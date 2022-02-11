A rich text editor that supports collaborative editing, you can freely use React, Vue and other front-end common libraries to extend and define plug-ins.
Use the
contenteditable attribute provided by the browser to make a DOM node editable:
<div contenteditable="true"></div>
So its value looks like this:
<div data-element="root" contenteditable="true">
<p>Hello world!</p>
<p><br /></p>
</div>
Of course, in some scenarios, for the convenience of operation, an API that converts to a JSON type value is also provided:
The editor relies on the input capabilities provided by the contenteditable attribute and cursor control capabilities. Therefore, it has all the default browser behaviors, but the default behavior of the browser has different processing methods under different browser vendors' implementations, so we intercept most of its default behaviors and customize them.
[
'div', // node name
// All attributes of the node
{
'data-element': 'root',
contenteditable: 'true',
},
// child node 1
[
// child node name
'p',
// Child node attributes
{},
// child node of byte point
'Hello world!',
],
// child node 2
['p', {}, ['br', {}]],
];
For example, during the input process,
beforeinput,
input, delete, enter, and shortcut keys related to
mousedown,
mouseup,
click and other events will be intercepted and customized processing will be performed.
After taking over the event, what the editor does is to manage all the child nodes under the root node based on the
contenteditable property, such as inserting text, deleting text, inserting pictures, and so on.
In summary, the data structure in editing is a DOM tree structure, and all operations are performed directly on the DOM tree, not a typical MVC mode that drives view rendering with a data model.
In order to manage nodes more conveniently and reduce complexity. The editor abstracts node attributes and functions, and formulates four types of nodes,
mark,
inline,
block, and
card. They are composed of different attributes, styles, or
html structures, and use the
schema uniformly. They are constrained.
A simple
schema looks like this:
{
name:'p', // node name
type:'block' // node type
}
In addition, you can also describe attributes, styles, etc., such as:
{
name:'span', // node name
type:'mark', // node type
attributes: {
// The node has a style attribute
style: {
// Must contain a color style
color: {
required: true, // must contain
value:'@color' // The value is a color value that conforms to the css specification. @color is the color validation defined in the editor. Here, methods and regular expressions can also be used to determine whether the required rules are met
}
},
// Optional include a test attribute, its value can be arbitrary, but it is not required
test:'*'
}
}
The following types of nodes conform to the above rules:
<span style="color:#fff"></span>
<span style="color:#fff" test="test123" test1="test1"></span>
<span style="color:#fff;background-color:#000;"></span>
<span style="color:#fff;background-color:#000;" test="test123"></span>
But except that color and test have been defined in
schema, other attributes (background-color, test1) will be filtered out by the editor during processing.
The nodes in the editable area have four types of combined nodes of
mark,
inline, block
, and card
through theschema
rule. They are composed of different attributes, styles orhtml` structures. Certain constraints are imposed on nesting.
mark, inline
andblock
type, we also provide
cardcomponent combined with
React,
Vue and other front-end libraries to render the plug-in UI
React and
Vue. Easily cope with complex architecture
|Package
|Version
|Size
|Description
@aomao/toolbar
|Toolbar, for React.
@aomao/toolbar-vue
|Toolbar, for
Vue3.
am-editor-toolbar-vue2
|Toolbar, for
Vue2
@aomao/plugin-alignment
|Alignment.
@aomao/plugin-embed
|Embed URL
@aomao/plugin-backcolor
|Background color.
@aomao/plugin-bold
|Bold.
@aomao/plugin-code
|Inline code.
@aomao/plugin-codeblock
|Code block, for React.
@aomao/plugin-codeblock-vue
|Code block, for
Vue3.
am-editor-codeblock-vue2
|Code Block, for
Vue2
@aomao/plugin-fontcolor
|Font color.
@aomao/plugin-fontfamily
|Font.
@aomao/plugin-fontsize
|Font size.
@aomao/plugin-heading
|Heading.
@aomao/plugin-hr
|Dividing line.
@aomao/plugin-indent
|Indent.
@aomao/plugin-italic
|Italic.
@aomao/plugin-link
|Link, for React.
@aomao/plugin-link-vue
|Link, for
Vue3.
am-editor-link-vue2
|Link, for
Vue2
@aomao/plugin-line-height
|Line height.
@aomao/plugin-mark
|Mark.
@aomao/plugin-mention
|Mention
@aomao/plugin-orderedlist
|Ordered list.
@aomao/plugin-paintformat
|Format Painter.
@aomao/plugin-quote
|Quote block.
@aomao/plugin-redo
|Redo history.
@aomao/plugin-removeformat
|Remove style.
@aomao/plugin-selectall
|Select all.
@aomao/plugin-status
|Status.
@aomao/plugin-strikethrough
|Strikethrough.
@aomao/plugin-sub
|Sub.
@aomao/plugin-sup
|Sup.
@aomao/plugin-tasklist
|task list.
@aomao/plugin-underline
|Underline.
@aomao/plugin-undo
|Undo history.
@aomao/plugin-unorderedlist
|Unordered list.
@aomao/plugin-image
|Image.
@aomao/plugin-table
|Table.
@aomao/plugin-file
|File.
@aomao/plugin-mark-range
|Mark the cursor, for example: comment.
@aomao/plugin-math
|Mathematical formula.
@aomao/plugin-video
|Video.
The editor consists of
engine,
toolbar, and
plugin.
Engine provides us with core editing capabilities.
Install engine package using npm or yarn
$ npm install @aomao/engine
# or
$ yarn add @aomao/engine
We follow the convention to output a
Hello word!
import React, { useEffect, useRef, useState } from 'react';
import Engine, { EngineInterface } from '@aomao/engine';
const EngineDemo = () => {
//Editor container
const ref = useRef<HTMLDivElement | null>(null);
//Engine instance
const [engine, setEngine] = useState<EngineInterface>();
//Editor content
const [content, setContent] = useState<string>('<p>Hello word!</p>');
useEffect(() => {
if (!ref.current) return;
//Instantiate the engine
const engine = new Engine(ref.current);
//Set the editor value
engine.setValue(content);
//Listen to the editor value change event
engine.on('change', () => {
const value = engine.getValue();
setContent(value);
console.log(`value:${value}`);
});
//Set the engine instance
setEngine(engine);
}, []);
return <div ref={ref} />;
};
export default EngineDemo;
Import
@aomao/plugin-bold bold plug-in
import Bold from '@aomao/plugin-bold';
Add the
Bold plugin to the engine
//Instantiate the engine
const engine = new Engine(ref.current, {
plugins: [Bold],
});
A card is a separate area in the editor. The UI and logic inside the card can be customized using React, Vue or other front-end libraries to customize the rendering content, and finally mount it to the editor.
Import the
@aomao/plugin-codeblock code block plugin. The
Language drop-down box of this plugin is rendered using
React, so there is a distinction.
Vue3 uses
@aomao/plugin-codeblock-vue
import CodeBlock, { CodeBlockComponent } from '@aomao/plugin-codeblock';
Add the
CodeBlock plugin and
CodeBlockComponent card component to the engine
//Instantiate the engine
const engine = new Engine(ref.current, {
plugins: [CodeBlock],
cards: [CodeBlockComponent],
});
The
CodeBlock plugin supports
markdown by default. Enter the code block syntax ```
javascript at the beginning of a line in the editor to trigger it after pressing Enter.
Import the
@aomao/toolbar toolbar. Due to the complex interaction, the toolbar is basically rendered using
React +
Antd UI components, while
Vue3 uses
@aomao/toolbar-vue
Except for UI interaction, most of the work of the toolbar is just to call the engine to execute the corresponding plug-in commands after different button events are triggered. In the case of complicated requirements or the need to re-customize the UI, it is easier to modify after the fork.
import Toolbar, { ToolbarPlugin, ToolbarComponent } from '@aomao/toolbar';
Add the
ToolbarPlugin plugin and
ToolbarComponent card component to the engine, which allows us to use the shortcut key
/ in the editor to wake up the card toolbar
//Instantiate the engine
const engine = new Engine(ref.current, {
plugins: [ToolbarPlugin],
cards: [ToolbarComponent],
});
Rendering toolbar, the toolbar has been configured with all plug-ins, here we only need to pass in the plug-in name
return (
...
{
engine && (
<Toolbar
engine={engine}
items={[
['collapse'],
[
'bold',
],
]}
/>
)
}
...
)
Use the
MutationObserver to monitor the mutation of the
html structure in the editable area (contenteditable root node) to reverse infer OT. Connect to ShareDB through
Websocket, and then use commands to add, delete, modify, and check the data saved in ShareDB.
Each editor acts as a Client through
WebSocket and Server Communication and exchange of data in
json0 format generated by the editor.
The server will keep a copy of the
html structure data in the
json format. After receiving the instructions from the client, it will modify the data, and finally forward it to each client.
Before enabling collaborative editing, we need to configure Client and Server
The server is a
NodeJs environment, and a network service built using
express +
WebSocket.
In the example, we have a relatively basic client code
//Instantiate the collaborative editing client and pass in the current editor engine instance
const otClient = new OTClient(engine);
//Connect to the collaboration server, `demo` is the same as the server document ID
otClient.connect(
`ws://127.0.0.1:8080${currentMember ? '?uid=' + currentMember.id : ''}`,
'demo',
);
Need to install dependencies in `am-editor
//After the dependencies are installed, you only need to execute the following commands in the root directory
yarn start
packages engine and toolbar
plugins all plugins
api supports api access required by some plugins. By default, https://editor.aomao.com is used as the api service
ot-server collaborative server. Start: yarn dev
Visit localhost:7001 after startup
Vue example powered by modern-vue-template
Contribution
