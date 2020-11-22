https://thierryc.github.io/react-fullpage/

another demo:

https://thierryc.github.io/react-fullpage-example/

This project is still in a very early stage. You shouldn't use this for production unless you really know what you're doing. 🖖

Features

Design for Mobile, Tablet, and Desktop

Nested Component (simple to use)

Hide safari's header on Scroll on iphone and ipad

Hide Google Chrome's header on Scroll on iOS and Android

Drived by the scroll

CSS animation

GPU/CPU swtich

Very Small ( ~ 25kB )

MIT License (no fullpage.js dependency)

Create Fullscreen Scrolling Websites

Install

npm install --save @ap.cx/react-fullpage

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' import Fullpage, { FullPageSections, FullpageSection } from '@ap.cx/react-fullpage' export default class App extends Component { render () { return ( < Fullpage > < FullPageSections > < FullpageSection style = {{ backgroundColor: ' lime ', height: ' 80vh ', padding: ' 1em ', }}> 1 </ FullpageSection > < FullpageSection style = {{ backgroundColor: ' coral ', padding: ' 1em ', }}> 2 </ FullpageSection > < FullpageSection style = {{ backgroundColor: ' firebrick ', padding: ' 1em ', }}> 3 </ FullpageSection > </ FullPageSections > </ Fullpage > ) } } Migation from previous version. Add the `` ` <FullPageSections> ... </FullPageSections>` ``

For IE

npm i babel-polyfill

import "babel-polyfill" ;

Mobile First

Dev

open 2 terminal

In the first terminals windows.

npm i npm link npm start

In the second terminal

cd example npm i npm link @ap.cx/react-fullpage npm start

Thanks

Special thanks to BrowserStack for sponsoring this plugin. 👍

License (MIT)

WWWWWW||WWWWWW W W W||W W W || ( OO )__________ / | \ /o o| MIT \ \ _ __/||_||__||_|| * || || || || _||_|| _||_|| (__|__|(__|__|

MIT © thierryc Copyright (c) 2018-present anotherplanet.io, hello@anotherplanet.io

Hit me up on Twitter

@Autre_planete