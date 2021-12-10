openbase logo
ni

@antfu/ni

by Anthony Fu
0.13.0 (see all)

💡 Use the right package manager

Readme

ni

npm i in a yarn project, again? F**k!

ni - use the right package manager


npm i -g @antfu/ni

ni

npm · yarn · pnpm


ni - install

ni

# npm install
# yarn install
# pnpm install

ni axios

# npm i axios
# yarn add axios
# pnpm i axios

ni @types/node -D

# npm i @types/node -D
# yarn add @types/node -D
# pnpm i @types/node -D

ni --frozen

# npm ci
# yarn install --frozen-lockfile
# pnpm install --frozen-lockfile

ni -g iroiro

# npm i -g iroiro
# yarn global add iroiro
# pnpm i -g iroiro

# this uses default agent, regardless your current working directory

nr - run

nr dev --port=3000

# npm run dev -- --port=3000
# yarn run dev --port=3000
# pnpm run dev -- --port=3000

nr

# interactively select the script to run
# supports https://www.npmjs.com/package/npm-scripts-info convention

nr -

# rerun the last command

nx - execute

nx jest

# npx jest
# yarn dlx jest
# pnpm dlx jest

nu - upgrade

nu

# npm upgrade
# yarn upgrade
# pnpm upgrade

nu -i

# (not available for npm)
# yarn upgrade-interactive
# pnpm upgrade -i

nci - clean install

nci

# npm ci
# yarn install --frozen-lockfile
# pnpm install --frozen-lockfile

if the corresponding node manager is not present, this command will install it globally along the way.


Change Directory

ni -C packages/foo vite
nr -C playground dev

Config

; ~/.nirc

; fallback when no lock found
defaultAgent=npm # default "prompt"

; for global installs
globalAgent=npm

# ~/.bashrc

# custom configuration file path
export NI_CONFIG_FILE="$HOME/.config/ni/nirc"

How?

ni assumes that you work with lockfiles (and you should)

Before it runs, it will detect your yarn.lock / pnpm-lock.yaml / package-lock.json to know current package manager (or packageManager field in your packages.json), and runs the corresponding commands.

