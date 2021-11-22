openbase logo
@api-platform/client-generator

by api-platform
0.7.3 (see all)

Generate React or Vue.js-based Progressive Web Apps from an Hydra-enabled API. Also support React Native.

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
2K

GitHub Stars

326

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

48

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

API Platform Client Generator

Build Status npm version

API Platform Client Generator is a generator to scaffold app with Create-Retrieve-Update-Delete features for any API exposing a Hydra or OpenAPI documentation for:

  • Next.js
  • Nuxt.js
  • Quasar Framework
  • React/Redux
  • React Native
  • TypeScript Interfaces
  • Vue.js
  • Vuetify.js

Works especially well with APIs built with the API Platform framework.

Documentation

The documentation of API Platform's Client Generator can be browsed on the official website.

Features

  • Generate high-quality TypeScript or ES6 components:
    • List view
    • Creation form
    • Editing form
    • Deletion button
  • Use the Hydra or OpenAPI documentations to generate the code
  • Generate the suitable HTML5 input type (number, date...) according to the type of the API property
  • Display of the server-side validation errors under the related input (if using API Platform Core)
  • Client-side validation (required attributes)
  • The generated HTML is compatible with Bootstrap and includes mandatory classes
  • The generated HTML code is accessible to people with disabilities (ARIA support)

Usage

Hydra

npx @api-platform/client-generator https://demo.api-platform.com/ output/ --resource Book

OpenAPI v3 (experimental)

npx @api-platform/client-generator https://demo.api-platform.com/docs.json?spec_version=3 output/ --resource Book --format openapi3

OpenAPI v2 (formerly known as Swagger, deprecated)

npx @api-platform/client-generator https://demo.api-platform.com/docs.json?spec_version=2 output/ --resource Book --format openapi2

Credits

Created by Kévin Dunglas. Sponsored by Les-Tilleuls.coop. Commercial support available upon request.

