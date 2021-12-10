npm i in a yarn project, again? F**k!
ni - use the right package manager
npm i -g @antfu/ni ni
ni - install
ni
# npm install
# yarn install
# pnpm install
ni axios
# npm i axios
# yarn add axios
# pnpm i axios
ni @types/node -D
# npm i @types/node -D
# yarn add @types/node -D
# pnpm i @types/node -D
ni --frozen
# npm ci
# yarn install --frozen-lockfile
# pnpm install --frozen-lockfile
ni -g iroiro
# npm i -g iroiro
# yarn global add iroiro
# pnpm i -g iroiro
# this uses default agent, regardless your current working directory
nr - run
nr dev --port=3000
# npm run dev -- --port=3000
# yarn run dev --port=3000
# pnpm run dev -- --port=3000
nr
# interactively select the script to run
# supports https://www.npmjs.com/package/npm-scripts-info convention
nr -
# rerun the last command
nx - execute
nx jest
# npx jest
# yarn dlx jest
# pnpm dlx jest
nu - upgrade
nu
# npm upgrade
# yarn upgrade
# pnpm upgrade
nu -i
# (not available for npm)
# yarn upgrade-interactive
# pnpm upgrade -i
nci - clean install
nci
# npm ci
# yarn install --frozen-lockfile
# pnpm install --frozen-lockfile
if the corresponding node manager is not present, this command will install it globally along the way.
ni -C packages/foo vite
nr -C playground dev
; ~/.nirc
; fallback when no lock found
defaultAgent=npm # default "prompt"
; for global installs
globalAgent=npm
# ~/.bashrc
# custom configuration file path
export NI_CONFIG_FILE="$HOME/.config/ni/nirc"
ni assumes that you work with lockfiles (and you should)
Before it runs, it will detect your
yarn.lock /
pnpm-lock.yaml /
package-lock.json to know current package manager (or
packageManager field in your packages.json), and runs the corresponding commands.