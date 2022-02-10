This is a framework for building CLIs in Node.js. This framework was built out of the Heroku CLI but generalized to build any custom CLI. It's designed both for single-file CLIs with a few flag options, or for very complex CLIs that have subcommands (like git or heroku).
See the docs for more information.
The Getting Started tutorial is a step-by-step guide to introduce you to oclif. If you have not developed anything in a command line before, this tutorial is a great place to get started.
--help to the CLI to get help such as flag options and argument information. This information is also automatically placed in the README whenever the npm package of the CLI is published. See the multi-command CLI example
ts-node to run the plugins enabling you to use TypeScript with minimal-to-no boilerplate needed for any oclif CLI.
$ heroku info --app=<tab><tab> # will complete with all the Heroku apps a user has in their account
Currently, Node 12+ is supported. We support the LTS versions of Node. You can add the node package to your CLI to ensure users are running a specific version of Node.
If you have been using version 1 of the
oclif CLI there are some important differences to note when using the latest version.
oclif multi,
oclif plugin, and
oclif single have all been removed in favor of
oclif generate, which generates an oclif based CLI using the hello-world example repo.
oclif hook is now
oclif generate:hook
oclif command is now
oclif generate:command
Version 2 now includes all the commands from the
oclif-dev CLI. This means that you can now use a single CLI for all your oclif needs. These commands include:
oclif manifest
oclif pack
oclif pack:deb
oclif pack:macos
oclif pack:win
oclif upload (formerly known as
oclif-dev publish)
oclif upload:deb (formerly known as
oclif-dev publish:deb)
oclif upload:macos (formerly known as
oclif-dev publish:macos)
oclif upload:win (formerly known as
oclif-dev publish:win)
oclif readme
Creating a CLI:
$ npx oclif generate mynewcli
? npm package name (mynewcli): mynewcli
$ cd mynewcli
$ ./bin/run --version
mynewcli/0.0.0 darwin-x64 node-v9.5.0
$ ./bin/run --help
USAGE
$ mynewcli [COMMAND]
COMMANDS
hello
help display help for mynewcli
$ ./bin/run hello
hello world from ./src/hello.js!
oclif generate NAME
oclif generate command NAME
oclif generate hook NAME
oclif help [COMMAND]
oclif manifest [PATH]
oclif pack deb
oclif pack macos
oclif pack tarballs
oclif pack win
oclif promote
oclif readme
oclif upload deb
oclif upload macos
oclif upload tarballs
oclif upload win
oclif generate NAME
generate a new CLI
USAGE
$ oclif generate [NAME]
ARGUMENTS
NAME directory name of new project
DESCRIPTION
generate a new CLI
This will clone the template repo 'oclif/hello-world' and update package properties
See code: src/commands/generate.ts
oclif generate command NAME
add a command to an existing CLI or plugin
USAGE
$ oclif generate command [NAME] [--force]
ARGUMENTS
NAME name of command
FLAGS
--force overwrite existing files
DESCRIPTION
add a command to an existing CLI or plugin
oclif generate hook NAME
add a hook to an existing CLI or plugin
USAGE
$ oclif generate hook [NAME] [--force] [--event <value>]
ARGUMENTS
NAME name of hook (snake_case)
FLAGS
--event=<value> [default: init] event to run hook on
--force overwrite existing files
DESCRIPTION
add a hook to an existing CLI or plugin
oclif help [COMMAND]
Display help for oclif.
USAGE
$ oclif help [COMMAND] [-n]
ARGUMENTS
COMMAND Command to show help for.
FLAGS
-n, --nested-commands Include all nested commands in the output.
DESCRIPTION
Display help for oclif.
See code: @oclif/plugin-help
oclif manifest [PATH]
generates plugin manifest json
USAGE
$ oclif manifest [PATH]
ARGUMENTS
PATH [default: .] path to plugin
DESCRIPTION
generates plugin manifest json
See code: src/commands/manifest.ts
oclif pack deb
pack CLI into debian package
USAGE
$ oclif pack deb -r <value> [-t <value>]
FLAGS
-r, --root=<value> (required) [default: .] path to oclif CLI root
-t, --tarball=<value> optionally specify a path to a tarball already generated by NPM
DESCRIPTION
pack CLI into debian package
oclif pack macos
pack CLI into macOS .pkg
USAGE
$ oclif pack macos -r <value> [-t <value>]
FLAGS
-r, --root=<value> (required) [default: .] path to oclif CLI root
-t, --tarball=<value> optionally specify a path to a tarball already generated by NPM
DESCRIPTION
pack CLI into macOS .pkg
oclif pack tarballs
packages oclif CLI into tarballs
USAGE
$ oclif pack tarballs -r <value> [-t <value>] [--xz] [-l <value>]
FLAGS
-l, --tarball=<value> optionally specify a path to a tarball already generated by NPM
-r, --root=<value> (required) [default: .] path to oclif CLI root
-t, --targets=<value> comma-separated targets to pack (e.g.: linux-arm,win32-x64)
--[no-]xz also build xz
DESCRIPTION
packages oclif CLI into tarballs
This can be used to create oclif CLIs that use the system node or that come preloaded with a node binary.
oclif pack win
create windows installer from oclif CLI
USAGE
$ oclif pack win -r <value> [-t <value>]
FLAGS
-r, --root=<value> (required) [default: .] path to oclif CLI root
-t, --tarball=<value> optionally specify a path to a tarball already generated by NPM
DESCRIPTION
create windows installer from oclif CLI
This command requires WINDOWS_SIGNING (prefixed with the name of your executable, e.g. OCLIF_WINDOWS_SIGNING_PASS) to
be set in the environment
oclif promote
promote CLI builds to a S3 release channel
USAGE
$ oclif promote -r <value> --version <value> --sha <value> --channel <value> [-t <value>] [-d] [-m] [-w]
[-a <value>] [--xz] [--indexes]
FLAGS
-a, --max-age=<value> [default: 86400] cache control max-age in seconds
-d, --deb promote debian artifacts
-m, --macos promote macOS pkg
-r, --root=<value> (required) [default: .] path to the oclif CLI project root
-t, --targets=<value> comma-separated targets to promote (e.g.: linux-arm,win32-x64)
-w, --win promote Windows exe
--channel=<value> (required) [default: stable] which channel to promote to
--indexes append the promoted urls into the index files
--sha=<value> (required) 7-digit short git commit SHA of the CLI to promote
--version=<value> (required) semantic version of the CLI to promote
--[no-]xz also upload xz
DESCRIPTION
promote CLI builds to a S3 release channel
See code: src/commands/promote.ts
oclif readme
adds commands to README.md in current directory
USAGE
$ oclif readme --dir <value> [--multi]
FLAGS
--dir=<value> (required) [default: docs] output directory for multi docs
--multi create a different markdown page for each topic
DESCRIPTION
adds commands to README.md in current directory
The readme must have any of the following tags inside of it for it to be replaced or else it will do nothing:
# Usage
<!-- usage -->
# Commands
<!-- commands -->
Customize the code URL prefix by setting oclif.repositoryPrefix in package.json.
See code: src/commands/readme.ts
oclif upload deb
upload deb package built with pack:deb
USAGE
$ oclif upload deb -r <value>
FLAGS
-r, --root=<value> (required) [default: .] path to oclif CLI root
DESCRIPTION
upload deb package built with pack:deb
oclif upload macos
upload macos installers built with pack:macos
USAGE
$ oclif upload macos -r <value>
FLAGS
-r, --root=<value> (required) [default: .] path to oclif CLI root
DESCRIPTION
upload macos installers built with pack:macos
oclif upload tarballs
upload an oclif CLI to S3
USAGE
$ oclif upload tarballs -r <value> [-t <value>] [--xz]
FLAGS
-r, --root=<value> (required) [default: .] path to oclif CLI root
-t, --targets=<value> comma-separated targets to upload (e.g.: linux-arm,win32-x64)
--[no-]xz also upload xz
DESCRIPTION
upload an oclif CLI to S3
"aws-sdk" will need to be installed as a devDependency to upload.
oclif upload win
upload windows installers built with pack:win
USAGE
$ oclif upload win -r <value>
FLAGS
-r, --root=<value> (required) [default: .] path to oclif CLI root
DESCRIPTION
upload windows installers built with pack:win
If you have any suggestions or want to let us know what you think of oclif, send us a message at alm-cli@salesforce.com