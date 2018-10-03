A 2 KB library to organize your APIs in a smart way.

Introduction

There are so many questions about how to properly organize and work with APIs in frontend applications.

Some people just don't think about it much; they use native fetch , but it's not very flexible or extensible. Some people create their own wrappers (classes, functions, or json objects), but those often become unusable in other projects because they were made for specific APIs.

There's another problem—the API is often not separated from the application into an isolated layer. It means that you can't reuse your APIs with different projects or frameworks.

Here is apicase—a unified way to create that isolated API layer.

General features

events-based requests handling

requests handling middlewares to update/change-on-fly/undo/redo API calls

to update/change-on-fly/undo/redo API calls adapters instead of concrete tools (fetch/xhr)

instead of concrete tools (fetch/xhr) services with unlimited inheritance

Browser supports & restrictions

Library sources are transpiled with babel-preset-env but we don't add polyfills to our library to save its size and avoid code duplicates if your project already has polyfills.

So here's the list of features you need to know:

You have to add Promises polyfill or use babel-polyfill to work with IE 11 [caniuse]

Fetch is used in @apicase/adapter-fetch . You might need fetch polyfill to work with IE 11 or you can just use @apicase/adapter-xhr [caniuse]

. You might need fetch polyfill to work with IE 11 or you can just use AbortController is used in @apicase/adapter-fetch to implement req.cancel() and hasn't polyfills. Apicase will work well if AbortController is not supported but note that request just won't be really cancelled [caniuse]

Documentation

Full docs

Read on GitHub pages

Basic request

Wrap adapter into apicase method and use it like it's Axios

import { apicase } from '@apicase/core' import fetch from '@apicase/adapter-fetch' const doRequest = apicase(fetch) const { success, result } = await doRequest({ url : '/api/posts/:id' , method : 'POST' , params : { id : 1 }, body : { title : 'Hello' , text : 'This is Apicase' }, headers : { token : localStorage.getItem( 'token' ) } }) if (success) { console .log( 'Yay!' , result) } else { console .log( 'Hey...' , result) }

Events-based requests handling

Following "Business logic failures are not exceptions" principle,

Apicase separates error handling from request fails:

doRequest({ url : "/api/posts" }) .on( "done" , res => { console .log( "Done" , res) }) .on( "fail" , res => { console .log( "Fail" , res) }) .on( "error" , err => { console .error(err) })

Apicase services

Move your API logic outside the main application code

Check out @apicase/services repository and docs page for more info

import fetch from "@apicase/adapter-fetch" import { ApiService } from "@apicase/services" const ApiRoot = new ApiService({ adapter : fetch, url : "/api" }) .on( "done" , logSucccess) .on( "fail" , logFailure) const AuthService = ApiRoot.extend({ url : "auth" }).on( "done" , res => { localStorage.setItem( "token" , res.body.token) }) AuthService.doRequest({ body : { login : "Apicase" , password : "*****" } })

Request queues

Keep correct order of requests using queues

Check out docs page for more info

import { ApiQueue } from "@apicase/core" const queue = new ApiQueue() queue.push(SendMessage.doRequest, { body : { message : "that stuff" } }) queue.push(SendMessage.doRequest, { body : { message : "really" } }) queue.push(SendMessage.doRequest, { body : { message : "works" } })

TODO

Add plugins support to make work much easier

Add plugins support to make work much easier Create apicase-devtools

Author

Anton Kosykh

License

MIT