English | 简体中文

Ant Design v4 Codemod

A collection of codemod scripts that help upgrade antd v4 using jscodeshift.(Inspired by react-codemod)

Usage

Before run codemod scripts, you'd better make sure to commit your local git changes firstly.

global installation npm i -g @ant-design/codemod-v4 or for yarn user yarn global add @ant-design/codemod-v4 antd4-codemod src use npx npx -p @ant-design/codemod-v4 antd4-codemod src

Codemod scripts introduction

Replace deprecated Form and Mention from @ant-design/compatible :

- import { Form, Input, Button, Mention } from 'antd'; + import { Form, Mention } from '@ant-design/compatible'; + import '@ant-design/compatible/assets/index.css'; + import { Input, Button } from 'antd'; ReactDOM.render( ( <div> <Form> {getFieldDecorator('username')(<Input />)} <Button>Submit</Button> </Form> <Mention style={{ width: '100%' }} onChange={onChange} defaultValue={toContentState('@afc163')} defaultSuggestions={['afc163', 'benjycui']} onSelect={onSelect} /> </div> );

Update component which contains string icon props with specific v4 Icon component from @ant-design/icons .

import { Avatar, Button, Result } from 'antd'; + import { QuestionOutlined, UserOutlined } from '@ant-design/icons'; ReactDOM.render( <div> - <Button type="primary" shape="circle" icon="search" /> + <Button type="primary" shape="circle" icon={SearchOutlined} /> - <Avatar shape="square" icon="user" /> + <Avatar shape="square" icon={UserOutlined} /> <Result - icon="question" + icon={<QuestionOutlined />} title="Great, we have done all the operations!" extra={<Button type="primary">Next</Button>} /> </div>, mountNode, );

Replace v3 Icon with specific v4 Icon component.

- import { Icon, Input } from 'antd'; + import { Input } from 'antd'; + import Icon, { CodeFilled, SmileOutlined, SmileTwoTone } from '@ant-design/icons'; const HeartSvg = () => ( <svg width="1em" height="1em" fill="currentColor" viewBox="0 0 1024 1024"> <path d="M923 plapla..." /> </svg> ); const HeartIcon = props => <Icon component={HeartSvg} {...props} />; ReactDOM.render( <div> - <Icon type="code" theme="filled" /> + <CodeFilled /> - <Icon type="smile" theme="twoTone" twoToneColor="#eb2f96" /> + <SmileTwoTone twoToneColor="#eb2f96" /> - <Icon type="code" theme={props.fill ? 'filled' : 'outlined'} /> + <LegacyIcon type="code" theme={props.fill ? 'filled' : 'outlined'} /> <HeartIcon /> <Icon viewBox="0 0 24 24"> <title>Cool Home</title> <path d="M10 20v-6h4v6h5v-8h3L12 3 2 12h3v8z" /> </Icon> <Input suffix={<SmileOutlined />} /> </div>, mountNode, );

Replace v3 LocaleProvider with v4 ConfigProvider component.

- import { LocaleProvider } from 'antd'; + import { ConfigProvider } from 'antd'; ReactDOM.render( - <LocaleProvider {...yourConfig}> + <ConfigProvider {...yourConfig}> <Main /> - </LocaleProvider> + </ConfigProvider> mountNode, );

Update Modal.method() which contains string icon property with specific v4 Icon component.

import { Modal } from 'antd'; + import { AntDesignOutlined } from '@ant-design/icons'; Modal.confirm({ - icon: 'ant-design', + icon: <AntDesignOutlined />, title: 'Do you Want to delete these items?', content: 'Some descriptions', onOk() { console.log('OK'); }, onCancel() { console.log('Cancel'); }, });

License

MIT