SR Aman ● New Delhi, India ● 88 Rating s ● 93 Review s ● Run and Fall, Rise and Run.

6 months ago

Easy to Use

And design has such a huge library for the icons they provide, you will icons for everything, like social sharing and common utilities icons, and they are very easy to work with Ant framework. Also the api is really interesting, you provide if you want it to be outlined and solid. Every icon library should pick up this feature because it provides for dynamic nature in props rather than importing a new icon altogether.