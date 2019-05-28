openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@anvilco/react-credit-card-input

by medipass
1.0.10 (see all)

💳 A credit/debit card input field for React

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

466

GitHub Stars

256

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Credit Card Input

A credit/debit card input field for React

Example

Click here for an interactive demo

Install

$ npm install --save react-credit-card-input

Usage

import CreditCardInput from 'react-credit-card-input';

<CreditCardInput
  cardNumberInputProps={{ value: cardNumber, onChange: this.handleCardNumberChange }}
  cardExpiryInputProps={{ value: expiry, onChange: this.handleCardExpiryChange }}
  cardCVCInputProps={{ value: cvc, onChange: this.handleCardCVCChange }}
  fieldClassName="input"
/>

Available props

 
PropTypeDefault valueDescription
cardNumberInputProps object (optional){} Card number input element props
(e.g. { value: cardNumber, onChange: this.handleCardNumberChange, onBlur: this.handleCardNumberBlur })
cardExpiryInputProps object (optional){} Card expiry date input element props
(e.g. { value: expiry, onChange: this.handleCardExpiryChange, onBlur: this.handleCardExpiryBlur })
cardCVCInputProps object (optional){} Card CVC input element props
(e.g. { value: cvc, onChange: this.handleCardCVCChange, onBlur: this.handleCardCVCBlur })
cardNumberInputRenderer Function (view input renderer props below) Card number input renderer
cardExpiryInputRenderer Function (view input renderer props below) Card expiry date input renderer
cardCVCInputRenderer Function (view input renderer props below) Card CVC input renderer
cardImageClassName string (optional)'' Class name for the card type image
cardImageStyle object (optional){} Style for the card type image
containerClassName string (optional)'' Class name for the field container
containerStyle object (optional){} Style for the field container
dangerTextClassName string (optional)'' Class name for the danger text
dangerTextStyle object (optional){} Style for the danger text container
fieldClassName string (optional)'' Class name for the field
fieldStyle object (optional){} Style for the field
inputClassName string (optional)'' Class name for the inputs
inputStyle object (optional){} Style for the inputs
invalidClassName string (optional)'is-invalid' Class name for the invalid field
invalidStyle object (optional){} Style for the invalid field
inputComponent string, function, class (optional)'input' Input component for the card number, expiry and CVC input

Input renderer props

PropTypeDescription
handleCardNumberChange Function Handle card number change.
handleCardNumberBlur Function Handle card number blur.
handleCardExpiryChange Function Handle card expiry change.
handleCardExpiryBlur Function Handle card expiry blur.
handleCardCVCChange Function Handle card CVC change.
handleCardCVCBlur Function Handle card CVC blur.
props Object Input component props

Custom input renderer usage

<CreditCardInput
  cardCVCInputRenderer={({ handleCardCVCChange, props }) => (
    <input
      {...props}
      onChange={handleCardCVCChange(e => console.log('cvc change', e))}
    />
  )}
  cardExpiryInputRenderer={({ handleCardExpiryChange, props }) => (
    <input
      {...props}
      onChange={handleCardExpiryChange(e =>
        console.log('expiry change', e)
      )}
    />
  )}
  cardNumberInputRenderer={({ handleCardNumberChange, props }) => (
    <input
      {...props}
      onChange={handleCardNumberChange(e =>
        console.log('number change', e)
      )}
    />
  )}
/>

Contributing

Contributing to react-credit-card-input is easy! With four simple steps:

Create a branch

  1. Fork the repository
  2. git clone <your-repo-url> to clone your GitHub repo to your local one
  3. git pull origin master to pull the latest code
  4. npm install to install the project's dependencies
  5. git checkout -b the-name-of-my-branch to create a branch (use something short and comprehensible, such as: fix-card-number-issue).
  6. git remote add upstream https://github.com/medipass/react-credit-card-input.git and git pull upstream master to update your fork from this source.

Make the change

Note: You can run npm run storybook, and then navigate to http://localhost:9001/ to interactively develop your changes. If you are developing a new feature, make sure to add a story for it!

Test the change

  1. Run npm run fix from the project root (This will run Prettier and ESLint and automatically fix any issues).

Push the change!

  1. git add -A && git commit -m "My message (#issue-number/pr-number)" (replacing My message (#issue-number/pr-number) with a commit message, such as Fixed card number issue (#43)) to stage and commit your changes
  2. git push my-fork-name the-name-of-my-branch

License

MIT © Medipass Solutions

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial