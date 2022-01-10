openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@antv/layout

by antvis
0.1.19 (see all)

Layout algorithms for graphs.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

47.3K

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

About

Layout algorithms for AntV

Installation

# npm
$ npm install @antv/layout --save

# yarn
$ yarn add @antv/layout

Usage

import { GridLayout } from '@antv/layout'

const model = {
  nodes: [
    {
      id: 'node1',
      x: 0,
      y: 0,
    }, {
      id: 'node2',
      x: 20,
      y: 20,
    },
  ],
  edges: [
    {
      source: 'node1',
      target: 'node2',
    },
  ],
}

const gridLayout = new GridLayout({
  type: 'grid',
  width: 600,
  height: 400,
  rows: 4,
  cols: 4,
})

const newModel = gridLayout.layout(model)

Documentation

License

The scripts and documentation in this project are released under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial