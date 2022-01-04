openbase logo
@anycli/command

by oclif
1.2.19 (see all)

oclif base command

Readme

@oclif/command

This library been replaced by @oclif/core and is now in maintenance mode. We will only consider PRs that address security concerns.

oclif base command

This is about half of the main codebase for oclif. The other half lives in @oclif/config. This can be used directly, but it probably makes more sense to build your CLI with the generator.

Usage

Without the generator, you can create a simple CLI like this:

TypeScript

#!/usr/bin/env ts-node

import * as fs from 'fs'
import {Command, flags} from '@oclif/command'

class LS extends Command {
  static flags = {
    version: flags.version(),
    help: flags.help(),
    // run with --dir= or -d=
    dir: flags.string({
      char: 'd',
      default: process.cwd(),
    }),
  }

  async run() {
    const {flags} = this.parse(LS)
    let files = fs.readdirSync(flags.dir)
    for (let f of files) {
      this.log(f)
    }
  }
}

LS.run()
.catch(require('@oclif/errors/handle'))

JavaScript

#!/usr/bin/env node

const fs = require('fs')
const {Command, flags} = require('@oclif/command')

class LS extends Command {
  async run() {
    const {flags} = this.parse(LS)
    let files = fs.readdirSync(flags.dir)
    for (let f of files) {
      this.log(f)
    }
  }
}

LS.flags = {
  version: flags.version(),
  help: flags.help(),
  // run with --dir= or -d=
  dir: flags.string({
    char: 'd',
    default: process.cwd(),
  }),
}

LS.run()
.catch(require('@oclif/errors/handle'))

Then run either of these with:

$ ./myscript
...files in current dir...
$ ./myscript --dir foobar
...files in ./foobar...
$ ./myscript --version
myscript/0.0.0 darwin-x64 node-v9.5.0
$ ./myscript --help
USAGE
  $ @oclif/command

OPTIONS
  -d, --dir=dir  [default: /Users/jdickey/src/github.com/oclif/command]
  --help         show CLI help
  --version      show CLI version

See the generator for all the options you can pass to the command.

