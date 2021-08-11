hierarchy

const Hierarchy = require ( '@antv/hierarchy' ); const root = { isRoot : true , id : 'Root' , children : [ { id : 'SubTreeNode1' , children : [ { id : 'SubTreeNode1.1' }, { id : 'SubTreeNode1.2' } ] }, { id : 'SubTreeNode2' } ] }; const NODE_SIZE = 16 ; const PEM = 5 ; const ctx = document .getElementById( 'id-of-canvas-element' ).getContext( '2d' ); const rootNode = Hierarchy.compactBox(root, { direction : 'H' , getId(d) { return d.id; }, getHeight(d) { if (d.isRoot) { return NODE_SIZE * 2 ; } return NODE_SIZE; }, getWidth(d) { if (d.isRoot) { return ctx.measureText(d.id).width * 2 + PEM * 1.6 ; } return ctx.measureText(d.id).width + PEM * 1.6 ; }, getHGap(d) { if (d.isRoot) { return PEM * 2 ; } return PEM; }, getVGap(d) { if (d.isRoot) { return PEM * 2 ; } return PEM; }, getSubTreeSep(d) { if (!d.children || !d.children.length) { return 0 ; } return PEM; } });

compactBox

this layout differs from d3-hierarcy.tree , it is a compact box tidy layout that is tidy in both horizontal and vertical directions.

demos

LR RL H

TB BT V

dendrogram

demos

LR RL H

TB BT V

indented

demos

LR RL H

mindmap

this layout is inspired by XMind.