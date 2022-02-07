API Platform Admin

API Platform Admin is a tool to automatically create a beautiful (Material Design) and fully-featured administration interface for any API supporting the Hydra Core Vocabulary, including but not limited to all APIs created using the API Platform framework.

The generated administration is a 100% standalone Single-Page-Application with no coupling to the server part, according to the API-first paradigm.

API Platform Admin parses Hydra or OpenAPI documentations, then uses the awesome React-admin library (and React) to expose a nice, responsive, management interface (Create-Retrieve-Update-Delete) for all available resources.

You can also customize all screens by using React-admin components and even raw JavaScript/React code.

Installation

yarn add @ api - platform / admin

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import { HydraAdmin } from '@api-platform/admin' ; const Admin = () => < HydraAdmin entrypoint = "https://demo.api-platform.com" /> ; // Replace with your own API entrypoint ReactDOM.render( < Admin /> , document.getElementById('root'));

Or alternatively:

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import { AdminGuesser, hydraDataProvider, hydraSchemaAnalyzer, } from '@api-platform/admin' ; const Admin = () => ( < AdminGuesser // Use your custom data provider or resource schema analyzer dataProvider = {hydraDataProvider({ entrypoint: ' https: // demo.api-platform.com ' })} schemaAnalyzer = {hydraSchemaAnalyzer()} /> ); ReactDOM.render( < Admin /> , document.getElementById('root'));

Features

Automatically generates an admin interface for all the resources of the API thanks to hypermedia features of Hydra

Generates 'list', 'create', 'show', and 'edit' screens, as well as a delete button

Generates suitable inputs and fields according to the API doc (e.g. number HTML input for numbers, checkbox for booleans, selectbox for relationships...)

Generates suitable inputs and fields according to Schema.org types if available (e.g. email field for http://schema.org/email )

) Handles relationships

Supports pagination

Supports filters and ordering

Automatically validates whether a field is mandatory client-side according to the API description

Sends proper HTTP requests to the API and decodes them using Hydra and JSON-LD formats

Nicely displays server-side errors (e.g. advanced validation)

Supports real-time updates with Mercure

100% customizable

Documentation

The documentation of API Platform Admin can be browsed on the official website.

Credits

Created by Kévin Dunglas. Sponsored by Les-Tilleuls.coop. Commercial support available upon request.