https://thierryc.github.io/react-fullpage/
another demo:
https://thierryc.github.io/react-fullpage-example/
This project is still in a very early stage. You shouldn't use this for production unless you really know what you're doing. 🖖
Create Fullscreen Scrolling Websites
npm install --save @ap.cx/react-fullpage
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import Fullpage, { FullPageSections, FullpageSection } from '@ap.cx/react-fullpage'
export default class App extends Component {
render () {
return (
<Fullpage>
<FullPageSections>
<FullpageSection style={{
backgroundColor: 'lime',
height: '80vh',
padding: '1em',
}}>1</FullpageSection>
<FullpageSection style={{
backgroundColor: 'coral',
padding: '1em',
}}>2</FullpageSection>
<FullpageSection style={{
backgroundColor: 'firebrick',
padding: '1em',
}}>3</FullpageSection>
</FullPageSections>
</Fullpage>
)
}
}
Migation from previous version.
Add the ``` <FullPageSections> ... </FullPageSections>```
npm i babel-polyfill
import "babel-polyfill";
open 2 terminal
In the first terminals windows.
> npm i
> npm link
> npm start
In the second terminal
> cd example
> npm i
> npm link @ap.cx/react-fullpage
> npm start
Special thanks to BrowserStack for sponsoring this plugin. 👍
WWWWWW||WWWWWW
W W W||W W W
||
( OO )__________
/ | \
/o o| MIT \
\___/||_||__||_|| *
|| || || ||
_||_|| _||_||
(__|__|(__|__|
MIT © thierryc Copyright (c) 2018-present anotherplanet.io, hello@anotherplanet.io