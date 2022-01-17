Beautiful charts for Angular based on Chart.js
Samples using
ng2-charts
https://valor-software.com/ng2-charts/
You can install ng2-charts by using the Angular CLI:
ng add ng2-charts@next
The required packages will be automatically installed, and your
app.module.ts will be updated with the required
changes to start using the library right away.
You can install ng2-charts using npm
npm install ng2-charts@next --save
or yarn
yarn add ng2-charts@next --save
You will also need to install and include
Chart.js library in your application (it is a peer dependency of this
library, more info can be found in the
official
chart.js documentation)
npm install chart.js --save
or with yarn:
yarn add chart.js --save
Import the
NgChartsModule in your app main module:
import { NgChartsModule } from 'ng2-charts';
// In your App's module:
imports: [
NgChartsModule
]
There is one directive for all chart types:
baseChart, and there are 8 types of charts:
line,
bar,
radar,
pie
,
polarArea,
doughnut,
bubble and
scatter. You can use the directive on a
canvas element as follows:
<canvas baseChart
[data]="barChartData"
[options]="barChartOptions"
[type]="'bar'">
</canvas>
Note: For more information about possible options please refer to original chart.js documentation
type: (
ChartType) - indicates the type of chart, it can be:
line,
bar,
radar,
pie,
polarArea,
doughnut
or any custom type added to Chart.js
data: (
ChartData<TType, TData, TLabel>) - the whole data structure to be rendered in the chart. Support different
flexible formats and parsing options,
see here. In alternative, and depending on
the
type of your chart, you can use the
labels and
datasets properties to specify individual options.
labels: (
TLabel[]) - Datasets labels. It's necessary for charts:
line,
bar and
radar. And just labels (on
hover) for charts:
polarArea,
pie and
doughnut. Labels are matched in order with the
datasets array.
datasets: (
ChartDataset<TType, TData>[]) - Same as the
datasets property of the
data input.
See here for details.
options: (
ChartOptions<TType>) - chart options (as
per chart.js documentation).
legend: (
boolean = false) - if true, chart legend is shown.
chartClick: fires when click on a chart has occurred, returns information regarding active points and labels
chartHover: fires when mousemove (hover) on a chart has occurred, returns information regarding active points and
labels
The library comes with a set of predefined default colors (which are exported as
baseColors). If there are more
datasets than colors, colors are generated randomly. You can specify custom colors by following
these instructions.
The
NgChartsModule provides a service called
ThemeService which allows clients to set a structure specifying colors
override settings. This service may be called when the dynamic theme changes, with colors which fit the theme. The
structure is interpreted as an override, with special functionality when dealing with arrays. Example:
type Theme = 'light-theme' | 'dark-theme';
private _selectedTheme: Theme = 'light-theme';
public get selectedTheme(){
return this._selectedTheme;
}
public set selectedTheme(value){
this._selectedTheme = value;
let overrides: ChartOptions;
if (this.selectedTheme === 'dark-theme') {
overrides = {
legend: {
labels: { fontColor: 'white' }
},
scales: {
xAxes: [ {
ticks: { fontColor: 'white' },
gridLines: { color: 'rgba(255,255,255,0.1)' }
} ],
yAxes: [ {
ticks: { fontColor: 'white' },
gridLines: { color: 'rgba(255,255,255,0.1)' }
} ]
}
};
} else {
overrides = {};
}
this.themeService.setColorschemesOptions(overrides);
}
constructor(private themeService: ThemeService<AppChartMetaConfig>){
}
setCurrentTheme(theme: Theme){
this.selectedTheme = theme;
}
The
overrides object has the same type as the chart options object
ChartOptions, and wherever a simple field is
encountered it replaces the matching field in the
options object. When an array is encountered (as in the
xAxes
and
yAxes fields above), the single object inside the array is used as a template to override all array elements in
the matching field in the
options object. So in the case above, every axis will have its ticks and gridline colors
changed.
There are schematics that may be used to add this library to your project and generate chart components using Angular CLI.
ng add ng2-charts
This schematics will add the
NgChartsModule as an imported module in the main app module (or another module as specified
in the
--module command option).
ng generate ng2-charts:line my-line-chart
This calls angular's component schematics and then modifies the result, so all the options for the component schematic are also usable here.
Please follow this guidelines when reporting bugs and feature requests:
Thanks for understanding!
The MIT License (see the LICENSE file for the full text)