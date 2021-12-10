ni

npm i in a yarn project, again? F**k!

ni - use the right package manager

npm i -g @antfu/ni ni

npm · yarn · pnpm

ni - install

ni

ni axios

ni @types/node -D

ni --frozen

ni -g iroiro

nr - run

nr dev --port=3000

nr

nr -

nx - execute

nx jest

nu - upgrade

nu

nu -i

nci - clean install

nci

if the corresponding node manager is not present, this command will install it globally along the way.

Change Directory

ni -C packages/foo vite nr -C playground dev

Config

defaultAgent =npm globalAgent =npm

export NI_CONFIG_FILE= " $HOME /.config/ni/nirc"

ni assumes that you work with lockfiles (and you should)