S2 是 AntV 在多维交叉分析表格领域的解决方案，完全基于数据驱动的方式。通过提供底层能力库，基础组件，业务场景组件以及自由扩展的能力，让开发者基于自身场景自由选择，既能开箱即用，又能自由发挥。
<8s 渲染，也能通过局部下钻来实现秒级渲染。
$ npm install @antv/s2
# yarn add @antv/s2
const s2DataConfig = {
fields: {
rows: ['province', 'city'],
columns: ['type'],
values: ['price'],
},
data: [
{
province: '浙江',
city: '杭州',
type: '笔',
price: '1',
},
{
province: '浙江',
city: '杭州',
type: '纸张',
price: '2',
},
{
province: '浙江',
city: '舟山',
type: '笔',
price: '17',
},
{
province: '浙江',
city: '舟山',
type: '纸张',
price: '0.5',
},
{
province: '吉林',
city: '丹东',
type: '笔',
price: '8',
},
{
province: '吉林',
city: '白山',
type: '笔',
price: '9',
},
{
province: '吉林',
city: '丹东',
type: ' 纸张',
price: '3',
},
{
province: '吉林',
city: '白山',
type: '纸张',
price: '1',
},
],
};
const s2options = {
width: 600,
height: 600,
}
<div id="container"></div>
import { PivotSheet } from '@antv/s2';
const container = document.getElementById('container');
const s2 = new PivotSheet(container, s2DataConfig, s2options)
s2.render()
git clone git@github.com:antvis/S2.git
cd S2
# 安装依赖
yarn # 或者 yarn bootstrap
# 调试 s2-core
yarn core:start
# 调试 s2-react
yarn react:playground
# 单元测试
yarn test
# 打包
yarn build
# 代码风格和类型检测
yarn lint
# 本地启动官网
yarn site:bootstrap
yarn site:start
MIT@AntV.