Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

107K

GitHub Stars

655

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Icon

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

logo

⭐ The abstract trees of the Ant Design SVG icons.

CircleCI status lerna

Packages

Contribution Guides 贡献指南

License

MIT License

Alternatives

styled-icons💅 Popular icon packs like Font Awesome, Material Design, and Octicons, available as React Styled Components
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
23K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
@fluentui/react-iconsFluent System Icons are a collection of familiar, friendly and modern icons from Microsoft.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
20K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@ant-design/icons⭐ Ant Design SVG Icons
GitHub Stars
655
Weekly Downloads
732K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Responsive Maintainers
react-iconssvg react icons of popular icon packs
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
880K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
29
Top Feedback
19Easy to Use
12Great Documentation
10Performant
@progress/kendo-react-commonIssue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
184K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-featherReact component for Feather icons
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
171K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Abandoned
