inject pre-request scripts in the Postman collection, on request level. Postman executes pre-request scripts before a request runs. If you want to set the Postman Collection pre-request scripts on the collection level, you can use the globals > collectionPreRequestScripts configuration. The operationPreRequestScripts is inserted on the request level.

operationPreRequestScripts options

openApiOperationId (String) : Reference to the OpenAPI operationId on which the "Pre-request Scripts" will be inserted. (example: leadsAll )

openApiOperationIds (Array) : References to an array of OpenAPI operationIds, for which the "Pre-request Scripts" will be inserted (example: ['leadsAll', 'companiesAll', 'contactsAll']

openApiOperation (String) : Reference to combination of the OpenAPI method & path, for which the "Pre-request Scripts" will be inserted (example: GET::/crm/leads )

excludeForOperations (Array | optional) : References to OpenAPI operations that will be skipped for targeting. (example: ["leadsAdd", "GET::/crm/leads/{id}"] )

scripts (Array) : Array of scripts that will be injected as Postman Pre-request Scripts on request level, that will be executed before the targeted requests in this collection. Values can be the script content or path to the script file (with file: prefix).

Portman - globals property

The configuration defined in the globals will be executed on the full Postman collection. This is handy if you need to do mass replacements of variables or specific words/keys/values in the full collection that cannot be overwritten per request.

globals options

collectionPreRequestScripts : Array of scripts that will be injected as Postman Collection Pre-request Scripts that will execute before every request in this collection. Values can be the script content or path to the script file (with file: prefix).

: Array of scripts that will be injected as Postman Collection Pre-request Scripts that will execute before every request in this collection. Values can be the script content or path to the script file (with prefix). keyValueReplacements : A map of parameter key names that will have their values replaced with the provided Postman variables.

: A map of parameter key names that will have their values replaced with the provided Postman variables. valueReplacements : A map of values that will have their values replaced with the provided values.

: A map of values that will have their values replaced with the provided values. rawReplacements : Consider this a "search & replace" utility, that will search a string/object/... and replace it with another string/object/... This is very useful to replace data from the OpenAPI specification, before it is used in the Portman test automation generation.

: Consider this a "search & replace" utility, that will search a string/object/... and replace it with another string/object/... This is very useful to replace data from the OpenAPI specification, before it is used in the Portman test automation generation. portmanReplacements : The "search & replace" utility right before the final Postman file is written, that will search a string/object/... and replace it with another string/object/... This is practical to replace any data from the generated Portman collection, before it is used in Postman / Newman test execution.

: The "search & replace" utility right before the final Postman file is written, that will search a string/object/... and replace it with another string/object/... This is practical to replace any data from the generated Portman collection, before it is used in Postman / Newman test execution. orderOfOperations : The orderOfOperations is a list of OpenAPI operations, which is used by Portman to sort the Postman requests in the desired order, in their folder. Items that are not defined in the orderOfOperations list will remain at their current order.

: The is a list of OpenAPI operations, which is used by Portman to sort the Postman requests in the desired order, in their folder. Items that are defined in the list will remain at their current order. stripResponseExamples (Boolean | optional) : Strip the response examples from the generated Postman collection.

: Strip the response examples from the generated Postman collection. securityOverwrites : Provide a overwrite of the OpenAPI Security Scheme Object (supported types: "apiKey", "http basic auth", "http bearer token")

The security overwrites provides a number of security types:

apiKey : The API key auth will send a key-value pair to the API either in the request headers or query parameters. value (String) : The value that will be inserted as the Postman apiKey value. It can be a plain value or a Postman variable. key (String | optional) : The "key" value that will be inserted in the Postman apiKey key field. It can be a plain value or a Postman variable. in (String | optional) : The "in" value that defines where the Api Key will be added in the Postman request Header or Query params. Postman supports header for "Header" or query for "Query Params".

: The API key auth will send a key-value pair to the API either in the request headers or query parameters.

"securityOverwrites" : { "apiKey" : { "value" : "{{apiKey}}" } }

bearer : The bearer tokens allow requests to authenticate using an access key, such as a JSON Web Token (JWT). token (String) : The "token" that will be inserted as the Postman bearer token value. It can be a plain value or a Postman variable.

: The bearer tokens allow requests to authenticate using an access key, such as a JSON Web Token (JWT).

"securityOverwrites" : { "bearer" : { "token" : "{{bearerToken}}" } }

basic : Basic authentication involves sending a verified username and password with your request. username (String) : The username that will be inserted as the basic authentication username value password (String) : The password that will be inserted as the basic authentication password value

: Basic authentication involves sending a verified username and password with your request.

"securityOverwrites" : { "basic" : { "username" : "{{username}}" , "password" : "{{password}}" , } }

For more details on the globals configuration options , review the globals example and ordering example

Configure automatic upload to Postman App

REMARK: Portman does not require you to have a Postman account.

In case you want to sync the generated Postman collection with the Postman app ( portman --syncPostman ), you would need a Postman account since Portman leverages the Postman API to sync the collection.

This can be a "free" Postman account or any of the paid Postman plans.

The generated Postman collection can always be imported manually, without a Postman account.

To enable automatic uploads of the generated Postman collection through Portman, follow these steps:

Get your Postman API key

Goto the root folder of your project Copy env-postman-app-example as .env in the root folder of your project Enter your Postman API key in a local .env file, as POSTMAN_API_KEY=[replace with Postman api key]

Next to the Postman API key, you can also pass along the Postman Workspace name & the specific Postman Collection UID.

Supported Postman API .ENV variables:

POSTMAN_API_KEY : Postman API key

: Postman API key POSTMAN_WORKSPACE_NAME : Postman Workspace name to target the upload of the generated Postman collection

: Postman Workspace name to target the upload of the generated Postman collection POSTMAN_COLLECTION_UID : Postman collection UID to upload with the generated Postman collection

The POSTMAN_WORKSPACE_NAME & POSTMAN_COLLECTION_UID variables can also be set as CLI Options --postmanWorkspaceName & --postmanUid , which will overrule the variables defined in the .ENV file.

RECOMMENDATION: Do not commit the .env file in any versioning system like GIT if it contains confidential credentials.

Credits

Portman started as a PR on the handy openapi-to-postman package to generate basic Postman tests from the OpenAPI specification.

Apideck immediately saw the PR's value and collaborated with the original author, Tim Haselaars, to adopt the functionality and extend the options & tooling to create "Portman".

The goal of Portman is to drive API automation by 'porting' a static OpenAPI document to a dynamic Postman collection that includes a powerful testing suite with variable requests, bodies and more. All this while being easy to configure & ready to use.

Portman is a valuable tool in any OpenAPI workflow, for local development or as part of a CI/CD automation pipeline.

Credits for this package for the hard work of Nick Lloyd and Tim Haselaars.

