@anthinkingcoder/keycloak-koa-connect

Keycloak is an Open Source Identity and Access Management solution for modern Applications and Services.
This repository contains the source code for the Keycloak Node.js adapter. This module makes it simple to implement a Node.js Connect-friendly application that uses Keycloak for its authentication and authorization needs.
If you've found a security vulnerability, please look at the instructions on how to properly report it
If you believe you have discovered a defect in the Node.js adapter please open an issue in our Issue Tracker. Please remember to provide a good summary, description as well as steps to reproduce the issue.
To run Node.js adapter examples please try one of our quickstarts.
For more details refer to the Keycloak Documentation.
To write tests refer to the writing tests guide.
Before contributing to Node.js adapter please read our contributing guidelines.