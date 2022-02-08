openbase logo
@ant-design/icons

by ant-design
4.7.0

⭐ Ant Design SVG Icons

npm
GitHub
Downloads/wk

732K

GitHub Stars

655

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

React Icon

Average Rating

4.3/53
s-r-aman
ksorv

Easy to Use: 4
Great Documentation: 2
Responsive Maintainers: 1

⭐ The abstract trees of the Ant Design SVG icons.

Contribution Guides 贡献指南

License

MIT License

SR Aman, New Delhi, India, 88 Ratings, 93 Reviews
6 months ago
Easy to Use

And design has such a huge library for the icons they provide, you will icons for everything, like social sharing and common utilities icons, and they are very easy to work with Ant framework. Also the api is really interesting, you provide if you want it to be outlined and solid. Every icon library should pick up this feature because it provides for dynamic nature in props rather than importing a new icon altogether.

Saurav Khdoolia, Gurugram, India, 88 Ratings, 81 Reviews
7 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Ant design is such a unique design system, and to get these icons is just awesome. I've used them since I ever started using UI cause their documentation is so well maintained... You should absolutely try their icons cause they are huge in numbers and follow a standard.

rajesh-tirupathi, Hyderabad, India, 73 Ratings, 95 Reviews
10 months ago
Easy to Use
AceWealth, 4 Ratings, 0 Reviews
October 24, 2020

styled-icons: 💅 Popular icon packs like Font Awesome, Material Design, and Octicons, available as React Styled Components
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
23K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
Great Documentation: 3
Easy to Use: 3
Bleeding Edge: 1
@fluentui/react-icons: Fluent System Icons are a collection of familiar, friendly and modern icons from Microsoft.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
20K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
react-icons: svg react icons of popular icon packs
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
880K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
Easy to Use: 19
Great Documentation: 12
Performant: 10
@progress/kendo-react-common: Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
184K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
react-feather: React component for Feather icons
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
171K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
Easy to Use: 3
Great Documentation: 1
Abandoned: 1
See 56 Alternatives

