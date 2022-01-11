openbase logo
@antv/algorithm

by antvis
0.1.22 (see all)

常用的图算法 JS 实现，提供给 G6 及 Graphin 用于图分析场景使用。

Readme

AntV Algorithm

It is an algorithm package of AntV, mainly includes graph related algorithms:

  • Community Detection

    • k-core: K-Core community detection algorithm -- Find the closely related subgraph structure that conforms to the specified core degree K
    • louvain: LOUVAIN algorithm -- Divide communities according to Modularity
    • i-louvain: I-LOUVAIN algorithm -- Divide communities according to Modularity and Inertial Modularity (properties similarity)
    • labelPropagation: Label Propagation(LP) clustering algorithm
    • minimumSpanningTree: Generate the minimum spanning tree for a graph

  • nodes clustering

    • k-means: K-Means algorithm - Cluster nodes into K clusters according to the distance between node

  • Similarity

    • cosineSimilarity: Cosine Similarity algorithm -- Calculate cosine similarity
    • nodesCosineSimilarity: Nodes Cosine Similarity algorithm -- Calculate the cosine similarity between other nodes and seed node

  • Centrality

    • pageRank: page rank algorithm for nodes ranking
    • degree: calculate the in degree, out degree, and total degree for nodes

  • Path

    • dijkstra: Dijkstra shortest path algorithm
    • findPath: Find the shortest paths and all paths for two nodes by Dijkstra
    • floydWarshall: Floyd Warshall shortest path algorithm

  • Other

    • neighbors: Find the neighbors for a node in the graph
    • GADDI: graph structural and semantic pattern matching algorithm
    • detectCycle: Detect the cycles of the graph data
    • dfs: Depth-First search algorithm
    • adjacentMatrix: calculate the adjacency matrix for graph data
    • connectedComponent: Calculate the connected components for graph data

All the algorithms above supports to be calculated with web-worker.

