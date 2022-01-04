This library been replaced by @oclif/core and is now in maintenance mode. We will only consider PRs that address security concerns.

oclif base command

This is about half of the main codebase for oclif. The other half lives in @oclif/config. This can be used directly, but it probably makes more sense to build your CLI with the generator.

Usage

Without the generator, you can create a simple CLI like this:

TypeScript

import * as fs from 'fs' import {Command, flags} from '@oclif/command' class LS extends Command { static flags = { version : flags.version(), help : flags.help(), dir : flags.string({ char : 'd' , default : process.cwd(), }), } async run() { const {flags} = this .parse(LS) let files = fs.readdirSync(flags.dir) for ( let f of files) { this .log(f) } } } LS.run() .catch( require ( '@oclif/errors/handle' ))

JavaScript

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const {Command, flags} = require ( '@oclif/command' ) class LS extends Command { async run() { const {flags} = this .parse(LS) let files = fs.readdirSync(flags.dir) for ( let f of files) { this .log(f) } } } LS.flags = { version : flags.version(), help : flags.help(), dir : flags.string({ char : 'd' , default : process.cwd(), }), } LS.run() .catch( require ( '@oclif/errors/handle' ))

Then run either of these with:

$ ./myscript ...files in current dir... $ ./myscript --dir foobar ...files in ./foobar... $ ./myscript --version myscript/0.0.0 darwin-x64 node-v9.5.0 $ ./myscript --help USAGE $ @oclif/command OPTIONS -d, --dir=dir [default: /Users/jdickey/src/github.com/oclif/command] --help show CLI help --version show CLI version

See the generator for all the options you can pass to the command.