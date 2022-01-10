Layout algorithms for AntV
# npm
$ npm install @antv/layout --save
# yarn
$ yarn add @antv/layout
import { GridLayout } from '@antv/layout'
const model = {
nodes: [
{
id: 'node1',
x: 0,
y: 0,
}, {
id: 'node2',
x: 20,
y: 20,
},
],
edges: [
{
source: 'node1',
target: 'node2',
},
],
}
const gridLayout = new GridLayout({
type: 'grid',
width: 600,
height: 400,
rows: 4,
cols: 4,
})
const newModel = gridLayout.layout(model)
The scripts and documentation in this project are released under the MIT License.