Create a Gatsby site from gatsby-starter-theme-antv.
$ yarn global add gatsby-cli // or npm install gatsby-cli -g
$ gatsby new mysite https://github.com/antvis/gatsby-starter-theme-antv
Start developing.
$ cd mysite
$ yarn start
gatsby-config.js
// gatsby-config.js
const { repository } = require('./package.json');
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: `@antv/gatsby-theme-antv`,
options: {
// pagesPath: './site/pages',
GATrackingId: `UA-XXXXXXXXX-X`,
pathPrefix: '/g2',
// antd 主题：https://github.com/ant-design/ant-design/blob/master/components/style/themes/default.less
theme: {
'primary-color': '#873bf4',
},
pwa: true, // 是否开启 gatsby-plugin-offline
cname: true, // 是否自动从 siteUrl 中提取 CNAME 文件
codeSplit: true, // 是否开启 gatsby 按路由的代码分割，默认为 false
},
},
],
siteMetadata: {
title: `AntV`,
description: `Ant Visualization solution home page`,
githubUrl: repository.url,
logoUrl: '', // 自定义 logo
navs: [], // 用于定义顶部菜单
docs: [], // 用于定义文档页面的二级分类菜单
examples: [], // 用于定义演示页面的二级菜单，属性见下方
isAntVSite: false, //是否是AntV官网，header样式footer和图表详情页均为定制
galleryMenuCloseAll: false, // 是否默认收起 gallery 页面所有 menu
showSearch: true, // 是否展示搜索框
showChinaMirror: true, // 是否展示国内镜像链接
showLanguageSwitcher: true, // 用于定义是否展示语言切换
showAntVProductsCard: true, // 是否展示 AntV 系列产品的卡片链接
showGithubStar: false, // 是否展示 Github Star
showGithubCorner: true, // 是否展示角落的 GitHub 图标
showChartResize: true, // 是否在demo页展示图表视图切换
themeSwitcher: 'g2', // 是否在demo页展示主题切换, 取值为'g2' | 'g2plot' 如果不设置则不展示主题切换工具
showAPIDoc: true, // 是否在demo页展示API文档
showExampleDemoTitle: true, // 有截图的是否要展示 title 名称
mdPlayground: {
// markdown 文档中的 playground 若干设置
splitPaneMainSize: '62%',
},
playground: {
container: '<canvas id="container" />', // 定义演示的渲染节点，默认 <div id="container" />
playgroundDidMount: 'console.log("playgroundDidMount");',
playgroundWillUnmount: 'console.log("playgroundWillUnmount");',
devDependencies: {
// 如果 example 是 ts 文件，需要加上 ts 依赖，才能在 codesandbox 正确运行
typescript: 'latest',
},
},
versions: [
{
'1.x': 'https://1x.ant.design',
'2.x': 'https://2x.ant.design',
'3.x': 'https://ant.design',
'4.x': 'https://next.ant.design',
},
],
redirects: [
{
from: /\/old-url/,
to: '/new-url', // 不指定 to 时直接跳转到 https://antv-2018.alipay.com/***
},
],
announcement: {
zh: '站内公告，用于展示一些更新信息，如：文档更新、版本发布等',
en:
'The announcement in the website, used to display some updated information, such as document update, version release and etc',
},
},
};
import SEO from '@antv/gatsby-theme-antv/site/components/Seo';
import Header from '@antv/gatsby-theme-antv/site/components/Header';
import Footer from '@antv/gatsby-theme-antv/site/components/Footer';
import Banner from '@antv/gatsby-theme-antv/site/components/Banner';
import Features from '@antv/gatsby-theme-antv/site/components/Features';
import Applications from '@antv/gatsby-theme-antv/site/components/Applications';
import Companies from '@antv/gatsby-theme-antv/site/components/Companies';
// @antv/gatsby-theme-antv/components/Header for commonjs version
const Layout = () => {
const features = [
{
icon:
'https://gw.alipayobjects.com/zos/basement_prod/5dbaf094-c064-4a0d-9968-76020b9f1510.svg',
title: 'xxxxx',
description: 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx',
},
{
icon:
'https://gw.alipayobjects.com/zos/basement_prod/0a0371ab-6bed-41ad-a99b-87a5044ba11b.svg',
title: 'xxxxx',
description: 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx',
},
{
icon:
'https://gw.alipayobjects.com/zos/basement_prod/716d0bc0-e311-4b28-b79f-afdd16e8148e.svg',
title: 'xxxxx',
description: 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx',
},
];
const cases = [
{
logo:
'https://gw.alipayobjects.com/mdn/rms_23b644/afts/img/A*2Ij9T76DyCcAAAAAAAAAAABkARQnAQ',
title: '灯塔专业版',
description:
'深入金融的基金深入金融的基金深入金融的基金深入金融的基金深入金融的基金深入金融的基金深入金融的基金深入金融的基金深入金融的基金深入金融的基金深入金融的基金',
link: '#',
image:
'https://gw.alipayobjects.com/mdn/rms_23b644/afts/img/A*oCd7Sq3N-QEAAAAAAAAAAABkARQnAQ',
},
// ...
];
const companies = [
{
name: '公司1',
image:
'https://gw.alipayobjects.com/mdn/rms_f8c6a0/afts/img/A*Z1NnQ6L4xCIAAAAAAAAAAABkARQnAQ',
},
{
name: '公司2',
image:
'https://gw.alipayobjects.com/mdn/rms_f8c6a0/afts/img/A*6u3hTpsd7h8AAAAAAAAAAABkARQnAQ',
},
// ...
];
const notifications = [
{
type: '测试',
title: 'G6 3.2 全新上线！',
date: '2019.12.04',
link: '#',
},
];
const downloadButton = {
text: '下载使用',
link: 'https://antv.alipay.com/zh-cn/index.html',
};
return (
<>
<SEO title="蚂蚁数据可视化" lang="zh" />
<Header
subTitle="子产品名"
logo={{
link: 'https://antv.alipay.com',
img: <img src="url" />,
}}
githubUrl="https://github.com/antvis/g2"
// docs={[]}
showSearch={false}
showGithubCorner={false}
showLanguageSwitcher={false}
onLanguageChange={(language) => {
console.log(language);
}}
defaultLanguage="zh"
/>
<Footer
// columns={[]}
// bottom={<div>powered by antv</div>}
/>
<Banner
coverImage={<svg></svg>} // 右侧 banner svg 内容
title="主页标题"
description="主页描述内容描述内容描述内容描述内容"
buttonText="按钮文字"
buttonHref={'#按钮链接路径'}
notifications={notifications} // 可传 1-2 个内容，若不传则显示 2 个默认通知
style={{}}
className="Banner 的 className"
video="视频按钮点开后视频的链接，不传则不会出现视频按钮"
githubStarLink="Github Star 链接，不传则不会出现 GitHub Start 按钮"
downloadButton={downloadButton} // 不传则不会出现下载按钮
/>
<Features
title="优势页面名称" // 可不传
features={features} // 必传
style={{}}
className="Features 的 className"
/>
<Cases cases={cases} style={{}} className="Cases 的 className" />
<Companies
title="公司页面名称" // 必传
companies={companies} // 必传
style={{}}
className="Companies 的 className"
/>
</>
);
};
We support three type of custom tags in markdown
<tag color="green" text="分类图例">分类图例</tag>
See antd Tag components for more usage.
<swatch colors="#F4664A,#30BF78,#FAAD14" colorNames="Red,Green,Yellow"></swatch>
swatch props:
|name
|description
|isRequired
|type
|default
|title
|-
|true
|string
|-
|darkmode
|-
|false
|boolean
|-
|colors
|-
|false
|string
|-
|colornames
|-
|false
|string
|-
|grid
|-
|false
|'sudoku'
|'sudoku'
Insert demos to markdown document as code playground.
将 demo 以代码预览效果插入到 markdown 文档中。
<playground path='category/basic/demo/ts-demo.ts' rid='container'></playground>
playground props:
|name
|description
|isRequired
|type
|default
|path
|demo relative path
|true
|string
|-
|height
|height of code playground
|false
|number
|400
|rid
|specify the container ID when more than one demo in docs
|false
|string
|'container'
yarn install
yarn start
Visit https://localhost:8000 to preview.
⚠️ If it is your first time for GitHub release, please read the following steps, otherwise, you can skip directly to the third step.
Click the button 'Generate token', then your token would be generated. Copy this token as soon as you get it since you won’t be able to see it again after refreshing the web page!
Example:
export GITHUB_TOKEN="YOUR TOKEN"
In macOS or Linux, this can be added to e.g. ~/.profile or ~/.zshrc, so it's available everytime the shell is used.
More details for the GitHub releases preperation: GitHub Releases
cd @antv/gatsby-theme-antv
npm run release
npm run deploy
Set envoironment variable
GATSBY_PATH_PREFIXto
/in deploy service like netlify to preview pathPrefix site in root domain.
cd @antv/gatsby-theme-antv
yarn add shallowequal
or
yarn workspace @antv/gatsby-theme-antv add shallowequal
// gatsby-browser.js
exports.wrapPageElement = ({ element, props }) => {
return React.cloneElement(element, {
...props,
...element.props,
// https://github.com/react-component/footer#api
footerProps: {
bottom: 'xxx',
},
});
};
`markdown:docs/common/data-mapping.zh.md`
docs/common/data-mapping.zh.md is the path relative to the current project. It supports multiple levels of nested.