Ant Design Compatible

Install

yarn add @ant-design/compatible

Usage

Helps you to compatible different components between v3 and v4.

Follow Component are provided compatible version:

Form

Icon

Mention

import { Form } from '@ant-design/compatible' ; import '@ant-design/compatible/assets/index.css' ;

Introduction

Form

Form of v3 api is different with v4:

import { Form, Input, Button } from 'antd' ; class MyForm extends React . Component { render() { const { form } = this .props; return ( < Form > {form.getFieldDecorator('username')( < Input /> )} < Button > Submit </ Button > </ Form > ); } } export default Form.create()(MyForm);

Change to:

import { Form as LegacyForm } from '@ant-design/compatible' ; import { Input, Button } from 'antd' ; import '@ant-design/compatible/assets/index.css' ; class MyForm extends React . Component { render() { const { form } = this .props; return ( < LegacyForm > {form.getFieldDecorator('username')( < Input /> )} < Button > Submit </ Button > </ LegacyForm > ); } } export default Form.create()(MyForm);

Icon

Just import Icon from package @ant-design/compatible and the reset is almost same as before.

import { Icon, Button } from 'antd' ; class MyIconList extends React . Component { render() { return ( <div className="icons-list"> <Button>hello button</Button> <Icon type="home" /> <Icon type="setting" theme="filled" /> <Icon type="smile" theme="outlined" /> <Icon type="sync" spin /> <Icon type="smile" rotate={180} /> <Icon type="loading" /> </div> ); } } export default MyIconList;

Change to:

import { Icon as LegacyIcon } from '@ant-design/compatible' ; class MyIconList extends React . Component { render() { return ( <div className="icons-list"> <Button>hello button</Button> <LegacyIcon type="home" /> <LegacyIcon type="setting" theme="filled" /> <LegacyIcon type="smile" theme="outlined" /> <LegacyIcon type="sync" spin /> <LegacyIcon type="smile" rotate={180} /> <LegacyIcon type="loading" /> </div> ); } } export default MyIconList;

Mention

The legacy usage in v3

import { Mention } from 'antd' ; const { toString } = Mention; ReactDOM.render( < Mention style = {{ width: ' 100 %' }} onChange = {onChange} defaultSuggestions = {[ ' afc163 ', ' benjycui ', ' yiminghe ', ' RaoHai ', '中文', 'にほんご', ]} onSelect = {onSelect} placement = "top" /> , mountNode, );

Compatible usage in v4

import { Mention } from '@ant-design/compatible' ; import '@ant-design/compatible/assets/index.css' ; const { toString } = Mention; ReactDOM.render( < Mention style = {{ width: ' 100 %' }} onChange = {onChange} defaultSuggestions = {[ ' afc163 ', ' benjycui ', ' yiminghe ', ' RaoHai ', '中文', 'にほんご', ]} onSelect = {onSelect} placement = "top" /> , mountNode, );

FAQ

Missing Grid style when use Form .

You should import Grid style by youself.