L7Plot

✨ 特性

📦 开箱即用：配置式的地理图表，内置多粒度行政数据

🚀 元素丰富：图表类型及地图组件丰富，多地图底图支持

💯 容易定制: 数据驱动，从数到形，支持多图层及多图表层叠

🌱 动态交互：图表交互能力强、支持 2/3D 视角、提供命令式动态交互 API

📦 安装

$ npm install @antv/l7plot

🔨 使用

import { Dot } from '@antv/l7plot' ; const data = [ { lng: 103.715 , lat: 31.211 , depth: 10 , mag: 5.8 , title: 'M 5.8 - eastern Sichuan, China' }, { lng: 104.682 , lat: 31.342 , depth: 10 , mag: 5.7 , title: 'M 5.7 - eastern Sichuan, China' }, ]; const dot = new Dot( 'container' , { map: { type : 'mapbox' , style: 'light' , center: [ 103.447303 , 31.753574 ], zoom: 7 , }, autoFit: true , source: { data: data, parser: { type : 'json' , x: 'lng' , y: 'lat' }, }, color: { field: 'mag' , value: [ '#82cf9c' , '#10b3b0' , '#2033ab' ], scale: { type : 'quantize' }, }, size: { field: 'mag' , value: ( { mag } ) => (mag - 4.3 ) * 10 , }, state: { active: true }, scale: { position: 'bottomright' }, legend: { position: 'bottomleft' }, tooltip: { items: [ 'title' , 'mag' , 'depth' ], }, });

本地开发

$ npm install yarn -g $ yarn bootstrap $ yarn dev $ yarn dev-website $ yarn test $ yarn test -live

🤝 如何贡献

如果您在使用的过程中碰到问题，可以先通过 issues 看看有没有类似的 bug 或者建议。

如需提交代码，请遵从我们的贡献指南。

许可证

MIT