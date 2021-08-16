openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@antv/coord

by antvis
0.4.0 (see all)

Toolkit for mapping elements of sets into geometric objects.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

52.9K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@antv/coord

Toolkit for mapping elements of sets into geometric objects. (demo)

examples

Build Status Coverage Status npm Version npm Download npm License

✨ Features

  • Powerful: Not only does @antv/coord provide some basic affine transformations(translate, rotate, scale, etc.), it also provide some advanced coordinate system transformations(polar, helix, parallel) and cool fisheye transformations.
  • Fixable: It is a independent lib which means you can use it with other libs besides G2, such as D3 to create some awesome charts and animations.
  • Fully embrace TypeScript: All code are written in TypeScript and complete type definition files are provided.

bubbles

📦 Installation

$ npm install @antv/coord

🔨 Getting Started

import { Coordinate, Options } from '@antv/coord';

const optons: Options = {
  x: 0,
  y: 0,
  width: 500,
  height: 500,
  transformations: [['cartesian']]
};

const coord = new Coordinate(options);
coord.transform('translate', 10, 10);
coord.map([0.5, 0.5]); // [260, 260]
coord.getSize(); // [500, 500]
coord.getCenter(); // [250, 250]

📎 Links

📮 Contribution

$ git clone git@github.com:antvis/coord.git

$ cd coord

$ npm i

$ npm t

Then send a pull request after coding.

📄 License

MIT@AntV.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial