English | 简体中文
G2 是一套基于图形语法理论的可视化底层引擎，以数据驱动，提供图形语法与交互语法，具有高度的易用性和扩展性。使用 G2，你可以无需关注图表各种繁琐的实现细节，一条语句即可使用 Canvas 或 SVG 构建出各种各样的可交互的统计图表。
$ npm install @antv/g2
在绘图前我们需要为 G2 准备一个 DOM 容器：
<div id="c1"></div>
import { Chart } from '@antv/g2';
const data = [
{ genre: 'Sports', sold: 275 },
{ genre: 'Strategy', sold: 115 },
{ genre: 'Action', sold: 120 },
{ genre: 'Shooter', sold: 350 },
{ genre: 'Other', sold: 150 },
];
// Step 1: 创建 Chart 对象
const chart = new Chart({
container: 'c1', // 指定图表容器 ID
width: 600, // 指定图表宽度
height: 300, // 指定图表高度
});
// Step 2: 载入数据源
chart.data(data);
// Step 3: 创建图形语法，绘制柱状图
chart.interval().position('genre*sold');
// Step 4: 渲染图表
chart.render();
# 安装依赖
$ npm install
# 运行测试用例
$ npm run test
# 打开 electron 运行测试用例，监听文件变化构建
$ npm run test-live
# 运行 CI
$ npm run ci
# 运行网站
$ npm start
你也可以在业务中使用基于 G2 封装的常规统计图表 G2Plot，可以使用配置的方式快速生成一个通用图表，降低开发者的使用成本。
如果您在使用的过程中碰到问题，可以先通过 issues 看看有没有类似的 bug 或者建议。
如需提交代码，请遵从我们的贡献指南。
钉钉群组号码: 30233731 / 35686967 (2 群)
G2 is a visualization grammar, a data-driven visual language with a high level of usability and scalability. It provides a set of grammars, takes users beyond a limited set of charts to an almost unlimited world of graphical forms. With G2, you can describe the visual appearance and interactive behavior of a visualization just by one statement, and generate web-based views using Canvas or SVG.