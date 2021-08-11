layout algorithms for visualizing hierarchical data.
const Hierarchy = require('@antv/hierarchy');
// your tree data
const root = {
isRoot: true,
id: 'Root',
children: [
{
id: 'SubTreeNode1',
children: [
{
id: 'SubTreeNode1.1'
},
{
id: 'SubTreeNode1.2'
}
]
},
{
id: 'SubTreeNode2'
}
]
};
// apply layout
const NODE_SIZE = 16;
const PEM = 5;
const ctx = document.getElementById('id-of-canvas-element').getContext('2d');
const rootNode = Hierarchy.compactBox(root, {
direction: 'H', // H / V / LR / RL / TB / BT
getId(d) {
return d.id;
},
getHeight(d) {
if (d.isRoot) {
return NODE_SIZE * 2;
}
return NODE_SIZE;
},
getWidth(d) {
if (d.isRoot) {
return ctx.measureText(d.id).width * 2 + PEM * 1.6;
}
return ctx.measureText(d.id).width + PEM * 1.6;
},
getHGap(d) {
if (d.isRoot) {
return PEM * 2;
}
return PEM;
},
getVGap(d) {
if (d.isRoot) {
return PEM * 2;
}
return PEM;
},
getSubTreeSep(d) {
if (!d.children || !d.children.length) {
return 0;
}
return PEM;
}
});
Hierarchy[type]
this layout differs from
d3-hierarcy.tree, it is a compact box tidy layout that is tidy in both horizontal and vertical directions.
this layout is inspired by XMind.
