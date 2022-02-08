Gatsby Theme for AntV ⚛ ✨ Polished Gatsby theme for documentation site.

Features

⚛ Prerendered static site

🌎 Internationalization support by i18next

📝 Markdown-based documentation and menus

🎬 Examples with live playground

🏗 Unified Theme and Layout

🆙 Easy customized header nav

🧩 Built-in home page components

Websites using it

Usage

Create a Gatsby site from gatsby-starter-theme-antv.

$ yarn global add gatsby-cli // or npm install gatsby-cli -g $ gatsby new mysite https://github.com/antvis/gatsby-starter-theme-antv

Start developing.

$ cd mysite $ yarn start

✨ AntV 站点 接入方式 和 额外功能

const { repository } = require ( './package.json' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : `@antv/gatsby-theme-antv` , options : { GATrackingId : `UA-XXXXXXXXX-X` , pathPrefix : '/g2' , theme : { 'primary-color' : '#873bf4' , }, pwa : true , cname : true , codeSplit : true , }, }, ], siteMetadata : { title : `AntV` , description : `Ant Visualization solution home page` , githubUrl : repository.url, logoUrl : '' , navs : [], docs : [], examples : [], isAntVSite : false , galleryMenuCloseAll : false , showSearch : true , showChinaMirror : true , showLanguageSwitcher : true , showAntVProductsCard : true , showGithubStar : false , showGithubCorner : true , showChartResize : true , themeSwitcher : 'g2' , showAPIDoc : true , showExampleDemoTitle : true , mdPlayground : { splitPaneMainSize : '62%' , }, playground : { container : '<canvas id="container" />' , playgroundDidMount : 'console.log("playgroundDidMount");' , playgroundWillUnmount : 'console.log("playgroundWillUnmount");' , devDependencies : { typescript : 'latest' , }, }, versions : [ { '1.x' : 'https://1x.ant.design' , '2.x' : 'https://2x.ant.design' , '3.x' : 'https://ant.design' , '4.x' : 'https://next.ant.design' , }, ], redirects : [ { from : /\/old-url/ , to : '/new-url' , }, ], announcement : { zh : '站内公告，用于展示一些更新信息，如：文档更新、版本发布等' , en : 'The announcement in the website, used to display some updated information, such as document update, version release and etc' , }, }, };

navs : props

: props docs : props

: props examples : props

Components

import SEO from '@antv/gatsby-theme-antv/site/components/Seo' ; import Header from '@antv/gatsby-theme-antv/site/components/Header' ; import Footer from '@antv/gatsby-theme-antv/site/components/Footer' ; import Banner from '@antv/gatsby-theme-antv/site/components/Banner' ; import Features from '@antv/gatsby-theme-antv/site/components/Features' ; import Applications from '@antv/gatsby-theme-antv/site/components/Applications' ; import Companies from '@antv/gatsby-theme-antv/site/components/Companies' ; const Layout = () => { const features = [ { icon : 'https://gw.alipayobjects.com/zos/basement_prod/5dbaf094-c064-4a0d-9968-76020b9f1510.svg' , title : 'xxxxx' , description : 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' , }, { icon : 'https://gw.alipayobjects.com/zos/basement_prod/0a0371ab-6bed-41ad-a99b-87a5044ba11b.svg' , title : 'xxxxx' , description : 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' , }, { icon : 'https://gw.alipayobjects.com/zos/basement_prod/716d0bc0-e311-4b28-b79f-afdd16e8148e.svg' , title : 'xxxxx' , description : 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' , }, ]; const cases = [ { logo : 'https://gw.alipayobjects.com/mdn/rms_23b644/afts/img/A*2Ij9T76DyCcAAAAAAAAAAABkARQnAQ' , title : '灯塔专业版' , description : '深入金融的基金深入金融的基金深入金融的基金深入金融的基金深入金融的基金深入金融的基金深入金融的基金深入金融的基金深入金融的基金深入金融的基金深入金融的基金' , link : '#' , image : 'https://gw.alipayobjects.com/mdn/rms_23b644/afts/img/A*oCd7Sq3N-QEAAAAAAAAAAABkARQnAQ' , }, ]; const companies = [ { name : '公司1' , image : 'https://gw.alipayobjects.com/mdn/rms_f8c6a0/afts/img/A*Z1NnQ6L4xCIAAAAAAAAAAABkARQnAQ' , }, { name : '公司2' , image : 'https://gw.alipayobjects.com/mdn/rms_f8c6a0/afts/img/A*6u3hTpsd7h8AAAAAAAAAAABkARQnAQ' , }, ]; const notifications = [ { type : '测试' , title : 'G6 3.2 全新上线！' , date : '2019.12.04' , link : '#' , }, ]; const downloadButton = { text : '下载使用' , link : 'https://antv.alipay.com/zh-cn/index.html' , }; return ( <> <SEO title="蚂蚁数据可视化" lang="zh" /> <Header subTitle="子产品名" logo={{ link: 'https://antv.alipay.com', img: <img src="url" />, }} githubUrl="https://github.com/antvis/g2" // docs={[]} showSearch={false} showGithubCorner={false} showLanguageSwitcher={false} onLanguageChange={(language) => { console.log(language); }} defaultLanguage="zh" /> <Footer // columns={[]} // bottom={<div>powered by antv</div>} /> <Banner coverImage={<svg></svg>} // 右侧 banner svg 内容 title="主页标题" description="主页描述内容描述内容描述内容描述内容" buttonText="按钮文字" buttonHref={'#按钮链接路径'} notifications={notifications} // 可传 1-2 个内容，若不传则显示 2 个默认通知 style={{}} className="Banner 的 className" video="视频按钮点开后视频的链接，不传则不会出现视频按钮" githubStarLink="Github Star 链接，不传则不会出现 GitHub Start 按钮" downloadButton={downloadButton} // 不传则不会出现下载按钮 /> <Features title="优势页面名称" // 可不传 features={features} // 必传 style={{}} className="Features 的 className" /> <Cases cases={cases} style={{}} className="Cases 的 className" /> <Companies title="公司页面名称" // 必传 companies={companies} // 必传 style={{}} className="Companies 的 className" /> </> ); };

Custom Tag in Markdown

We support three type of custom tags in markdown

tag

< tag color = "green" text = "分类图例" > 分类图例 </ tag >

See antd Tag components for more usage.

swatch

< swatch colors = "#F4664A,#30BF78,#FAAD14" colorNames = "Red,Green,Yellow" > </ swatch >

swatch props:

name description isRequired type default title - true string - darkmode - false boolean - colors - false string - colornames - false string - grid - false 'sudoku' 'sudoku'

playground

Insert demos to markdown document as code playground.

将 demo 以代码预览效果插入到 markdown 文档中。

< playground path = 'category/basic/demo/ts-demo.ts' rid = 'container' > </ playground >

playground props:

name description isRequired type default path demo relative path true string - height height of code playground false number 400 rid specify the container ID when more than one demo in docs false string 'container'

Develop

yarn install yarn start

Visit https://localhost:8000 to preview.

Publish to npm

⚠️ If it is your first time for GitHub release, please read the following steps, otherwise, you can skip directly to the third step.

Generate a personal access token: (release-it only needs "repo" access; no "admin" or other scopes).

Click the button 'Generate token', then your token would be generated. Copy this token as soon as you get it since you won’t be able to see it again after refreshing the web page!

Make sure the token is available as an environment variable.

Example:

export GITHUB_TOKEN= "YOUR TOKEN"

In macOS or Linux, this can be added to e.g. ~/.profile or ~/.zshrc, so it's available everytime the shell is used.

More details for the GitHub releases preperation: GitHub Releases

Run the following commands in your terminal.

cd @antv/gatsby-theme-antv npm run release

Deploy

npm run deploy

Set envoironment variable GATSBY_PATH_PREFIX to / in deploy service like netlify to preview pathPrefix site in root domain.

Add Dependency

cd @antv/gatsby-theme-antv yarn add shallowequal

or

yarn workspace @antv/gatsby-theme-antv add shallowequal

exports.wrapPageElement = ( { element, props } ) => { return React.cloneElement(element, { ...props, ...element.props, footerProps : { bottom : 'xxx' , }, }); };

How to embed other markdown document in a markdown document

`markdown:docs/common/data-mapping.zh.md`

docs/common/data-mapping.zh.md is the path relative to the current project. It supports multiple levels of nested.

Related libraries