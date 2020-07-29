make css animation easier
npm install
npm start
http://localhost:9001/examples/
online example: http://yiminghe.github.io/css-animation/
var anim = require('css-animation');
anim(el,animationName,function(){});
|name
|type
|default
|description
|el
|DOMElement
|dom element to be animated
|animationName
|String|Object
|will add animationName (if string) or animationName.name (if object) as class to el, then setTimeout 0 to add ${animationName}-active (if string) or animationName.active (if object) to el
|callback
|Function
|triggered when anim caused by animationName is done
npm test
npm run chrome-test
npm run coverage
open coverage/ dir
css-animation is released under the MIT license.