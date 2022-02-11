A rich text editor that supports collaborative editing, you can freely use React, Vue and other front-end common libraries to extend and define plug-ins.

中文 · Demo · Documentation · Plugins · QQ-Group 907664876 ·

Vue2 example https://github.com/zb201307/am-editor-vue2

Vue3 example https://github.com/yanmao-cc/am-editor/tree/master/examples/vue

React example https://github.com/yanmao-cc/am-editor/tree/master/examples/react

Vue2 DEMO https://github.com/yanmao-cc/am-editor-demo-vue2

Vue2 Nuxt DEMO https://github.com/yanmao-cc/am-editor-nuxt

Fundamental

Use the contenteditable attribute provided by the browser to make a DOM node editable:

< div contenteditable = "true" > </ div >

So its value looks like this:

< div data-element = "root" contenteditable = "true" > < p > Hello world! </ p > < p > < br /> </ p > </ div >

Of course, in some scenarios, for the convenience of operation, an API that converts to a JSON type value is also provided:

[ 'div' , { 'data-element' : 'root' , contenteditable: 'true' , }, [ 'p' , {}, 'Hello world!' , ], [ 'p' , {}, [ 'br' , {}]], ];

The editor relies on the input capabilities provided by theattribute and cursor control capabilities. Therefore, it has all the default browser behaviors, but the default behavior of the browser has different processing methods under different browser vendors' implementations, so we intercept most of its default behaviors and customize them.

For example, during the input process, beforeinput , input , delete, enter, and shortcut keys related to mousedown , mouseup , click and other events will be intercepted and customized processing will be performed.

After taking over the event, what the editor does is to manage all the child nodes under the root node based on the contenteditable property, such as inserting text, deleting text, inserting pictures, and so on.

In summary, the data structure in editing is a DOM tree structure, and all operations are performed directly on the DOM tree, not a typical MVC mode that drives view rendering with a data model.

Node constraints

In order to manage nodes more conveniently and reduce complexity. The editor abstracts node attributes and functions, and formulates four types of nodes, mark , inline , block , and card . They are composed of different attributes, styles, or html structures, and use the schema uniformly. They are constrained.

A simple schema looks like this:

{ name: 'p' , type : 'block' }

In addition, you can also describe attributes, styles, etc., such as:

{ name: 'span' , type : 'mark' , attributes: { style: { color: { required: true , value: '@color' } }, test: '*' } }

The following types of nodes conform to the above rules:

< span style = "color:#fff" > </ span > < span style = "color:#fff" test = "test123" test1 = "test1" > </ span > < span style = "color:#fff;background-color:#000;" > </ span > < span style = "color:#fff;background-color:#000;" test = "test123" > </ span >

But except that color and test have been defined in schema , other attributes (background-color, test1) will be filtered out by the editor during processing.

The nodes in the editable area have four types of combined nodes of mark , inline , block , and card through the schema rule. They are composed of different attributes, styles or html` structures. Certain constraints are imposed on nesting.

Features

Out of the box, it provides dozens of rich plug-ins to meet most needs

High extensibility, in addition to the basic plug-in of mark , inline and block type , we also provide card component combined with React , Vue and other front-end libraries to render the plug-in UI

, inline block , we also provide component combined with , and other front-end libraries to render the plug-in UI Rich multimedia support, not only supports pictures, audio and video, but also supports insertion of embedded multimedia content

Support Markdown syntax

Support internationalization

The engine is written in pure JavaScript and does not rely on any front-end libraries. Plug-ins can be rendered using front-end libraries such as React and Vue . Easily cope with complex architecture

and . Easily cope with complex architecture Built-in collaborative editing program, ready to use with lightweight configuration

Compatible with most of the latest mobile browsers

Plugins

Getting Started

Installation

The editor consists of engine , toolbar , and plugin . Engine provides us with core editing capabilities.

Install engine package using npm or yarn

$ npm install @aomao/engine $ yarn add @aomao/engine

Usage

We follow the convention to output a Hello word!

import React, { useEffect, useRef, useState } from 'react'; import Engine, { EngineInterface } from '@aomao/engine'; const EngineDemo = () => { //Editor container const ref = useRef<HTMLDivElement | null>(null); //Engine instance const [engine, setEngine] = useState<EngineInterface>(); //Editor content const [content, setContent] = useState<string>('<p>Hello word!</p>'); useEffect(() => { if (!ref.current) return; //Instantiate the engine const engine = new Engine(ref.current); //Set the editor value engine.setValue(content); //Listen to the editor value change event engine.on('change', () => { const value = engine.getValue(); setContent(value); console.log(`value:${value}`); }); //Set the engine instance setEngine(engine); }, []); return <div ref={ref} />; }; export default EngineDemo;

Plugins

Import @aomao/plugin-bold bold plug-in

import Bold from '@aomao/plugin-bold';

Add the Bold plugin to the engine

//Instantiate the engine const engine = new Engine(ref.current, { plugins: [Bold], });

Card

A card is a separate area in the editor. The UI and logic inside the card can be customized using React, Vue or other front-end libraries to customize the rendering content, and finally mount it to the editor.

Import the @aomao/plugin-codeblock code block plugin. The Language drop-down box of this plugin is rendered using React , so there is a distinction. Vue3 uses @aomao/plugin-codeblock-vue

import CodeBlock, { CodeBlockComponent } from '@aomao/plugin-codeblock';

Add the CodeBlock plugin and CodeBlockComponent card component to the engine

//Instantiate the engine const engine = new Engine(ref.current, { plugins: [CodeBlock], cards: [CodeBlockComponent], });

The CodeBlock plugin supports markdown by default. Enter the code block syntax ``` javascript at the beginning of a line in the editor to trigger it after pressing Enter.

Toolbar

Import the @aomao/toolbar toolbar. Due to the complex interaction, the toolbar is basically rendered using React + Antd UI components, while Vue3 uses @aomao/toolbar-vue

Except for UI interaction, most of the work of the toolbar is just to call the engine to execute the corresponding plug-in commands after different button events are triggered. In the case of complicated requirements or the need to re-customize the UI, it is easier to modify after the fork.

import Toolbar, { ToolbarPlugin, ToolbarComponent } from '@aomao/toolbar';

Add the ToolbarPlugin plugin and ToolbarComponent card component to the engine, which allows us to use the shortcut key / in the editor to wake up the card toolbar

//Instantiate the engine const engine = new Engine(ref.current, { plugins: [ToolbarPlugin], cards: [ToolbarComponent], });

Rendering toolbar, the toolbar has been configured with all plug-ins, here we only need to pass in the plug-in name

return ( ... { engine && ( <Toolbar engine={engine} items={[ ['collapse'], [ 'bold', ], ]} /> ) } ... )

For more complex toolbar configuration, please check the document https://editor.aomao.com/config/toolbar

Collaborative editing

Use the MutationObserver to monitor the mutation of the html structure in the editable area (contenteditable root node) to reverse infer OT. Connect to ShareDB through Websocket , and then use commands to add, delete, modify, and check the data saved in ShareDB.

Interactive mode

Each editor acts as a Client through WebSocket and Server Communication and exchange of data in json0 format generated by the editor.

The server will keep a copy of the html structure data in the json format. After receiving the instructions from the client, it will modify the data, and finally forward it to each client.

Before enabling collaborative editing, we need to configure Client and Server

The server is a NodeJs environment, and a network service built using express + WebSocket .

Example

In the example, we have a relatively basic client code

View the complete React example

View the complete example of Vue3

View the complete example of Vue2

//Instantiate the collaborative editing client and pass in the current editor engine instance const otClient = new OTClient(engine); //Connect to the collaboration server, `demo` is the same as the server document ID otClient.connect( `ws://127.0.0.1:8080${currentMember ? '?uid=' + currentMember.id : ''}`, 'demo', );

Project icon

Iconfont

Development

React

Need to install dependencies in `am-editor

//After the dependencies are installed, you only need to execute the following commands in the root directory yarn start

packages engine and toolbar

engine and toolbar plugins all plugins

all plugins api supports api access required by some plugins. By default, https://editor.aomao.com is used as the api service

supports api access required by some plugins. By default, https://editor.aomao.com is used as the api service ot-server collaborative server. Start: yarn dev

Visit localhost:7001 after startup

Vue

am-editor vue example

Vue example powered by modern-vue-template Contribution

Thanks pleasedmi、Elena211314、zb201307 for donation

Alipay

WeChat Pay

PayPal

https://paypal.me/aomaocom