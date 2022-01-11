AntV Algorithm

It is an algorithm package of AntV, mainly includes graph related algorithms:

Community Detection k-core: K-Core community detection algorithm -- Find the closely related subgraph structure that conforms to the specified core degree K louvain: LOUVAIN algorithm -- Divide communities according to Modularity i-louvain: I-LOUVAIN algorithm -- Divide communities according to Modularity and Inertial Modularity (properties similarity) labelPropagation: Label Propagation(LP) clustering algorithm minimumSpanningTree: Generate the minimum spanning tree for a graph

nodes clustering k-means: K-Means algorithm - Cluster nodes into K clusters according to the distance between node

Similarity cosineSimilarity: Cosine Similarity algorithm -- Calculate cosine similarity nodesCosineSimilarity: Nodes Cosine Similarity algorithm -- Calculate the cosine similarity between other nodes and seed node

Centrality pageRank: page rank algorithm for nodes ranking degree: calculate the in degree, out degree, and total degree for nodes

Path dijkstra: Dijkstra shortest path algorithm findPath: Find the shortest paths and all paths for two nodes by Dijkstra floydWarshall: Floyd Warshall shortest path algorithm

Other neighbors: Find the neighbors for a node in the graph GADDI: graph structural and semantic pattern matching algorithm detectCycle: Detect the cycles of the graph data dfs: Depth-First search algorithm adjacentMatrix: calculate the adjacency matrix for graph data connectedComponent: Calculate the connected components for graph data



All the algorithms above supports to be calculated with web-worker.