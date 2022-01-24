openbase logo
@antv/l7plot

by antvis
0.0.3-alpha.9

🌍 Geospatial Visualization Chart Library

Readme

English | 简体中文

L7Plot

🌍 基于 L7 的地理空间可视化图表库。

Version Status Release Status Coverage Status Percentage of issues still open Average time to resolve an issue

网站快速开始API图表示例

✨ 特性

  • 📦 开箱即用：配置式的地理图表，内置多粒度行政数据
  • 🚀 元素丰富：图表类型及地图组件丰富，多地图底图支持
  • 💯 容易定制: 数据驱动，从数到形，支持多图层及多图表层叠
  • 🌱 动态交互：图表交互能力强、支持 2/3D 视角、提供命令式动态交互 API

📦 安装

$ npm install @antv/l7plot

🔨 使用

import { Dot } from '@antv/l7plot';

const data = [
  { lng: 103.715, lat: 31.211, depth: 10, mag: 5.8, title: 'M 5.8 - eastern Sichuan, China' },
  { lng: 104.682, lat: 31.342, depth: 10, mag: 5.7, title: 'M 5.7 - eastern Sichuan, China' },
  // ...
];

const dot = new Dot('container', {
  map: {
    type: 'mapbox',
    style: 'light',
    center: [103.447303, 31.753574],
    zoom: 7,
  },
  autoFit: true,
  source: {
    data: data,
    parser: { type: 'json', x: 'lng', y: 'lat' },
  },
  color: {
    field: 'mag',
    value: ['#82cf9c', '#10b3b0', '#2033ab'],
    scale: { type: 'quantize' },
  },
  size: {
    field: 'mag',
    value: ({ mag }) => (mag - 4.3) * 10,
  },
  state: { active: true },
  scale: { position: 'bottomright' },
  legend: { position: 'bottomleft' },
  tooltip: {
    items: ['title', 'mag', 'depth'],
  },
});

本地开发

# 全局安装 yarn
$ npm install yarn -g

# 安装项目依赖
$ yarn bootstrap

# 实时编译各 package 并启动 storybook
$ yarn dev

# 运行网站
$ yarn dev-website

# 运行单元测试
$ yarn test

# 打开 electron 运行单元测试，并监听测试文件
$ yarn test-live

🤝 如何贡献

如果您在使用的过程中碰到问题，可以先通过 issues 看看有没有类似的 bug 或者建议。

如需提交代码，请遵从我们的贡献指南

许可证

MIT

