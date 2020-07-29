openbase logo
@ant-design/css-animation

by ant-design
1.7.3 (see all)

make css animation easier

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

160K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

css-animation

make css animation easier

NPM version

Development

npm install
npm start

Example

http://localhost:9001/examples/

online example: http://yiminghe.github.io/css-animation/

Feature

  • support ie8,ie8+,chrome,firefox,safari

install

css-animation

Usage

var anim = require('css-animation');
anim(el,animationName,function(){});

API

void anim(el:DOMElement, animationName:String, callback:Function)

name type default description
el DOMElement dom element to be animated
animationName String|Object will add animationName (if string) or animationName.name (if object) as class to el, then setTimeout 0 to add ${animationName}-active (if string) or animationName.active (if object) to el
callback Function triggered when anim caused by animationName is done

Test Case

npm test
npm run chrome-test

Coverage

npm run coverage

open coverage/ dir

License

css-animation is released under the MIT license.

