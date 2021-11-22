API Platform Client Generator

API Platform Client Generator is a generator to scaffold app with Create-Retrieve-Update-Delete features for any API exposing a Hydra or OpenAPI documentation for:

Next.js

Nuxt.js

Quasar Framework

React/Redux

React Native

TypeScript Interfaces

Vue.js

Vuetify.js

Works especially well with APIs built with the API Platform framework.

Documentation

The documentation of API Platform's Client Generator can be browsed on the official website.

Features

Generate high-quality TypeScript or ES6 components: List view Creation form Editing form Deletion button

Use the Hydra or OpenAPI documentations to generate the code

Generate the suitable HTML5 input type ( number , date ...) according to the type of the API property

, ...) according to the type of the API property Display of the server-side validation errors under the related input (if using API Platform Core)

Client-side validation ( required attributes)

attributes) The generated HTML is compatible with Bootstrap and includes mandatory classes

The generated HTML code is accessible to people with disabilities (ARIA support)

Usage

Hydra

npx @ api - platform / client - generator https://demo.api-platform.com/ output/ --resource Book

OpenAPI v3 (experimental)

npx @ api - platform / client - generator https://demo.api-platform.com/docs.json?spec_version= 3 output/ --resource Book --format openapi3

OpenAPI v2 (formerly known as Swagger, deprecated)

npx @ api - platform / client - generator https://demo.api-platform.com/docs.json?spec_version= 2 output/ --resource Book --format openapi2

Credits

Created by Kévin Dunglas. Sponsored by Les-Tilleuls.coop. Commercial support available upon request.