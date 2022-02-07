@anthinkingcoder/keycloak-koa-connect

Keycloak Node.js Adapter

Keycloak is an Open Source Identity and Access Management solution for modern Applications and Services.

This repository contains the source code for the Keycloak Node.js adapter. This module makes it simple to implement a Node.js Connect-friendly application that uses Keycloak for its authentication and authorization needs.

Help and Documentation

Documentation

User Mailing List - Mailing list for help and general questions about Keycloak

Issue Tracker - Issue tracker for bugs and feature requests

Reporting Security Vulnerabilities

If you've found a security vulnerability, please look at the instructions on how to properly report it

Reporting an issue

If you believe you have discovered a defect in the Node.js adapter please open an issue in our Issue Tracker. Please remember to provide a good summary, description as well as steps to reproduce the issue.

Getting started

To run Node.js adapter examples please try one of our quickstarts.

For more details refer to the Keycloak Documentation.

Writing Tests

To write tests refer to the writing tests guide.

Contributing

Before contributing to Node.js adapter please read our contributing guidelines.

Other Keycloak Projects

License