About

Layout algorithms for AntV

Installation

npm npm install @antv/layout --save yarn yarn add @antv/layout

Usage

import { GridLayout } from '@antv/layout' const model = { nodes: [ { id: 'node1' , x: 0 , y: 0 , }, { id: 'node2' , x: 20 , y: 20 , }, ], edges: [ { source: 'node1' , target: 'node2' , }, ], } const gridLayout = new GridLayout({ type : 'grid' , width: 600 , height: 400 , rows: 4 , cols: 4 , }) const newModel = gridLayout.layout(model)

Documentation

License

The scripts and documentation in this project are released under the MIT License.