openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@antv/hierarchy

by antvis
0.6.8 (see all)

Layout algorithms for visualizing hierarchical data.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

50.9K

GitHub Stars

131

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hierarchy

layout algorithms for visualizing hierarchical data.

API

example

const Hierarchy = require('@antv/hierarchy');

// your tree data
const root = {
  isRoot: true,
  id: 'Root',
  children: [
    {
      id: 'SubTreeNode1',
      children: [
        {
          id: 'SubTreeNode1.1'
        },
        {
          id: 'SubTreeNode1.2'
        }
      ]
    },
    {
      id: 'SubTreeNode2'
    }
  ]
};

// apply layout
const NODE_SIZE = 16;
const PEM = 5;
const ctx = document.getElementById('id-of-canvas-element').getContext('2d');
const rootNode = Hierarchy.compactBox(root, {
  direction: 'H', // H / V / LR / RL / TB / BT
  getId(d) {
    return d.id;
  },
  getHeight(d) {
    if (d.isRoot) {
      return NODE_SIZE * 2;
    }
    return NODE_SIZE;
  },
  getWidth(d) {
    if (d.isRoot) {
      return ctx.measureText(d.id).width * 2 + PEM * 1.6;
    }
    return ctx.measureText(d.id).width + PEM * 1.6;
  },
  getHGap(d) {
    if (d.isRoot) {
      return PEM * 2;
    }
    return PEM;
  },
  getVGap(d) {
    if (d.isRoot) {
      return PEM * 2;
    }
    return PEM;
  },
  getSubTreeSep(d) {
    if (!d.children || !d.children.length) {
      return 0;
    }
    return PEM;
  }
});

layout types

Hierarchy[type]

compactBox

this layout differs from d3-hierarcy.tree, it is a compact box tidy layout that is tidy in both horizontal and vertical directions.

demos

LRRLH
LRRLH
TBBTV
TBBTV

dendrogram

demos

LRRLH
LRRLH
TBBTV
TBBTV

indented

demos

LRRLH
LRRLH

mindmap

this layout is inspired by XMind.

demos

mindmap

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial