@antv/s2

by antvis
1.9.1 (see all)

⚡️ Practical analytical Table rendering core lib.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

353

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

简体中文 | English

S2

数据驱动的多维分析表格。

npm Version Version ci test status Coverage release-date

npm bundle size Discussions issues-helper License: MIT@AntV

S2 是 AntV 在多维交叉分析表格领域的解决方案，完全基于数据驱动的方式。通过提供底层能力库，基础组件，业务场景组件以及自由扩展的能力，让开发者基于自身场景自由选择，既能开箱即用，又能自由发挥。

🏠 官网

homepage

✨ 特性

  1. 多维交叉分析： 告别单一分析维度，全面拥抱任意维度的自由组合分析。
  2. 高性能：能支持全量百万数据下 <8s 渲染，也能通过局部下钻来实现秒级渲染。
  3. 高扩展性：支持任意的自定义扩展（包括但不局限于布局，样式，交互，数据 hook 流等）。
  4. 开箱即用：提供不同分析场景下开箱即用的 react 表组件及配套分析组件，只需要简单的配置即可轻松实现复杂场景的表渲染。
  5. 可交互：支持丰富的交互形式（单选、圈选、行选、列选、冻结行头、宽高拖拽，自定义交互等）

📦 安装

$ npm install @antv/s2
# yarn add @antv/s2

🔨 使用

1. 数据准备

s2DataConfig 
const s2DataConfig = {
  fields: {
    rows: ['province', 'city'],
    columns: ['type'],
    values: ['price'],
  },
  data: [
     {
      province: '浙江',
      city: '杭州',
      type: '笔',
      price: '1',
    },
    {
      province: '浙江',
      city: '杭州',
      type: '纸张',
      price: '2',
    },
    {
      province: '浙江',
      city: '舟山',
      type: '笔',
      price: '17',
    },
    {
      province: '浙江',
      city: '舟山',
      type: '纸张',
      price: '0.5',
    },
    {
      province: '吉林',
      city: '丹东',
      type: '笔',
      price: '8',
    },
    {
      province: '吉林',
      city: '白山',
      type: '笔',
      price: '9',
    },
    {
      province: '吉林',
      city: '丹东',
      type: ' 纸张',
      price: '3',
    },
    {
      province: '吉林',
      city: '白山',
      type: '纸张',
      price: '1',
    },
  ],
};

2. 配置项准备

const s2options = {
  width: 600,
  height: 600,
}

3. 渲染

<div id="container"></div>

import { PivotSheet } from '@antv/s2';

const container = document.getElementById('container');

const s2 = new PivotSheet(container, s2DataConfig, s2options)

s2.render()

4. 结果

result

📦 Packages

PackageLatestBetaAlphaSizeDownload
@antv/s2latestbetaalphasizedownload
@antv/s2-reactlatestbetaalphasizedownload

👤 Author

@AntV

🤝 参与贡献

git clone git@github.com:antvis/S2.git

cd S2

# 安装依赖
yarn # 或者 yarn bootstrap

# 调试 s2-core
yarn core:start

# 调试 s2-react
yarn react:playground

# 单元测试
yarn test

# 打包
yarn build

# 代码风格和类型检测
yarn lint

# 本地启动官网
yarn site:bootstrap
yarn site:start

📧 联系我们

S2

👬 Contributors

https://github.com/antvis/s2/graphs/contributors

📄 License

MIT@AntV.

