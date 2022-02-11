openbase logo
@apache-arrow/es5-umd

by apache
6.0.1

Apache Arrow is a multi-language toolbox for accelerated data interchange and in-memory processing

Downloads/wk

8

8

GitHub Stars

9.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

831

Package

Dependencies

8

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Readme

Apache Arrow

Fuzzing Status License Twitter Follow

Powering In-Memory Analytics

Apache Arrow is a development platform for in-memory analytics. It contains a set of technologies that enable big data systems to process and move data fast.

Major components of the project include:

Arrow is an Apache Software Foundation project. Learn more at arrow.apache.org.

What's in the Arrow libraries?

The reference Arrow libraries contain many distinct software components:

  • Columnar vector and table-like containers (similar to data frames) supporting flat or nested types
  • Fast, language agnostic metadata messaging layer (using Google's Flatbuffers library)
  • Reference-counted off-heap buffer memory management, for zero-copy memory sharing and handling memory-mapped files
  • IO interfaces to local and remote filesystems
  • Self-describing binary wire formats (streaming and batch/file-like) for remote procedure calls (RPC) and interprocess communication (IPC)
  • Integration tests for verifying binary compatibility between the implementations (e.g. sending data from Java to C++)
  • Conversions to and from other in-memory data structures
  • Readers and writers for various widely-used file formats (such as Parquet, CSV)

Implementation status

The official Arrow libraries in this repository are in different stages of implementing the Arrow format and related features. See our current feature matrix on git master.

How to Contribute

Please read our latest project contribution guide.

Getting involved

Even if you do not plan to contribute to Apache Arrow itself or Arrow integrations in other projects, we'd be happy to have you involved:

