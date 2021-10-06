This package is a hacky wrapper around the Cap'n Proto C++ library. Both the serialization and the RPC layer are exposed.
This wrapper was created primarily for use in the implementation of Sandstorm, whose frontend is written using Meteor.
Because v8 cannot inline or otherwise optimize calls into C++ code, and because the C++ bindings are implemented in terms of the "dynamic" API, this implementation is actually very slow. In fact, the main advantage of Cap'n Proto -- the ability to use the wire format as an in-memory format -- does not apply here, because accessor overhead of such an approach would be too high. Instead, this implementation is based on decoding messages to native Javascript objects in an upfront parsing step, and conversely initializing outgoing messages from complete Javascript objects. This actually makes the library somewhat nicer syntactically than it would be otherwise, but it is not fast.
A pure-Javascript implementation would likely be much faster. See capnp-js for such an implementation. Unfortunately, that implementation is incomplete and does not support RPC just yet. Hence, this hack was created for short-term use.
Eventually, we expect to replace this implementation with a pure-Javascript implementation, or perhaps a hybrid that at least has inlinable accessors and avoids runtime string map lookups.
Especially because of the above caveat, we expect the interface may change in the future.
npm install capnp
Note that the C++ part of the module is built during the install process. Thus,
you must have development headers for Cap'n Proto and Node.js installed, along
with the
node-gyp tool and a GCC new enough for Cap'n Proto (at least 4.7).
On Debian/Ubuntu, you can install these like so:
sudo apt-get install nodejs-dev nodejs-legacy libcapnp-dev g++
git clone git://github.com/capnproto/node-capnp.git
cd node-capnp
npm install
Note: node-capnp uses node-gyp for
building. To manually invoke the build process, you can use
node-gyp rebuild.
This will put the compiled extension in
build/Release/capnp.node. However,
when you do
require('capnp'), it will expect the module to be in, for
example,
bin/linux-x64-v8-3.11/capnp.node. You can manually put the module
here every time you build (or symlink it), or you can use the included build
script. Either
npm install or
node build -f will do this for you. If you
are going to be hacking on node-capnp, it may be worthwhile to first do
node-gyp configure and then for subsequent rebuilds you can just do
node-gyp build which will be faster than a full
npm install or
node-gyp rebuild.
(If the above paragraph looks familiar, it's because it comes from node-fibers, whose build approach we copied.)
var capnp = require("capnp");
// Schemas are parsed at runtime. Once "capnp" has been imported, you can
// load schemas using require(). You can omit the ".capnp" suffix if you
// prefer.
var foo = require("./foo.capnp");
// If you'd rather not rely on hooking require() (a deprecated -- but
// probably permanent -- feature of Node), you can use capnp.import(), but
// this makes relative imports uglier:
var foo = capnp.import(__dirname + "/foo.capnp");
// capnp.import() takes an exact file name. If you want to search the
// import path, use importSystem(). This searches the usual Node module
// locations as well as standard places to install .capnp files (i.e.
// /usr/include and /usr/local/include).
var schema = capnp.importSystem("capnp/schema.capnp");
var obj = capnp.parse(foo.SomeStruct, inputBuffer);
var outputBuffer = capnp.serialize(foo.SomeStruct, obj);
// connect() accepts the same address string format as kj::Network.
var conn = capnp.connect("localhost:1234");
// restore() is like EzRpc::importCap()
var cap = conn.restore("exportName", foo.MyInterface);
// Method parameters are native Javascript values, converted using the
// same rules as capnp.serialize().
var promise = cap.someMethod("foo", 123, {a: 1, b: 2});
// Methods return ES6 "Promise" objects. The response is a Javascript
// object containing the results by name.
promise.then(function(response) {
console.log(response.namedResult);
})
// If the remote object throws an rpc exception, the promise will be
// rejected. The error returned will have a property `kjType`, which
// will be a string representation of the exception's `type` field.
.catch(function(error) {
switch(error.kjType) {
case 'failed':
console.log("A generic problem occurred:", error.message);
break;
case 'overloaded':
console.log("Resource overload on the remote end:", error.message);
break;
case 'disconnected':
// ...
break;
case 'unimplemented':
// ...
break;
}
});
// Pipelining is supported.
promise.anotherMethod();
// You can explicitly close capabilities and connections if you don't want
// to wait for the garbage collector to do it.
cap.close();
conn.close();
Create a Javascript object with methods corresponding to the interface, and just pass that object anywhere where a capability is expected. Methods can return promises.
For instance, given:
interface Foo {
foo @0 (a: Text, b: Int32) -> (c: Text);
}
interface Bar {
bar @0 (foo :Foo) -> ();
}
You could write:
// Implement the Foo interface.
var myFoo = {
foo: function (a, b) {
return {c: "blah"};
}
}
// Use it in a call.
someBar.bar(myFoo);
Cap'n Proto protocols often depend on explicit notification when there are
no more references to an object. In C++ this would be accomplished by
implementing a destructor, but of course Javascript is garbage collected.
Instead, you may give your object a
close() method, which will be called
as soon as there are no more references.
var myFoo = {
foo: function (a, b) {
return {c: "blah"};
},
close: () {
console.log("client disconnected");
}
}
Note, however, that
close() will be called once for every time your
native object is coerced to a capability. So, if you did:
someBar.bar(myFoo);
someBar.bar(myFoo);
Then
myFoo.close() will eventually be called twice. To prevent this,
you can explicitly convert your object to a capability once upfront, and
then use that:
var cap = new capnp.Capability(myFoo, mySchema.Foo);
someBar.bar(cap);
someBar.bar(cap);
// Close our own copy of the reference. Note that this does not
// necessarily call `myFoo.close()` -- that happens only after the
// two copies passed to the `bar()` calls above have also been closed.
cap.close();
In this case, the library only wraps
myFoo as a capability once, and then
calls
close() once all copies of that reference have been dropped.
If one of your methods throws an exception, or returns a promise which
is subsequently rejected, it will be converted to a capnproto rpc
exception. If the exception has a
kjType property, that will be used
for the exception's
type field, otherwise the type will be
failed.
var myBar = {
bar: function(foo) {
if(!bazAvailable()) {
var err = new Error("The baz is busy; try again later.");
err.kjType = 'overloaded';
throw(err);
}
// ...
}
}
// Connect to another server and export `myFoo` as a bootstrap capability.
var newConn = capnp.connect("localhost:4321",
new capnp.Capability(myFoo, mySchema.Foo));
Not implemented. Currently you can only be a client, not a server. (But you can implement capabilities as a client.)