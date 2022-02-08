⭐ The abstract trees of the Ant Design SVG icons.
And design has such a huge library for the icons they provide, you will icons for everything, like social sharing and common utilities icons, and they are very easy to work with Ant framework. Also the api is really interesting, you provide if you want it to be outlined and solid. Every icon library should pick up this feature because it provides for dynamic nature in props rather than importing a new icon altogether.
Ant design is such a unique design system, and to get these icons is just awesome. I've used them since I ever started using UI cause their documentation is so well maintained... You should absolutely try their icons cause they are huge in numbers and follow a standard.