@ant-design/icons-react
●
by ant-design
●
2.0.1 (see all)
●
Overview
Popularity
Downloads/wk
107K
GitHub Stars
655
Maintenance
Last Commit
7d
ago
Contributors
32
Package
Dependencies
2
License
MIT
Type Definitions
Not Found
Tree-Shakeable
Yes
?
Categories
React Icon
Reviews
Be the first to rate
Readme
⭐ The abstract trees of the Ant Design SVG icons.
Packages
Vanilla:
@ant-design/icons-svg
React:
@ant-design/icons
React Native:
@ant-design/icons-react-native
Angular:
@ant-design/icons-angular
Vue:
@ant-design/icons-vue
Contribution Guides 贡献指南
@ant-design/icons-svg:
English
｜
中文
License
MIT License
No reviews found
Be the first to rate
Alternatives
styled-icons
💅 Popular icon packs like Font Awesome, Material Design, and Octicons, available as React Styled Components
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
23K
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
@fluentui/react-icons
Fluent System Icons are a collection of familiar, friendly and modern icons from Microsoft.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
20K
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@ant-design/icons
⭐ Ant Design SVG Icons
GitHub Stars
655
Weekly Downloads
732K
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
1
Responsive Maintainers
react-icons
svg react icons of popular icon packs
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
880K
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
29
Top Feedback
19
Easy to Use
12
Great Documentation
10
Performant
@progress/kendo-react-common
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
184K
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-feather
React component for Feather icons
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
171K
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Abandoned
