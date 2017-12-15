Chart's interaction enhancement tool for G2(Please use a version greater than 3.0.1).

Install

$ npm install @antv/g2-brush

or use cdn:

< script src = "https://gw.alipayobjects.com/os/antv/assets/g2-brush/0.0.2/g2-brush.js" > </ script >

Usage

First of all, the brush instance must be created after the chart be rendered.

import Brush from '@antv/g2-brush' ; chart.render(); new Brush({ canvas : chart.get( 'canvas' ), chart, type : 'X' , });

Example

online demos: https://antvis.github.io/g2-brush/demos/#

$.getJSON( './data/top2000.json' , data => { const ds = new DataSet(); const dv = ds.createView( 'test' ) .source(data) .transform({ as : [ 'count' ], groupBy : [ 'release' ], operations : [ 'count' ], type : 'aggregate' }); const chart = new G2.Chart({ container : 'canvas' , forceFit : true , height : window .innerHeight }); chart.source(dv); chart.scale({ count : { alias : 'top2000 唱片总量' }, release : { tickInterval : 5 , alias : '唱片发行年份' } }); chart.interval() .position( 'release*count' ) .color( '#e50000' ); chart.render(); new Brush({ canvas : chart.get( 'canvas' ), chart, type : 'X' , onBrushstart() { chart.hideTooltip(); }, onBrushmove() { chart.hideTooltip(); } }); chart.on( 'plotdblclick' , () => { chart.get( 'options' ).filters = {}; chart.repaint(); }); });

API

API DOCS

Development

$ npm install $ npm run dev

How to Contribute

Please let us know how can we help. Do check out issues for bug reports or suggestions first.

To become a contributor, please follow our contributing guide.