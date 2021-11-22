API Platform Client Generator is a generator to scaffold app with Create-Retrieve-Update-Delete features for any API exposing a Hydra or OpenAPI documentation for:
Works especially well with APIs built with the API Platform framework.
The documentation of API Platform's Client Generator can be browsed on the official website.
number,
date...) according to the type of the API property
required attributes)
npx @api-platform/client-generator https://demo.api-platform.com/ output/ --resource Book
npx @api-platform/client-generator https://demo.api-platform.com/docs.json?spec_version=3 output/ --resource Book --format openapi3
npx @api-platform/client-generator https://demo.api-platform.com/docs.json?spec_version=2 output/ --resource Book --format openapi2
Created by Kévin Dunglas. Sponsored by Les-Tilleuls.coop. Commercial support available upon request.