@antv/g2

by antvis
4.1.34

📊 A highly interactive data-driven visualization grammar for statistical charts.

Overview

59K

GitHub Stars

11.1K

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

128

Dependencies

15

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

English | 简体中文

G2

一套面向常规统计图表，以数据驱动的高交互可视化图形语法。

CI Coverage Status NPM Package NPM Downloads Dependencies Percentage of issues still open PRs Welcome

网站教程文档博客G2Plot

G2 是一套基于图形语法理论的可视化底层引擎，以数据驱动，提供图形语法与交互语法，具有高度的易用性和扩展性。使用 G2，你可以无需关注图表各种繁琐的实现细节，一条语句即可使用 Canvas 或 SVG 构建出各种各样的可交互的统计图表。

📺 线上示例

✨ 特性

  • 💯 完善的图形语法：数据到图形的映射，能够绘制出所有的图表。
  • 🤩 全新的交互语法：通过触发和反馈机制可以组合出各种交互行为，对数据进行探索。
  • 🦍 强大的 View 模块：可支持开发个性化的数据多维分析图形。
  • 👬 双引擎渲染：Canvas 或 SVG 任意切换。
  • 💄 可视化组件体系：面向交互、体验优雅。
  • 🛡 全面拥抱 TypeScript：提供完整的类型定义文件。

📦 安装

$ npm install @antv/g2

🔨 快速上手

在绘图前我们需要为 G2 准备一个 DOM 容器：

<div id="c1"></div>

import { Chart } from '@antv/g2';

const data = [
  { genre: 'Sports', sold: 275 },
  { genre: 'Strategy', sold: 115 },
  { genre: 'Action', sold: 120 },
  { genre: 'Shooter', sold: 350 },
  { genre: 'Other', sold: 150 },
];

// Step 1: 创建 Chart 对象
const chart = new Chart({
  container: 'c1', // 指定图表容器 ID
  width: 600, // 指定图表宽度
  height: 300, // 指定图表高度
});

// Step 2: 载入数据源
chart.data(data);

// Step 3: 创建图形语法，绘制柱状图
chart.interval().position('genre*sold');

// Step 4: 渲染图表
chart.render();

⌨️ 本地开发

# 安装依赖
$ npm install

# 运行测试用例
$ npm run test

# 打开 electron 运行测试用例，监听文件变化构建
$ npm run test-live

# 运行 CI
$ npm run ci

# 运行网站
$ npm start

🏷️ 版本

你也可以在业务中使用基于 G2 封装的常规统计图表 G2Plot，可以使用配置的方式快速生成一个通用图表，降低开发者的使用成本。

🤝 如何贡献

如果您在使用的过程中碰到问题，可以先通过 issues 看看有没有类似的 bug 或者建议。

如需提交代码，请遵从我们的贡献指南

Let's fund issues in this repository

联系我们

钉钉群组号码: 30233731 / 35686967 (2 群)

cabbage 3 Reviews
Front-end engineer, intern at Ctrip, code with heart, @vuejs supponer.
9 months ago
Bleeding Edge
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers
Highly Customizable

G2 is a visualization grammar, a data-driven visual language with a high level of usability and scalability. It provides a set of grammars, takes users beyond a limited set of charts to an almost unlimited world of graphical forms. With G2, you can describe the visual appearance and interactive behavior of a visualization just by one statement, and generate web-based views using Canvas or SVG.

Voratham.Siri Thailand, Samut Prakarn 0 Reviews
I just be coder and crazy learner
7 months ago

