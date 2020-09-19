English | 简体中文
A collection of codemod scripts that help upgrade antd v4 using jscodeshift.(Inspired by react-codemod)
Before run codemod scripts, you'd better make sure to commit your local git changes firstly.
# global installation
npm i -g @ant-design/codemod-v4
# or for yarn user
# yarn global add @ant-design/codemod-v4
antd4-codemod src
# use npx
npx -p @ant-design/codemod-v4 antd4-codemod src
v3-Component-to-compatible
Replace deprecated
Form and
Mention from
@ant-design/compatible:
- import { Form, Input, Button, Mention } from 'antd';
+ import { Form, Mention } from '@ant-design/compatible';
+ import '@ant-design/compatible/assets/index.css';
+ import { Input, Button } from 'antd';
ReactDOM.render( (
<div>
<Form>
{getFieldDecorator('username')(<Input />)}
<Button>Submit</Button>
</Form>
<Mention
style={{ width: '100%' }}
onChange={onChange}
defaultValue={toContentState('@afc163')}
defaultSuggestions={['afc163', 'benjycui']}
onSelect={onSelect}
/>
</div>
);
v3-component-with-string-icon-props-to-v4
Update component which contains string icon props with specific v4 Icon component from
@ant-design/icons.
import { Avatar, Button, Result } from 'antd';
+ import { QuestionOutlined, UserOutlined } from '@ant-design/icons';
ReactDOM.render(
<div>
- <Button type="primary" shape="circle" icon="search" />
+ <Button type="primary" shape="circle" icon={SearchOutlined} />
- <Avatar shape="square" icon="user" />
+ <Avatar shape="square" icon={UserOutlined} />
<Result
- icon="question"
+ icon={<QuestionOutlined />}
title="Great, we have done all the operations!"
extra={<Button type="primary">Next</Button>}
/>
</div>,
mountNode,
);
v3-Icon-to-v4-Icon
Replace v3 Icon with specific v4 Icon component.
- import { Icon, Input } from 'antd';
+ import { Input } from 'antd';
+ import Icon, { CodeFilled, SmileOutlined, SmileTwoTone } from '@ant-design/icons';
const HeartSvg = () => (
<svg width="1em" height="1em" fill="currentColor" viewBox="0 0 1024 1024">
<path d="M923 plapla..." />
</svg>
);
const HeartIcon = props => <Icon component={HeartSvg} {...props} />;
ReactDOM.render(
<div>
- <Icon type="code" theme="filled" />
+ <CodeFilled />
- <Icon type="smile" theme="twoTone" twoToneColor="#eb2f96" />
+ <SmileTwoTone twoToneColor="#eb2f96" />
- <Icon type="code" theme={props.fill ? 'filled' : 'outlined'} />
+ <LegacyIcon type="code" theme={props.fill ? 'filled' : 'outlined'} />
<HeartIcon />
<Icon viewBox="0 0 24 24">
<title>Cool Home</title>
<path d="M10 20v-6h4v6h5v-8h3L12 3 2 12h3v8z" />
</Icon>
<Input suffix={<SmileOutlined />} />
</div>,
mountNode,
);
v3-LocaleProvider-to-v4-ConfigProvider
Replace v3 LocaleProvider with v4 ConfigProvider component.
- import { LocaleProvider } from 'antd';
+ import { ConfigProvider } from 'antd';
ReactDOM.render(
- <LocaleProvider {...yourConfig}>
+ <ConfigProvider {...yourConfig}>
<Main />
- </LocaleProvider>
+ </ConfigProvider>
mountNode,
);
v3-Modal-method-with-icon-to-v4
Update
Modal.method() which contains string icon property with specific v4 Icon component.
import { Modal } from 'antd';
+ import { AntDesignOutlined } from '@ant-design/icons';
Modal.confirm({
- icon: 'ant-design',
+ icon: <AntDesignOutlined />,
title: 'Do you Want to delete these items?',
content: 'Some descriptions',
onOk() {
console.log('OK');
},
onCancel() {
console.log('Cancel');
},
});
MIT