A 2 KB library to organize your APIs in a smart way.
There are so many questions about how to properly organize and work with APIs in frontend applications.
Some people just don't think about it much; they use native
fetch, but it's not very flexible or extensible. Some people create their own wrappers (classes, functions, or json objects), but those often become unusable in other projects because they were made for specific APIs.
There's another problem—the API is often not separated from the application into an isolated layer. It means that you can't reuse your APIs with different projects or frameworks.
Here is apicase—a unified way to create that isolated API layer.
Library sources are transpiled with babel-preset-env but we don't add polyfills to our library to save its size and avoid code duplicates if your project already has polyfills.
So here's the list of features you need to know:
@apicase/adapter-fetch. You might need fetch polyfill to work with IE 11 or you can just use
@apicase/adapter-xhr [caniuse]
@apicase/adapter-fetch to implement
req.cancel() and hasn't polyfills. Apicase will work well if AbortController is not supported but note that request just won't be really cancelled [caniuse]
Wrap adapter into
apicase method and use it like it's Axios
import { apicase } from '@apicase/core'
import fetch from '@apicase/adapter-fetch'
const doRequest = apicase(fetch)
const { success, result } = await doRequest({
url: '/api/posts/:id',
method: 'POST',
params: { id: 1 },
body: {
title: 'Hello',
text: 'This is Apicase'
},
headers: {
token: localStorage.getItem('token')
}
})
if (success) {
console.log('Yay!', result)
} else {
console.log('Hey...', result)
}
Following "Business logic failures are not exceptions" principle,
Apicase separates error handling from request fails:
doRequest({ url: "/api/posts" })
.on("done", res => {
console.log("Done", res)
})
.on("fail", res => {
console.log("Fail", res)
})
.on("error", err => {
console.error(err)
})
Move your API logic outside the main application code
Check out
@apicase/services repository and docs page for more info
import fetch from "@apicase/adapter-fetch"
import { ApiService } from "@apicase/services"
const ApiRoot = new ApiService({
adapter: fetch,
url: "/api"
})
.on("done", logSucccess)
.on("fail", logFailure)
const AuthService = ApiRoot.extend({ url: "auth" }).on("done", res => {
localStorage.setItem("token", res.body.token)
})
AuthService.doRequest({
body: { login: "Apicase", password: "*****" }
})
Keep correct order of requests using queues
Check out docs page for more info
import { ApiQueue } from "@apicase/core"
const queue = new ApiQueue()
queue.push(SendMessage.doRequest, { body: { message: "that stuff" } })
queue.push(SendMessage.doRequest, { body: { message: "really" } })
queue.push(SendMessage.doRequest, { body: { message: "works" } })
apicase-devtools
MIT