openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@ant-design/icons-angular

by ant-design
13.0.0-beta.0 (see all)

⭐ Ant Design SVG Icons

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

52.4K

GitHub Stars

655

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Icon

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

logo

⭐ The abstract trees of the Ant Design SVG icons.

CircleCI status lerna

Packages

Contribution Guides 贡献指南

License

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

igniteui-angularA complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
nebular-icons:boom: Customizable Angular UI Library based on Eva Design System :new_moon_with_face::sparkles:Dark Mode
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Highly Customizable
@fortawesome/angular-fontawesome Official Angular component for Font Awesome 5+
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
169K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant
asi
angular-svg-iconAngular component for inlining SVGs allowing them to be easily styled with CSS.
GitHub Stars
183
Weekly Downloads
38K
@ngneat/svg-icon👻 A lightweight library that makes it easier to use SVG icons in your Angular Application
GitHub Stars
173
Weekly Downloads
7K
See 35 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial