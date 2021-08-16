Toolkit for mapping elements of sets into geometric objects. (demo)
$ npm install @antv/coord
import { Coordinate, Options } from '@antv/coord';
const optons: Options = {
x: 0,
y: 0,
width: 500,
height: 500,
transformations: [['cartesian']]
};
const coord = new Coordinate(options);
coord.transform('translate', 10, 10);
coord.map([0.5, 0.5]); // [260, 260]
coord.getSize(); // [500, 500]
coord.getCenter(); // [250, 250]
$ git clone git@github.com:antvis/coord.git
$ cd coord
$ npm i
$ npm t
Then send a pull request after coding.
MIT@AntV.