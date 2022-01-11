English | 简体中文

Ant Design Mobile RN

A configurable Mobile UI specification and React-based implementation.

If you only care about the style you may give [Tanjun] a try.

Features

Follow Ant Design Mobile UI specification.

Configurable UI style for different products.

Support web and native usages based on React Native.

Develop in TypeScript.

Demo

git clone git@github.com:ant-design/ant-design-mobile-rn.git cd ant-design-mobile-rn yarn cd rn-kitchen-sink/ios && pod install yarn ios yarn android

Install & Usage

$ npm install @ant-design/react-native --save

or

yarn add @ant-design/react-native

Installing peer dependencies

npm install @react-native-community/cameraroll @react-native-picker/picker @react-native-community/segmented-control @react-native-community/slider react-native-pager-view

or

yarn add @react-native-community/cameraroll @react-native-picker/picker @react-native-community/segmented-control @react-native-community/slider react-native-pager-view react-native-gesture-handler

You need go to ios folder and run pod install (auto linking)，Android will handle it by itself.

Link icon fonts

npx react-native link

introduce

Contributing

We welcome all contributions, please read our CONTRIBUTING.md first. You can submit any ideas as pull requests or as a GitHub issue. If you'd like to improve code, check out the Development Instruction and have a good time! :)